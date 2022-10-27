ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

KELOLAND TV

NY fitfully counts absentee ballots amid legal challenge

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Republican election officials around New York refused to process absentee ballots amid a court challenge earlier this week, but then began opening and scanning the ballots after a warning from the state attorney general, officials said. Up to two thirds of New York’s Republican county...
KELOLAND TV

On food-tax repeal, Noem attempts 180-degree turn

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State lawmakers have been trying to repeal or reduce South Dakota’s sales tax on food since at least 1997 when the Legislature first started putting its records on the Internet. So where do South Dakota’s current candidates for governor stand?. Democrat Jamie Smith,...
KELOLAND TV

Glenn Youngkin, Tulsi Gabbard to campaign for Noem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will be joined in November by Republican Governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin and newly Independent political commentator and former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. The pair will be campaigning for Noem on Nov. 2 in Rapid City and Sioux...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

USD receives $1 million grant for rural nursing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — University of South Dakota Nursing will receive a $1 million grant to grow South Dakota’s nursing workforce. The money from the Health Resources and Services Administration will increase the number of nurses in rural and underserved areas. The grants will be distributed over...
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND TV

Shoppers react to idea of grocery tax repeal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s grocery tax is in the spotlight this election season. While it’s not on the ballot, all three gubernatorial candidates support repealing it. Sioux Falls shopper Angela Zaug wants to see the grocery tax repealed. “Food tax is something that affects...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Barnes’ Senate bid may ride on Milwaukee’s Black turnout

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Standing beside the pulpit at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church on a crisp fall Sunday morning, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes was preaching to the choir — they were assembled behind him, clad in blue and gold robes. “This community is always top of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
KELOLAND TV

Officials warn of scam in western South Dakota

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in western South Dakota are warning residents of a phone scam. People have reported, according to the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office, receiving calls where the scammer claims to be a Pennington County deputy or a federal agent. Officials say the caller...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

The week ahead in SD state government

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, October 31, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Record fish caught in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
OHIO STATE
KELOLAND TV

Meth bust at N.D. border; Church moving forward after fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, October 28. Here’s all that you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Earlier this week, a rural KELOLAND congregation lost their church building to a fire. Since then, the congregation has seen an outpouring of support from the community and around the country through social media.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

ATM theft results in federal charges for Texas men

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Four Texas men have been indicted on charges related to ATM thefts in 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Kytorrion Young, 30, Keivon Jones, 25, Kendrick Kennedy, 23, and Alton Himes, 24, of Houston, Texas, are accused of taking more than $1,000 from a Dakotaland Federal Credit Union ATM in 2021. They took the money across state lines, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
HOUSTON, TX
KELOLAND TV

Noems to host trick or treaters on Oct. 31

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kids can trick or treat the South Dakota Governor’s residence in Pierre on Halloween. Gov. Kristi Noem and First Gentleman Byron Noem will be the hosts for the annual event from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Noem also shared...
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Big Powerball pot sparking interest in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A big Powerball jackpot is slated for Saturday. Lottery officials said the big jackpot of $825 million is stirring some excitement in South Dakota. Individuals are buying tickets but groups will also be pooling money to buy multiple tickets. “While we don’t have exact...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Person arrested with meth near North Dakota border

ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A North Dakota resident is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in South Dakota. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before midnight Wednesday near the North Dakota border. During a search, nearly 26 grams of meth and nearly 3-thousand dollars were found in the car.
ROBERTS COUNTY, SD

