Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri caseVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
Two ranked teams stand between Alabama and locking up SEC West
With four weeks remaining in the regular season, the big-picture goal for one-loss Alabama remains clear: make it to the SEC championship game, then compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Tide can punch its ticket to Atlanta if it wins its next two games, both on...
NFL Week 8 Alabama player props: Jalen Hurts, Derrick Henry bets to make
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please bet responsibly. We’ve arrived at Week 8 of the NFL season, with plenty of former Alabama players in action. Here are some of our picks...
Alabama NFL roundup: Tennessee’s Derrick Henry runs into record book
The Tennessee Titans had to play without Ryan Tannehill on Sunday as an ankle injury stopped the quarterback’s streak of 55 consecutive starts. With 18 snaps of regular-season experience under center, rookie Malik Willis started at quarterback for the Titans against the Houston Texans on Sunday. It might not...
What TV channel is NFL game in London on? Live stream, time, how to watch Broncos-Jaguars online
The Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars travel to London for a game on Sunday, Oct. 30. The game will be live streamed on ESPN+. The Broncos and Jaguars limped into London with 2-5 records and four-game losing streaks. The winner at Wembley Stadium on Sunday has a chance to reboot their season before it’s too late.
Jalen Hurts wants to avoid throwing to Minkah Fitzpatrick now
Jalen Hurts has thrown passes to Minkah Fitzpatrick, but he doesn’t to do that on Sunday. Hurts is the Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback, and Fitzpatrick is the Pittsburgh Steelers’ free safety. Their NFL teams will square off at noon CST Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. :
Lane Kiffin trolls Jimbo Fisher with joker comment after Ole Miss beats Texas A&M
Lane Kiffin was on top of his game moments after his Ole Miss Rebels defeated Texas A&M 31-28 in College Station. “I thought the running backs did well,” Kiffin told SEC Network’s Cole Cubelic on the field postgame. “390 yards rushing against a bunch of five-stars is pretty good.”
How have former Auburn quarterbacks fared in their first NFL starts?
When the Tennessee Titans take on the Houston Texans on Sunday, Malik Willis will become the seventh Auburn alumnus to start an NFL regular-season game at quarterback. In his rookie season, Willis has served as the backup to Ryan Tannehill. But the Titans’ No. 1 QB didn’t make the trip to Houston after suffering an ankle injury in last week’s 19-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. He had started every Tennessee game under center since the seventh contest of the 2019 season.
Auburn NFL roundup: Titans QB Malik Willis gets win in his first start
With quarterback Ryan Tannehill out of the lineup after 55 consecutive starts because of an ankle injury, Tennessee had an old-school game plan with Malik Willis calling signals on Sunday, and the rookie came out of his first NFL start with a victory as the Titans beat the Houston Texans 17-10.
ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ live stream (10/29): How to watch online, TV, time, Deion Sanders to join
ESPN’s “College GameDay” returns for Week 9 of the college football season, traveling to Jackson, Miss, ahead of Jackson State’s game with Southern on Saturday, Oct. 29. The show will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). The visit is the...
What does Patriots coach Bill Belichick think of Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley?
New England coach Bill Belichick has been asked a lot of questions about his team’s quarterback situation since the Patriots’ 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night. But he probably said more in answering two questions about New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley than he did in responding to all the QB queries put together.
Caesars promo code for Sunday Night Football: $1,250 risk-free bet on Packers vs. Bills
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. To close out NFL Sunday Week 8, Sunday Night Football gives us the Packers vs. Bills and Caesars gives you $1,250 risk-free to...
Quarterback Malik Willis on standby for Titans
Rookie Malik Willis has taken 18 regular-season snaps as an NFL quarterback. On Sunday, he could be in for a whole lot more. Ryan Tannehill has started the past 55 regular-season and playoff games at quarterback for the Tennessee Titans. But Tannehill sustained an ankle injury in Sunday’s 19-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
Joseph Goodman: Watching Bo Nix with bitterness in my heart
Former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is playing his way into the conversation for the Heisman Trophy. I mean that sincerely, and without malice, but I know how it’s going to land as college football enters Week 9 of the season. Any mention of Nix, for a lot of people, is going to feel like a fist to the mouth. And by people, I mean Auburn fans in denial about the decline of Auburn football without No.10.
‘Get the ball, Noah,’ and Igbinoghene did for Dolphins
The NFL career of Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene hasn’t matched his draft position yet. But on his most recent pro snap, the former Auburn standout made a play worthy of any all-star defensive back. A first-round choice in the 2020 NFL Draft, Igbinoghene made the fourth start of...
Jalen Hurts strikes from pocket as Eagles go to 7-0
The Philadelphia Eagles remain the NFL’s only undefeated team as Jalen Hurts threw four touchdown passes in a game for the first time in his career in a 35-13 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. As the Eagles won their first six games of the season, Hurts had...
Former UAB standout ready to play for Carolina Panthers
Former UAB running back Spencer Brown is in line to make his first appearance of the 2022 NFL season on Sunday with the Carolina Panthers. With running back Chuba Hubbard unable to play against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday because of an ankle injury, the Panthers elevated Brown from their practice squad on Saturday.
Alex Leatherwood returns to Chicago Bears’ active roster
When the Chicago Bears square off against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood will be available for the first time since the season-opening game. The Bears restored the former Alabama All-American to their 53-player active roster on Friday after Leatherwood missed six games because of mononucleosis. :
Vote for the Hollis Wright Birmingham area top football performance for Week 11
Check out the nominees for the Hollis Wright Birmingham Football Player of the Week for Week 11, the final week of the 2022 high school football regular season. Coaches can submit statistics following their games on Friday night or nominate players before noon each Saturday. The nominations must come from...
World Series 2022: Astros-Phillies Game 1 live stream (10/28) How to watch online, odds, TV info, time
The Houston Astros host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the MLB 2022 World Series Friday, October 28, at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The game will be live streamed by fuboTV, which offers a free trial. Justin Verlander gets the start on the mound in Game 1 of...
