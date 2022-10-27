Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Push for greater Native American voting access could impact South Dakota race for governor
A recent court ruling that found South Dakota violated federal voting registration laws has reignited the long-standing concern over Native American ballot access as the state braces for a 2022 gubernatorial election that could hinge on Indian Country precincts. In a state with nearly 78,000 Indigenous residents, comprising 8.8% of...
KELOLAND TV
NY fitfully counts absentee ballots amid legal challenge
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Republican election officials around New York refused to process absentee ballots amid a court challenge earlier this week, but then began opening and scanning the ballots after a warning from the state attorney general, officials said. Up to two thirds of New York’s Republican county...
KELOLAND TV
On food-tax repeal, Noem attempts 180-degree turn
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State lawmakers have been trying to repeal or reduce South Dakota’s sales tax on food since at least 1997 when the Legislature first started putting its records on the Internet. So where do South Dakota’s current candidates for governor stand?. Democrat Jamie Smith,...
KELOLAND TV
Glenn Youngkin, Tulsi Gabbard to campaign for Noem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will be joined in November by Republican Governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin and newly Independent political commentator and former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. The pair will be campaigning for Noem on Nov. 2 in Rapid City and Sioux...
KELOLAND TV
USD receives $1 million grant for rural nursing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — University of South Dakota Nursing will receive a $1 million grant to grow South Dakota’s nursing workforce. The money from the Health Resources and Services Administration will increase the number of nurses in rural and underserved areas. The grants will be distributed over...
KELOLAND TV
Shoppers react to idea of grocery tax repeal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s grocery tax is in the spotlight this election season. While it’s not on the ballot, all three gubernatorial candidates support repealing it. Sioux Falls shopper Angela Zaug wants to see the grocery tax repealed. “Food tax is something that affects...
KELOLAND TV
Barnes’ Senate bid may ride on Milwaukee’s Black turnout
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Standing beside the pulpit at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church on a crisp fall Sunday morning, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes was preaching to the choir — they were assembled behind him, clad in blue and gold robes. “This community is always top of...
KELOLAND TV
Officials warn of scam in western South Dakota
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in western South Dakota are warning residents of a phone scam. People have reported, according to the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office, receiving calls where the scammer claims to be a Pennington County deputy or a federal agent. Officials say the caller...
KELOLAND TV
The week ahead in SD state government
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, October 31, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.
KELOLAND TV
Record fish caught in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
KELOLAND TV
Meth bust at N.D. border; Church moving forward after fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, October 28. Here’s all that you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Earlier this week, a rural KELOLAND congregation lost their church building to a fire. Since then, the congregation has seen an outpouring of support from the community and around the country through social media.
KELOLAND TV
ATM theft results in federal charges for Texas men
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Four Texas men have been indicted on charges related to ATM thefts in 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Kytorrion Young, 30, Keivon Jones, 25, Kendrick Kennedy, 23, and Alton Himes, 24, of Houston, Texas, are accused of taking more than $1,000 from a Dakotaland Federal Credit Union ATM in 2021. They took the money across state lines, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
Noems to host trick or treaters on Oct. 31
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kids can trick or treat the South Dakota Governor’s residence in Pierre on Halloween. Gov. Kristi Noem and First Gentleman Byron Noem will be the hosts for the annual event from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Noem also shared...
KELOLAND TV
Big Powerball pot sparking interest in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A big Powerball jackpot is slated for Saturday. Lottery officials said the big jackpot of $825 million is stirring some excitement in South Dakota. Individuals are buying tickets but groups will also be pooling money to buy multiple tickets. “While we don’t have exact...
KELOLAND TV
Person arrested with meth near North Dakota border
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A North Dakota resident is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in South Dakota. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before midnight Wednesday near the North Dakota border. During a search, nearly 26 grams of meth and nearly 3-thousand dollars were found in the car.
KELOLAND TV
Warm weekend ahead: Storm Center AM Update — Saturday, October 29
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Forecast highs the next few days are at least 10° above average for this time of year. Today we will have highs in the 60s nearing 70 in some locations. Southeastern KELOLAND will be on the breezy side throughout the afternoon as well as plenty of sunshine.
KELOLAND TV
Warmer temperatures lasting into next week: Storm Center PM Update — Saturday, October 29
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Temperatures well above average again for your Saturday. Temperatures well into the 60s and even some low 70s possible. Winds are working on switching directions across the region for the afternoon and into this evening. Tonight will be a more mild overnight with...
Comments / 0