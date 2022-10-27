Metro Boomin Explains Why He Pushed Back The Release Of His Upcoming Album

Photo: Getty Images

Metro Boomin's new album has been pushed back due to reasons out of his control, but that's not stopping fans from coming up with their own theories.



On Wednesday, October 26, the Savage Mode artist hit up his Twitter timeline to give an update on his upcoming project Heroes & Villains . According to his tweet, there are samples on the album that won't be cleared in time for his intended release date November 4. Despite what some fans may think, the only reason Metro is pushing his album back is to provide ample time for the samples to get the green light.



"I couldn’t get all the samples on my album cleared in time for next week so I’m dropping on Dec 2nd now so I have enough time to make sure you all get this masterpiece as intended," Metro tweeted. "I promise it’s worth the wait!! P.S. I would NEVER move my album date because of anyone else 😂"



That's his story and he's sticking to it. His postscript was directed at those who might be under the impression that he's avoiding releasing his project on the same day as his friends Drake and 21 Savage . Metro's update arrived shortly after the Canadian artist pushed his joint album with 21 back from this Friday to November 4. The duo delayed their newly-announced project after Drake's producer Noah "40" Shebib caught COVID-19 while mixing and mastering the LP.



Meanwhile, Metro Boomin hasn't dropped a project since he delivered Savage Mode II with 21 two years ago. Since then, he's been busy in the lab cooking up beats for Gunna , The Weeknd , Post Malone and others.



Look out for Heroes & Villains arriving on December 2.