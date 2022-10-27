ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

signalscv.com

Where to Go, What to Do in November

Nov. 11-13 Six Flags Magic Mountain Veteran’s Weekend. Honor all who have served this Veteran’s Day. Six Flags Magic Mountain will honor veterans and active military during Veteran’s Weekend Nov. 11-13. On November 11-13, Six Flags Magic Mountain will honor and celebrate all who served. Veterans, active...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Spectrum announces 2 sales totaling $18.4 million

Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Inc. recently completed a pair of local commercial real estate transactions totaling $18.4 million, the company announced in a pair of prepared statements. Senior Vice President Matt Sreden of Spectrum announced the off-market sale of a landmark office building located at 25101 The Old Road, Santa...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

The Signal announces ‘51 Most Influential’

The Signal has announced its annual Top 51 list, ahead of a planned ceremony to recognize the Santa Clarita Valley’s most influential men and women. The list is meant as a recognition and a thank you for the work they do to make the SCV a great place to live, according to Signal Publisher Richard Budman.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

Cocktails on the Roof and SCV Music Festival is BACK and Renamed “Share the Love”

WE’RE BACK AND EVEN BETTER! Cocktails on the Roof and SCV Music Festival have returned as the updated Share the Love event, which will take place on the Subaru of Valencia campus on Saturday, November 19th from 7-10pm. One price gets you into the event to enjoy the entire evening of fun with live music by Lance Allyn and the Part Time Playahz, dancing, a wonderful selection of food and spirit participants, inventive lighting and social lounges.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [10-29-2022]

78 degrees, limitless sunshine, and lots to do. Just another Saturday in the city of angels, right?. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (October 29) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Promise fills the day. Hope you make it a good one!
LOS ANGELES, CA
lbccviking.com

Thousands make way to PCC for Long Beach’s new swap meet

If you can ponder it, the 562 Flea swap meet will most likely have it. By the time the swap meet at the Pacific Coast Campus of Long Beach City College began, there were already over 3000 visitors in attendance. As they strolled through the maze of tents of small business owners, upbeat Latin music played and the aroma of tacos and Korean barbecue filled the air.
LONG BEACH, CA
viatravelers.com

15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Lancaster, California

Lancaster City is a beautiful destination on the edge of the Mojave Desert. It’s a quick hour north of downtown Los Angeles, but it feels worlds apart. Located in north Los Angeles County, this destination feels like you’ve found an oasis in the Mojave Desert. Every spring wildflower...
LANCASTER, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

St. Monica’s Church

The mission of the St. Monica Catholic Community (stmonica.net) is to form loving disciples who will transform the world, all from the quiet confines of our four-acre block bordered by Lincoln and 7th, California and Washington. The parish was founded in Santa Monica in 1886 and moved to its present site in 1925 when the church building was completed. An elementary school followed several years later and a high school several years after that.
SANTA MONICA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

City of San Gabriel: Fall Fun Festival On Friday

‘Fall Fun Festival’ will take over the historic Mission District in the City of San Gabriel, this Friday, October 28. The free festival will run from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm and will have frightfully fun activities for all ages including:. Haunted Zone and maze at the Grapevine Arbor...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
signalscv.com

Barger motion aims to provide support for Cali Lake RV Park tenants

Residents of RV park in Agua Dulce fear displacement as deadline for park owner to meet compliance looms closer. Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, 5th District, is scheduled to introduce a motion Tuesday to initiate support for the residents of Cali Lake RV Resort, who fear being displaced from their community starting next year due to permit, health and safety issues.
AGUA DULCE, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

Tim McGraw shows Ventura, CA a good time

On October 14th, Boots and Brews in Ventura was proud to host country legend Tim McGraw with special guest Michael Ray. Michael Ray started the evening off serenading the crowd with hit after hit; he’s one of the next big stars, so keep an eye out for him. After his set, I was very fortunate to meet him and talk about his show and music. He’s such a nice and humble guy.
VENTURA, CA
localemagazine.com

The 8 Best Restaurants for a Dinner Date in Huntington Beach

From Upscale Eateries to Rooftop Rendezvous, These Restaurants Set the Mood for Flirty Fun. Miles of uninterrupted beach and year-round summer sun make Huntington Beach ideal for oceanfront dining and memorable date nights. Stroll hand-in-hand along the sandy shores before cozying up in one of Surf City’s hip restaurants. From upscale Japanese to casual coastal fare, this seaside city has cuisine for every couple to enjoy. Ease date-night jitters and let us take care of the planning by visiting one of our eight favorite spots for a flirty evening in Huntington Beach.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
signalscv.com

Saugus singer to share intimate evening of music at The Main

She released her fourth full-length album on Friday, has performed on Broadway and at the Radio City Music Hall in New York, and also at the Grand Ole Opry American country music stage in Nashville, Tennessee, but the 30-year-old Saugus resident has never performed in the Santa Clarita Valley — until now.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
monrovianow.com

Hart House Restaurant to Open November 9

Kevin Hart's plant-based restaurant, Hart House, will hold its grand opening in Monrovia on November 9 with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. At 11:45 a.m. the restaurant will open to the public and will be open until 9 p.m. 10% of opening day proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills.
MONROVIA, CA

