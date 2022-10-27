Read full article on original website
Related
Excitement for Christmas parade grows as holidays near
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Anticipation is running high in Wheeling as the city gears up for The Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Parade. This year’s parade is set for Friday, November 18th which means it will be here before you know it. Event chair Bill Bryson says there will be a little more than […]
WTRF
Christmas at the Highlands has record-setting attendance
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Another event that is looking ahead into the holiday season is Christmas at the Highlands. Over its weekend run, they saw nearly 5,000 visitors and are expecting another 1,200 more for their closing day on Sunday, October 30th from 10 to 3. Event organizer Kevin...
WTRF
Pumpkins 2 Poinsettias Craft Fair benefits Ohio Valley youth
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – At Church Alive’s ‘Pumpkins 2 Poinsettias’ Craft Fair, all the booths are set up for you to come be a kid, for the kids. Around 45 vendors have come together and set up around Church Alive, selling everything you may need for the holiday season.
WDTV
Miss Amazing pageant held at Robinson Grand
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Robinson Grand held the Miss Amazing pageant Saturday afternoon. The Miss Amazing Pageant gives women with disabilities the opportunity to show off their talents as well. The pageant gives the women self-esteem and motivation. There are three stages to the pageant and an interview with...
Christmas comes early to The Highlands
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – We still have Halloween and Thanksgiving to get through, but a new event is bringing Christmas to the Highlands. All the festive fun begins at the Highlands Sports Complex starting Friday at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. It will feature over 100 unique vendors to choose from, and you can […]
WTRF
Dog Halloween Costume Contest Raises Money for Belmont County Dog Park
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Dogs of all kinds, big and small, dressed up as their favorite characters, creepy crawlies, and cuisines. This is all part of Belmont County Sheriff David Lucas’s idea to add a dog park to Belmont County. He says that the total cost to...
In memory of fallen Wheeling firefighters
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — At the corner of 14th and Water Streets in Wheeling sits a memorial statue. It depicts a firefighter holding his helmet with an expression of pain on his face, representing not only the responders the Friendly City has lost, but the painful and difficult things they’re called to witness. It was […]
Opening date confirmed for new local T.J. Maxx store
A new TJ Maxx store in the Valley will be opening next month.
WTRF
Halloween warning: rainbow fentanyl is real and it’s right here in the Mountain State
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ghosts and goblins aren’t the scariest thing about Halloween….it’s what could be in YOUR child’s treat bags. It’s a deadly drug that looks JUST like candy. Rainbow fentanyl is real and it’s right here in the Mountain State. Every...
KSLTV
‘Just a miracle:’ Family of the lost three-year-old is thankful for community response
BEAVER, Utah — A Taylorsville family went to Beaver to create memories but didn’t expect the trip to be so eventful. Sondra and Xavier Wilson’s three-year-old son, Maurice, also known as Momo, got lost when the family was doing some rockhounding west of Milford Friday night when he walked off.
WTRF
West Virginia student, who never spoke, now telling news camera how a teacher changed her life
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A teacher for over two decades in Marshall County, is being recognized for the first time! For October’s Golden Apple Awards, one student is finally putting into words the impact this teacher has made on her life. Mrs. Valerie Yarnell was surprised in Moundsville...
Chicken fast-food chain is coming to Morgantown, West Virginia
WVU students rejoice, a new fast food chain is coming to High Street in Morgantown, and best of all — it's open past midnight.
West Liberty warns students of possible fentanyl on campus
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Liberty University Campus Police is warning students that pressed fentanyl pills that allegedly look like Percocet may arrive on campus. In an email to students, officials say they’ve received information that individuals may be transporting those pills to the school in an attempt to sell them. There is no […]
Park Falls Short At South
PARKERSBURG,W.Va. (WTRF) – A 21-18 Wheeling Park halftime lead at Parkersburg South resulted in a 32-27 loss for Park. South scored the first 14 points of the second half to take a 32-21 lead. Park scored a touchdown for :02 remaining in the game. Park now stands at 6-3 and will host John Marshall next […]
wajr.com
RSV infections surge statewide, fill new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The newly opened WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital is now completely full due to the surge in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infections among young people. On MetroNews “Talkline,” Chair of the WVU Department of Pediatrics Dr. Chuck Mullett said in one day 77 children under 5-years-old tested positive for RSV, eight were admitted, but several others statewide had to be turned away.
WDTV
Shots fired overnight in Morgantown
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Police in Morgantown are investigating reports of shots being fired on High St. overnight. Morgantown Police and West Virginia University’s University Police Department are working together on the investigation. WVU issued a community notice early Sunday morning telling people to avoid the area. It’s unclear...
WDTV
Man trapped on 140 ft. lift in Nutter Fort
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man is trapped on a 140 ft. lift on Radio Park Dr. Harrison County 911 officials tell 5 News the man was working on the lift when he became trapped. Officials believe the hydraulics stopped working, which prevented him from coming down. He has...
West Virginia woman charged in relation to brutal Fairmont murder
A suspicious death investigation began on Sunday, Oct. 23, after officers found the body of a 28-year-old Black man from Detroit, Michigan in Fairmont.
Big Red Rolls Into Second Round
STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Big Red rolled into the second round of the playoffs with a 33-13 win over Carrollton Friday night. Next up for Steubenville a home game with Bishop Hartley. Big Red dropped back-to-back state championship games to the Hawks in 2015 and 2016.
Wheeling delegate race pits newcomer against incumbent
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters. West Virginia House District 5 is among the smaller districts by land in the entire state. But its location in downtown Wheeling and the surrounding neighborhoods means it covers almost 19,000 people. Republican Brooke McArdle is challenging incumbent Democrat delegate Shawn Fluharty for the newly-created […]
Comments / 0