mynews4.com
Suspect in custody after heavy police activity in Sun Valley Sunday morning
A suspect is in custody after a heavy police response in the area of Pit Lane and West 6th Ave. in Sun Valley Sunday morning, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office says. The scene has been cleared and there is no danger to the public. Original story:. There is a heavy...
mynews4.com
Nevada Day parade brings hundreds to Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The streets of Carson City was overflowing with kids, families, and Nevadans from all over the state for the annual parade in the state's capital Saturday morning. The event featured over 150 groups and floats, and those that came early to stake out a...
mynews4.com
9 arrested during two-day illegal sideshow operation in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Authorities arrested nine, cited 46 and towed five vehicles after a two-day sideshow enforcement operations, Reno Police Department says. On the nights of October 28 and 29, RPD along with the Nevada State Police and the Washoe Count Sheriff's Office R.A.V.E.N held an operation in Reno targeting illegal sideshow activities. Multiple areas in the city were staffed with additional Officers, expecting sideshow activities to occur.
mynews4.com
One unit destroyed, two dogs dead after mobile home fire in Sun Valley
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One unit destroyed and two dogs are dead after a mobile home fire in Sun Valley Sunday evening. According to TMFR, shortly before 6:00 p.m., crews responded to the 5500 block of Leon Drive. Upon arrival, the neighbors were attempting to stop the fire with a garden hose and that the homeowners were not home.
mynews4.com
Washoe County warns of third-party texts, calls regarding ballot status
Many Washoe County residents received texts and phone calls from an unknown number on Friday regarding the status of their ballot. Washoe County officials said the calls and texts are not spam but they are in fact from a third-party source and not from the county. The message reads, "This...
mynews4.com
Conservationists will sue officials again for failing to protect Nevada wildflower
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists who won a court order against U.S. wildlife officials say they’ll sue them again for failing to protect a Nevada wildflower whose last remaining habitat could be destroyed by a lithium mine. The Center for Biological Diversity filed a formal 60-day notice this...
mynews4.com
Reno man insists if it weren't for persistency, his vote would've been suppressed
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — John Ramey says had he not been so persistent, he might not have been allowed to vote. He fears others' votes will be suppressed. Ramey checked the Nevada Secretary of State's Office before casting his ballot this week and noticed the address was incorrect. He since moved and bought a house since he first registered in 2020.
mynews4.com
Deadly crash shuts down US-395 lanes
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A fatal crash shut down the northbound lanes on US-395 at Lemmon Drive for seven hours on Saturday morning. The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on Oct. 29. Traffic was diverted to the off-ramp. All lanes reopened at 9 a.m. This...
mynews4.com
No one hurt after west Reno home goes up in flames, cause under investigation
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews have knocked down a large fire at a west Reno home. A large column of smoke was seen coming from a home off Heatheridge Lane at around 11 a.m. on Friday. While en route, firefighters upgraded the call to a...
mynews4.com
Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe: Kaffe Crepe
It's week 4 of talking about Yelp's Top 25 Places to eat in the Reno Tahoe Area. Fox 11's Chris Murphy talks with Kaffe Crepe, who ranks #4 and is located in Reno. You can learn more about Kaffe Crepe here. You can learn more about Yelp's Top 25 places...
mynews4.com
Fallon Paiute Shoshone tribe celebrates first polling location
FALLON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A first for the Fallon Paiute Shoshone tribe — residents now have a more accessible location for early voting. This comes after the state allowed tribes to request a ballot drop box or an election-day polling site to be placed on their reservation or colony last year. With early voting midterm elections right around the corner, it makes voting easier for those in more rural areas.
mynews4.com
Man sentenced to prison after attempted robbery lead to deadly shooting at Reno bank
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was sentenced to life in prison after a deadly attempted armed robbery at a Reno bank in 2020. Davion Simonton, 23, will spend the rest of his life behind bars after he shot and killed 78-year-old Douglas Morrin in the Wells Fargo parking off Neil Road on Nov. 12, 2020.
mynews4.com
Bernie Sanders rallies young voters at Reno High School
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno High School was packed full of people this morning and early afternoon as many eagerly awaited U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders at the 'Our Future is Now' tour. The event was hosted by advocacy groups NexGen America and MoveOn political action....
