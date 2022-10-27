ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

krcrtv.com

Know Your Candidates: Dan Gallier, Anderson City Council

ANDERSON, Calif. — Recently, KRCR concluded our series of "Know your Candidates" for Redding City Council. And on Friday, we concluded our series for Anderson City Council. The third and final candidate for Anderson’s two open council seats this November is Dan Gallier. Gallier owns the Grocery Outlet in the Shasta Gateway shopping center in Anderson and currently holds a position on the city’s planning commission.
ANDERSON, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

The Tricks & Treats of the Shasta County Far-Right Horror Show

On Nov. 8, voters in Shasta County will have the opportunity to put the final nail in the coffin of a horrific far-right extremist movement, which took over the Shasta County Board of Supervisors last February with the recall of District 2 Supervisor Leonard Moty. Since the recall, the Board of Supervisors has been composed of a hard-right 3-2 majority. A vote for Erin Resner for District 1 Shasta County Supervisor and a vote for Browning in District 5 will swing the Board of Supervisors back to a moderate Republican majority. Resner and Browning received the most votes in the primary election against their far-right competitors last June.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Free FM alert devices will be given out next week in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Free FM alert devices will be handed out early next week at multiple locations in Shasta County by the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Thanks to a partnership with PG&E and Alert FM, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office along with allied partners will be giving out a limited number of Alert FM devices throughout Shasta county.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
mynspr.org

Health care barriers in Redding | Heat wave report | Prop. 31 explained

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Oct. 28. Interview: Health care workers in Shasta County work to prevent congenital syphilis. Health care workers across California are raising the alarm over the rising rates of congenital syphilis. The disease happens when a mother passes on the infection to her fetus during pregnancy. If left untreated, it can cause neurological disorders or infant death. A program in Shasta County is taking a different approach to care in order to reduce rates. NSPR’s Adia White spoke with CalMatters reporter Kristen Hwang, who wrote about the program, to learn more. Listen to the interview in today’s Headlines.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Haunted House at the Monolith

The Rotary Club of Redding brings back at Spooktacular tradition to the Monolith building near the Sundial Bridge. The haunted house takes you through a series of themes and is open each evening through Halloween night, starting at 6 p.m.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

CAL FIRE plans control burn of 250 acres near Oak Run

Over 200 acres of dead and dry fuels will be part of a CAL FIRE control burn near the community of Oak Run tomorrow. The burn will start tomorrow, October 31st, and is expected to last from 9AM - 5 PM. It will burn about 250 acres worth of dead and down fuels south of Oak Run. Smoke from the fire will likely be visible to residents in Palo Cedro, Oak Run, and Millville.
OAK RUN, CA
krcrtv.com

City of Redding approves proposal for project at Old Costco location

REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding Planning Commission met on Tuesday to discuss plans for the old Costco location. The proposal was quickly approved, unanimously, and no public comments were made. During the meeting for the repurposing of the Costco property, a few components were discussed. One component...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Debris, homelessness impact major road safety in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — Fall brings additional driving challenges with changes in the weather, but road conditions in some parts of the Northstate are made worse by a different problem: garbage. One of the most heavily impacted areas is the stretch of Highway 44 from its origin at East Street...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Felon found with fully loaded AR-15 rifle in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, CALIF. — A convicted felon was arrested in Shasta County after deputies say they found him with multiple rifles and ammunition. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, October 27, when SHASCOM officials were called to check on a car parked in the 17000 block of Buzzard Roost Road in Round Mountain, CA. Deputies in Burney responded to the call and found 36-year-old Andrew Leland Pace behind the wheel. A quick search uncovered that Pace is a convicted felon from Santa Cruz county, currently out on probation.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Student placed in custody after threatening teacher at Red Bluff High

RED BLUFF, Calif. — A high school student was placed in police custody on Friday morning after making threatening comments towards their teacher, police confirmed. Officials with the Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) said, early Friday morning, a student at Red Bluff High School, off of Union Street, lost his temper with a teacher and made threatening comments.
RED BLUFF, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Tela Juanita Donahue Lake, 1959-2022

Tela “Starhawk” Juanita (Donahue) Lake, 63, of Redding, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2022. Youngest daughter and one of eight, she was a member of the Yurok Tribe and grew up in Del Norte County. Tela was a homemaker, author, medicine woman, and Sundancer. She had a love for family: spending time together camping, storytelling, gathering rocks, and at sweat lodge ceremonies. She loved to find agates, go on trips to the high country, and attend tribal events. She could find a four-leaf clover anywhere.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Addiction on the streets in Redding: Violence, theft, and drug use

REDDING, Calif. - Police along with city and county organizations are still tackling the best way to deal with large transient encampments and people living on the streets in Redding. Action News Now has been following the difference at the Nurpon area, known before as the Henderson Open Space and...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Crews respond to multiple possible fires northeast of McCloud Saturday

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Shasta-Trinity National Forest officials say that fire personnel responded to multiple fires in the Black Fox Mountain area, Saturday afternoon. Officials received reports of either one, or more fires, northeast of McCloud. Crews and aircraft respond to the fire and are making good progress, according to...
krcrtv.com

Wild pigs cause concern for Northstate locals

LAKE, Calif. — Hundreds of wild pigs are destroying yards, flower beds and more in the Lake area. However, this isn't exactly a new thing for Shasta County. The county has had a large population of wild pigs for years—from Redding all the way to the Bay Area.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

5 arrested on drug charges near a Redding elementary school

REDDING, Calif. - Five people suspected of dealing drugs near a Redding elementary school were arrested on Friday, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said they served a search warrant to a home on the 10000 block of Frazier Road, near Columbia Elementary School. NPU officers found five people...
REDDING, CA

