An odd thing has happened on the road to the N.C. 11 congressional election. Mountain Xpress’ coverage has been nearly invisible. Coverage by all other local media has been anemic and superficial. Jasmine Beach-Ferrara vs. Chuck Edwards just doesn’t seem to inspire local media the way the blood sport of Moe Davis vs. Madison Cawthorn did two years ago. A very consequential congressional election doesn’t seem to merit many column inches and any thoughtfulness when it might not boost attention, circulation and clicks.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO