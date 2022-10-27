Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Former NBA Coach of the Year says the Cavs ‘check every box of a championship team except for experience’
The Cleveland Cavaliers entered the 2022-23 campaign with title aspirations after they upgraded their roster by adding three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell. The team also has a believer in Sam Mitchell, a former NBA coach. He recently expressed admiration for the 2022-23 Cavs, stating that they “check every box of a championship team except for experience.”
Jaylen Brown Pokes Fun At Donovan Mitchell After Posterizing Cavs Star
Lost in the shuffle of another abysmal defensive performance from the Boston Celtics on Friday night was a highlight-reel play from Jaylen Brown. Just over two minutes into overtime against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brown stole a Donovan Mitchell pass intended for Caris LeVert to set up a two-on-one opportunity with Marcus Smart. Brown fed the ball to Smart with Mitchell racing back into the paint before Smart passed it right back to Brown.
Cleveland Cavaliers using showdown against Boston Celtics as early-season measuring stick: ‘We want to be one of those teams’
BOSTON -- Forget the one-game-at-a-time rhetoric. Friday night in Boston carries more significance than that. It’s a chance for the Cleveland Cavaliers to see what a championship team looks like. A chance to measure themselves against the reigning Eastern Conference kings. “We want to be one of those teams,”...
Rams, Browns Reportedly Talking About Blockbuster Trade
With the trade deadline just around the corner, the Los Angeles Rams reportedly had discussions with the Cleveland Browns about Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt. Hunt, 27, is on the final year of his current contract. It has been reported several times that he'd like a new deal. Since...
Lebron James trashes Dallas Cowboys ownership, switches allegiance to Browns
NBA legend Lebron James says he has ended his Dallas Cowboys fandom, and is now switching his allegiance to the
This Cavs-Knicks Trade Features Kevin Love
Nobody likes to think about money. It’s tacky. Yet, it’s a part of life. NBA teams need to consider money too. Suppose two friends are out for dinner. One is a doctor, and the other writes about the NBA. Random example. It may be uncomfortable, but both friends...
Chicago Cubs: Marcus Stroman posts series of troubling tweets
Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind. That also leads to some troubling paths. Such was the case when Stroman decided to like a tweet from Jason Whitlock defending anti-Semitic comments from Nets’ star Kyrie Irving. Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus...
Halloween: 5 of the scariest Cleveland Browns since 1999
We’re celebrating the five scariest Cleveland Browns this Halloween. When you’re playing the Cleveland Browns, even in more recent years, you’re not usually thinking about the game-breaking, game-changing players that you have to gameplan for. The Browns, unfortunately, aren’t always known for such types. In more...
Three players the Atlanta Falcons should trade prior to the deadline
The Atlanta Falcons have a few players who might draw interest prior to the trade deadline. The Atlanta Falcons have been exceeding the expectations of most people as they are right in the race for the NFC South crown. However, they are also caught in the middle ground of being...
‘Where I want to end my career:’ Joe Haden officially retires with Browns after one-day contract
NFL cornerback Joe Haden officially retired on Saturday after signing a one-day contract with the Cleveland Browns.
3 Chicago Blackhawks to trade while they’re currently hot
The Chicago Blackhawks finally lost a game after winning four in a row. This looks like a team that can become one of the worst in the league based on their roster. They got off to a good start and that was fun but they might come back down to earth very soon.
