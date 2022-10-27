Read full article on original website
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
signalscv.com
Where to Go, What to Do in November
Nov. 11-13 Six Flags Magic Mountain Veteran’s Weekend. Honor all who have served this Veteran’s Day. Six Flags Magic Mountain will honor veterans and active military during Veteran’s Weekend Nov. 11-13. On November 11-13, Six Flags Magic Mountain will honor and celebrate all who served. Veterans, active...
signalscv.com
Spectrum announces 2 sales totaling $18.4 million
Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Inc. recently completed a pair of local commercial real estate transactions totaling $18.4 million, the company announced in a pair of prepared statements. Senior Vice President Matt Sreden of Spectrum announced the off-market sale of a landmark office building located at 25101 The Old Road, Santa...
Alhambra man builds chocolate store Halloween haunted house for the community
Duane Aamot has been making Halloween haunted houses in Alhambra for 27 years. The house is open to the public on Halloween and it's free.
signalscv.com
The Signal announces ‘51 Most Influential’
The Signal has announced its annual Top 51 list, ahead of a planned ceremony to recognize the Santa Clarita Valley’s most influential men and women. The list is meant as a recognition and a thank you for the work they do to make the SCV a great place to live, according to Signal Publisher Richard Budman.
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and me
I have learned an important lesson from this man. According to a report, nearly 69,000 people in Los Angeles are homeless. They spend nights out and many of them don't even have money to buy food.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Cocktails on the Roof and SCV Music Festival is BACK and Renamed “Share the Love”
WE’RE BACK AND EVEN BETTER! Cocktails on the Roof and SCV Music Festival have returned as the updated Share the Love event, which will take place on the Subaru of Valencia campus on Saturday, November 19th from 7-10pm. One price gets you into the event to enjoy the entire evening of fun with live music by Lance Allyn and the Part Time Playahz, dancing, a wonderful selection of food and spirit participants, inventive lighting and social lounges.
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [10-29-2022]
78 degrees, limitless sunshine, and lots to do. Just another Saturday in the city of angels, right?. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (October 29) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Promise fills the day. Hope you make it a good one!
Man builds elaborate homeless encampment on Hollywood sidewalk
A man set up an elaborate homeless encampment -- a makeshift wooden shed -- in Hollywood. The man says he's trying to survive homelessness with a different approach.
lbccviking.com
Thousands make way to PCC for Long Beach’s new swap meet
If you can ponder it, the 562 Flea swap meet will most likely have it. By the time the swap meet at the Pacific Coast Campus of Long Beach City College began, there were already over 3000 visitors in attendance. As they strolled through the maze of tents of small business owners, upbeat Latin music played and the aroma of tacos and Korean barbecue filled the air.
viatravelers.com
15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Lancaster, California
Lancaster City is a beautiful destination on the edge of the Mojave Desert. It’s a quick hour north of downtown Los Angeles, but it feels worlds apart. Located in north Los Angeles County, this destination feels like you’ve found an oasis in the Mojave Desert. Every spring wildflower...
Santa Monica Daily Press
St. Monica’s Church
The mission of the St. Monica Catholic Community (stmonica.net) is to form loving disciples who will transform the world, all from the quiet confines of our four-acre block bordered by Lincoln and 7th, California and Washington. The parish was founded in Santa Monica in 1886 and moved to its present site in 1925 when the church building was completed. An elementary school followed several years later and a high school several years after that.
coloradoboulevard.net
City of San Gabriel: Fall Fun Festival On Friday
‘Fall Fun Festival’ will take over the historic Mission District in the City of San Gabriel, this Friday, October 28. The free festival will run from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm and will have frightfully fun activities for all ages including:. Haunted Zone and maze at the Grapevine Arbor...
signalscv.com
Barger motion aims to provide support for Cali Lake RV Park tenants
Residents of RV park in Agua Dulce fear displacement as deadline for park owner to meet compliance looms closer. Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, 5th District, is scheduled to introduce a motion Tuesday to initiate support for the residents of Cali Lake RV Resort, who fear being displaced from their community starting next year due to permit, health and safety issues.
topshelfmusicmag.com
Tim McGraw shows Ventura, CA a good time
On October 14th, Boots and Brews in Ventura was proud to host country legend Tim McGraw with special guest Michael Ray. Michael Ray started the evening off serenading the crowd with hit after hit; he’s one of the next big stars, so keep an eye out for him. After his set, I was very fortunate to meet him and talk about his show and music. He’s such a nice and humble guy.
localemagazine.com
The 8 Best Restaurants for a Dinner Date in Huntington Beach
From Upscale Eateries to Rooftop Rendezvous, These Restaurants Set the Mood for Flirty Fun. Miles of uninterrupted beach and year-round summer sun make Huntington Beach ideal for oceanfront dining and memorable date nights. Stroll hand-in-hand along the sandy shores before cozying up in one of Surf City’s hip restaurants. From upscale Japanese to casual coastal fare, this seaside city has cuisine for every couple to enjoy. Ease date-night jitters and let us take care of the planning by visiting one of our eight favorite spots for a flirty evening in Huntington Beach.
Parents Warned to Check for Drugs Mixed in With Halloween Candy
State and local authorities are warning parents to be vigilant about the possibility of narcotics or other contaminants being mixed in with their children's candy this Halloween.
Hollywood Forever Cemetery's Día de los Muertos celebration kicks off with rich culture and spirit
Saturday kicked off a full day of events and festivities that brought out dozens of guests.
signalscv.com
Saugus singer to share intimate evening of music at The Main
She released her fourth full-length album on Friday, has performed on Broadway and at the Radio City Music Hall in New York, and also at the Grand Ole Opry American country music stage in Nashville, Tennessee, but the 30-year-old Saugus resident has never performed in the Santa Clarita Valley — until now.
monrovianow.com
Hart House Restaurant to Open November 9
Kevin Hart's plant-based restaurant, Hart House, will hold its grand opening in Monrovia on November 9 with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. At 11:45 a.m. the restaurant will open to the public and will be open until 9 p.m. 10% of opening day proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills.
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Childhood Santa Monica Home Lists for $17.5 Million
In 1976, when Academy Award-winner Gwyneth Paltrow was just four years old, her parents, Hollywood royalty Bruce Paltrow and Blythe Danner, bought a home in tony Gillette Regent Square in Santa Monica, California. That home is now listed with Robert Edie of Compass, for $17.5 million. The stunning two-story mansion...
