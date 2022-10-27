Read full article on original website
Halloween marks the end of Washington state’s emergency COVID declaration
(The Center Square) – Halloween typically means costumes, candy, and a creepy good time. This year in Washington state, Halloween also means Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 state of emergency ends more than two years after he declared it. Last month, Inslee announced Oct. 31 would be the last...
Voters will decide whether to boost Utah lawmakers spending power
(The Center Square) - Utah voters will decide on election day whether to increase the amount of money the state Legislature can spend during an emergency special session. Constitutional Amendment A would boost the amount of money legislators could spend or cut during a special session convened by the Speaker of the House and the President of the Senate from 1% of the previous year’s budget to 5%.
Illinois ranks 36th in new tax climate report
(The Center Square) – Illinois received poor rankings in the Tax Foundation 2023 Tax Climate Report. Illinois finished 36th overall in the report, which looks at the state's corporate taxes, individual income taxes, sales taxes, property taxes, and unemployment insurance. Jannelle Fritts of the Tax Foundation worked on the...
