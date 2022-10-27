ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Jalen Hurts wants to avoid throwing to Minkah Fitzpatrick now

Jalen Hurts has thrown passes to Minkah Fitzpatrick, but he doesn’t to do that on Sunday. Hurts is the Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback, and Fitzpatrick is the Pittsburgh Steelers’ free safety. Their NFL teams will square off at noon CST Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. :
PITTSBURGH, PA
How have former Auburn quarterbacks fared in their first NFL starts?

When the Tennessee Titans take on the Houston Texans on Sunday, Malik Willis will become the seventh Auburn alumnus to start an NFL regular-season game at quarterback. In his rookie season, Willis has served as the backup to Ryan Tannehill. But the Titans’ No. 1 QB didn’t make the trip to Houston after suffering an ankle injury in last week’s 19-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. He had started every Tennessee game under center since the seventh contest of the 2019 season.
AUBURN, AL
Quarterback Malik Willis on standby for Titans

Rookie Malik Willis has taken 18 regular-season snaps as an NFL quarterback. On Sunday, he could be in for a whole lot more. Ryan Tannehill has started the past 55 regular-season and playoff games at quarterback for the Tennessee Titans. But Tannehill sustained an ankle injury in Sunday’s 19-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
NASHVILLE, TN
Joseph Goodman: Watching Bo Nix with bitterness in my heart

Former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is playing his way into the conversation for the Heisman Trophy. I mean that sincerely, and without malice, but I know how it’s going to land as college football enters Week 9 of the season. Any mention of Nix, for a lot of people, is going to feel like a fist to the mouth. And by people, I mean Auburn fans in denial about the decline of Auburn football without No.10.
AUBURN, AL
‘Get the ball, Noah,’ and Igbinoghene did for Dolphins

The NFL career of Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene hasn’t matched his draft position yet. But on his most recent pro snap, the former Auburn standout made a play worthy of any all-star defensive back. A first-round choice in the 2020 NFL Draft, Igbinoghene made the fourth start of...
ALABAMA STATE
Jalen Hurts strikes from pocket as Eagles go to 7-0

The Philadelphia Eagles remain the NFL’s only undefeated team as Jalen Hurts threw four touchdown passes in a game for the first time in his career in a 35-13 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. As the Eagles won their first six games of the season, Hurts had...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Former UAB standout ready to play for Carolina Panthers

Former UAB running back Spencer Brown is in line to make his first appearance of the 2022 NFL season on Sunday with the Carolina Panthers. With running back Chuba Hubbard unable to play against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday because of an ankle injury, the Panthers elevated Brown from their practice squad on Saturday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alex Leatherwood returns to Chicago Bears’ active roster

When the Chicago Bears square off against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood will be available for the first time since the season-opening game. The Bears restored the former Alabama All-American to their 53-player active roster on Friday after Leatherwood missed six games because of mononucleosis. :
CHICAGO, IL
Birmingham, AL
