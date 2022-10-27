If you need motivation to vote, here it is: The winners in Colorado's elections will help determine the direction of the nation and the state for years to come.State of play: The stakes in the 2022 midterms are clear in Colorado with candidates offering starkly divergent viewpoints on the top issues and ballot measures proposing major changes in how we live. Here's a look at why the races on this year's ballot matter.1) Which party controls CongressThe 50-50 split in the U.S. Senate, with Democrats holding the edge with the vice president's tie-breaking vote, means every race counts.To hold their...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO