Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krcrtv.com
Know Your Candidates: Dan Gallier, Anderson City Council
ANDERSON, Calif. — Recently, KRCR concluded our series of "Know your Candidates" for Redding City Council. And on Friday, we concluded our series for Anderson City Council. The third and final candidate for Anderson’s two open council seats this November is Dan Gallier. Gallier owns the Grocery Outlet in the Shasta Gateway shopping center in Anderson and currently holds a position on the city’s planning commission.
opb.org
Elections officials describe intimidation and misinformation from local ‘voter integrity’ groups
This election season, county clerks in Southern Oregon and Northern California have reported hearing about so-called “voter integrity” groups questioning residents at their homes. The activity has been seen as voter intimidation by some, and it’s part of a broader national trend motivated by election conspiracy theorists.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
The Tricks & Treats of the Shasta County Far-Right Horror Show
On Nov. 8, voters in Shasta County will have the opportunity to put the final nail in the coffin of a horrific far-right extremist movement, which took over the Shasta County Board of Supervisors last February with the recall of District 2 Supervisor Leonard Moty. Since the recall, the Board of Supervisors has been composed of a hard-right 3-2 majority. A vote for Erin Resner for District 1 Shasta County Supervisor and a vote for Browning in District 5 will swing the Board of Supervisors back to a moderate Republican majority. Resner and Browning received the most votes in the primary election against their far-right competitors last June.
actionnewsnow.com
On-going issue of transient encampments expected to bring people to the polls in November
People in Redding say they know police and the City are doing what they can to combat illegal activity in encampment areas near their business. They say current CA leadership is allowing people to choose living on the streets as a "lifestyle" and taxpayers are literally paying the cost.
krcrtv.com
Free FM alert devices will be given out next week in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Free FM alert devices will be handed out early next week at multiple locations in Shasta County by the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Thanks to a partnership with PG&E and Alert FM, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office along with allied partners will be giving out a limited number of Alert FM devices throughout Shasta county.
krcrtv.com
Oroville and Redding awarded $3.65 million to help the homeless get stable housing
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The cities of Oroville and Redding are set to receive a combined $3.65M grant from the Governor's Office of California to address the ongoing homelessness crisis in the state. California Governor Gavin Newsom attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Orange County on Thursday, Oct. 27 for a...
krcrtv.com
Redding holds annual drive thru event in recognition of "National Drug Take Back Day"
REDDING, Ca. — As part of national Drug Prevention Month, Saturday was national Drug Take Back Day. At a busy Redding city hall, a drive thru event in recognition of the day was organized by the Shasta County Chemical People, in partnership with Redding Police and the Shasta County District Attorney.
mynspr.org
Health care barriers in Redding | Heat wave report | Prop. 31 explained
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Oct. 28. Interview: Health care workers in Shasta County work to prevent congenital syphilis. Health care workers across California are raising the alarm over the rising rates of congenital syphilis. The disease happens when a mother passes on the infection to her fetus during pregnancy. If left untreated, it can cause neurological disorders or infant death. A program in Shasta County is taking a different approach to care in order to reduce rates. NSPR’s Adia White spoke with CalMatters reporter Kristen Hwang, who wrote about the program, to learn more. Listen to the interview in today’s Headlines.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Haunted House at the Monolith
The Rotary Club of Redding brings back at Spooktacular tradition to the Monolith building near the Sundial Bridge. The haunted house takes you through a series of themes and is open each evening through Halloween night, starting at 6 p.m.
krcrtv.com
CAL FIRE plans control burn of 250 acres near Oak Run
Over 200 acres of dead and dry fuels will be part of a CAL FIRE control burn near the community of Oak Run tomorrow. The burn will start tomorrow, October 31st, and is expected to last from 9AM - 5 PM. It will burn about 250 acres worth of dead and down fuels south of Oak Run. Smoke from the fire will likely be visible to residents in Palo Cedro, Oak Run, and Millville.
krcrtv.com
City of Redding approves proposal for project at Old Costco location
REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding Planning Commission met on Tuesday to discuss plans for the old Costco location. The proposal was quickly approved, unanimously, and no public comments were made. During the meeting for the repurposing of the Costco property, a few components were discussed. One component...
krcrtv.com
Debris, homelessness impact major road safety in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Fall brings additional driving challenges with changes in the weather, but road conditions in some parts of the Northstate are made worse by a different problem: garbage. One of the most heavily impacted areas is the stretch of Highway 44 from its origin at East Street...
krcrtv.com
Felon found with fully loaded AR-15 rifle in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, CALIF. — A convicted felon was arrested in Shasta County after deputies say they found him with multiple rifles and ammunition. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, October 27, when SHASCOM officials were called to check on a car parked in the 17000 block of Buzzard Roost Road in Round Mountain, CA. Deputies in Burney responded to the call and found 36-year-old Andrew Leland Pace behind the wheel. A quick search uncovered that Pace is a convicted felon from Santa Cruz county, currently out on probation.
krcrtv.com
Student placed in custody after threatening teacher at Red Bluff High
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A high school student was placed in police custody on Friday morning after making threatening comments towards their teacher, police confirmed. Officials with the Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) said, early Friday morning, a student at Red Bluff High School, off of Union Street, lost his temper with a teacher and made threatening comments.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Tela Juanita Donahue Lake, 1959-2022
Tela “Starhawk” Juanita (Donahue) Lake, 63, of Redding, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2022. Youngest daughter and one of eight, she was a member of the Yurok Tribe and grew up in Del Norte County. Tela was a homemaker, author, medicine woman, and Sundancer. She had a love for family: spending time together camping, storytelling, gathering rocks, and at sweat lodge ceremonies. She loved to find agates, go on trips to the high country, and attend tribal events. She could find a four-leaf clover anywhere.
actionnewsnow.com
Addiction on the streets in Redding: Violence, theft, and drug use
REDDING, Calif. - Police along with city and county organizations are still tackling the best way to deal with large transient encampments and people living on the streets in Redding. Action News Now has been following the difference at the Nurpon area, known before as the Henderson Open Space and...
actionnewsnow.com
Crews respond to multiple possible fires northeast of McCloud Saturday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Shasta-Trinity National Forest officials say that fire personnel responded to multiple fires in the Black Fox Mountain area, Saturday afternoon. Officials received reports of either one, or more fires, northeast of McCloud. Crews and aircraft respond to the fire and are making good progress, according to...
krcrtv.com
Wild pigs cause concern for Northstate locals
LAKE, Calif. — Hundreds of wild pigs are destroying yards, flower beds and more in the Lake area. However, this isn't exactly a new thing for Shasta County. The county has had a large population of wild pigs for years—from Redding all the way to the Bay Area.
krcrtv.com
'47 Chevy Coupe recovered in Oregon, as vehicle thefts see usual spike in colder months
SHASTA COUNTY — On Thursday, a classic car was reported stolen from a private storage unit in Redding, just off Airport Road. Less than two days later, the vintage 1947 Chevy Coupe, worth between $40,000 and $50,000, if not more, was found in Douglas County, Ore., a rural area, at what law enforcement say is a drug house.
actionnewsnow.com
5 arrested on drug charges near a Redding elementary school
REDDING, Calif. - Five people suspected of dealing drugs near a Redding elementary school were arrested on Friday, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said they served a search warrant to a home on the 10000 block of Frazier Road, near Columbia Elementary School. NPU officers found five people...
Comments / 0