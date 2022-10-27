Read full article on original website
kfdi.com
Three dead in Kansas Turnpike crash
Three people were killed in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike about five miles south of Mulvane, just north of the Belle Plaine service area in Sumner County. One other person had serious injuries and three people had possible serious injuries after the crash. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m....
kfdi.com
Andover tornado recovery work continues
Recovery and cleanup efforts continue in Andover, six months after a tornado moved through parts of Sedgwick and Butler Counties. The City of Andover released an update on what’s been done and what is still being worked on. There have been several volunteer cleanup days recently, and the next is planned for November 5. If you’d like to help, you can sign up to volunteer through the United Way of the Plains. A full update from the City of Andover can be read below.
kfdi.com
Wichita man arrested again for fatal shooting from 2021
A Wichita man is back in custody for a fatal shooting from 2021. 42-year-old Nathan Brock and 21-year-old Trisha Benjamin were found fatally shot after a report of gunshots at a mobile home park near MacArthur and K-15. This was on April 24 of 2021. 32-year-old Steven Fessenden was initially...
kfdi.com
Wichita Transit to Provide Free Rides on Election Day
Wichita Transit will be offering free bus rides on Election Day (Tuesday, November 8th) on all tradition routes and paratransit services. Free rides are valid for everyone riding to and from polling locations along with any other trip during the day. Riders do not need to provide voting documentation in...
kfdi.com
Arkansas City man arrested for passing counterfeit money
Police in Arkansas City have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with reports of counterfeit money being passed in the community. Police had four reports of fake money, including three cases of $100 bills. The fake bills were reported at local businesses and at the Arkalalah Festival. The suspect, who...
kfdi.com
Wichita looking at regulations for short-term rentals
Wichita City Council members are looking over a draft of recommendations for licensing and regulation of homes that are used as short-term rentals of seven days or less. The homes are offered through booking apps and web sites like Airbnb and Vrbo. Planning director Scott Wadle presented the draft recommendations...
