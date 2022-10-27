Read full article on original website
Chris Christie's blue-state campaign pitch
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie campaigned for moderate-minded Republicans this week in New York, Colorado and Oregon — blue states where GOP upsets would usher in a major red wave. Why it matters: The stops are part of a concerted political strategy by Christie, a possible 2024 presidential...
Abrams seeks to tie Kemp to Herschel Walker at final Georgia debate
In Georgia's final gubernatorial debate, Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams sought to attack incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp's controversial social policies in a rematch for the job that has appeared less competitive than their 2018 race — and even to tie him to his embattled counterpart in the state's high-stakes Senate race, Herschel Walker.
Wisconsin court upholds "ballot spoiling" ban ahead of midterm elections
A Wisconsin appeals court refused to overturn a previous lower court's ruling that bans the practice of "ballot spoiling" — where voters who already submitted an absentee ballot can cancel it and vote again, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: The Wisconsin ruling comes as federal officials warn...
Colorado House GOP leader Hugh McKean remembered as "statesman" after sudden death
Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean is being remembered as a statesman who put people over the party after his sudden death Sunday.Driving the news: McKean, 55, died early Sunday morning at home in Loveland. The Larimer County coroner said the cause of death was a heart attack. An aide told the Colorado Sun that he didn't feel well the day before.First elected in 2016, McKean served as the Republican leader in the state House and worked as a general contractor.Even though his party held a minority in the chamber, he showed a willingness to work across the aisle on...
Last-minute millions arrive for Arizona's Blake Masters
Millions of last-minute dollars are flooding into Arizona to prop up Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters, after a key group aligned with GOP Leader Mitch McConnell decided against helping him in the race. Driving the news: The Club for Growth, a leading conservative outside spender, is dropping $5.5 million into...
Why the 2022 election matters in Colorado and what's at stake
If you need motivation to vote, here it is: The winners in Colorado's elections will help determine the direction of the nation and the state for years to come.State of play: The stakes in the 2022 midterms are clear in Colorado with candidates offering starkly divergent viewpoints on the top issues and ballot measures proposing major changes in how we live. Here's a look at why the races on this year's ballot matter.1) Which party controls CongressThe 50-50 split in the U.S. Senate, with Democrats holding the edge with the vice president's tie-breaking vote, means every race counts.To hold their...
Judge allows activists to monitor ballot drop boxes in Arizona
A federal judge declined to approve an emergency order to stop activists from gathering at and around ballot drop boxes to monitor voters. Why it matters: The activists claim they are doing so to prevent purported voter fraud, but voting rights groups have called the move a voter intimidation tactic. Election officials have reported people in tactical gear and masks — and allegedly armed with weapons — watching over a drop box for mail-in ballots.
Pennsylvania man pleads guilty after Rep. Swalwell death threats
A Pennsylvania man pled guilty Friday to making threats to kill a member of Congress, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said. Driving the news: Joshua Hall, 22, was accused of making a series of calls from New York to the California office of Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and making threats to kill the congressman to at least three different staffers.
Q&A with The Chancery Daily editor
Now that Elon Musk has officially acquired Twitter, we'll never get the Delaware courtroom showdown we were once promised. But the case was indisputably one of the most closely watched merger and acquisition disputes, with huge precedent-setting potential. Why it matters: The lawsuit leading up to it was a unique...
Washington kids' test scores fell. So did the nation's.
Caption: Data: The Nation's Report Card; Chart: Axios VisualsMath and reading scores for Washington students are down from pre-pandemic times — but our kids' struggles roughly mirror those of others around the country, new data shows.Driving the news: The National Assessment of Educational Progress, often referred to as the "nation's report card," came out this week, showing the largest decline ever recorded in math scores among U.S. fourth and eighth graders.Zoom in: In Washington, math scores for eighth graders were the lowest they've been since 2000., while fourth graders' math scores were similarly lower than they've been in at least...
Chicken sold at Costco recalled for plastic contamination
Foster Farms is recalling approximately 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken products sold at select Costco clubs for possible contamination, according to an alert posted by the USDA. Why it matters: The Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service is urging consumers not to eat the Farmerville, Louisiana...
Your guide to school bonds, overrides and city propositions in metro Phoenix
We've already walked you through the 10 statewide ballot propositions, but there are a few other hyperlocal questions you'll be asked to weigh in on in November's election. MesaQuestion 1: Home ruleMesa is asking voters to continue to allow the city council to decide how much of its tax revenue it will spend instead of adhering to spending limits set by the state. Most Arizona cities operate under these "home rule" provisions. Mesa says it would have to cut its budget by about $825 million if voters do not approve the measure. Question 2: Public safety bondThe city wants voters...
Survey: Virginians less wary of driving high
Many Virginians don’t view driving under the influence of marijuana to be as dangerous as drunk driving, per a survey conducted by the state’s Cannabis Control Authority. By the numbers: 11% of respondents said they had driven while stoned in the month before the survey was taken. Only...
The Scottsdale cowboy, Kyler's green suit and 3 other Arizona Halloween costumes
If you're still not sure what to wear for Hallo-weekend, we thought of a few easy costumes that will let everyone know you're an Arizonan. 🤠 The Old Town Scottsdale cowboy: If you've been to the Valley's epicenter of night life, you've seen the giant cowboy sign welcoming you. The costume: Grab a red long-sleeve shirt, a cowboy hat and boots and you're set. Maybe carry around a bottle of Grey Goose to sell the Scottsdale angle. 🟢 Kyler Murray's lime green pantsuit: The Arizona Cardinals quarterback stepped out in a vibrant pantsuit before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles on...
Go to Ferndale for this maple bacon doughnut
👋 Sam here! Next time you're in the mood for a doughnut, drive five minutes down Woodward, past the sadly shuttered Dutch Girl Donuts, and hit One Eyed Betty's. The intrigue: The place isn't necessarily known for their doughnuts despite offering a weekly special — but their fully glazed homemade maple bacon doughnut that includes chocolate and strawberry dipping sauce was perfect.
