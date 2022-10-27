Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Related
lascrucesbulletin.com
Laundry program helps MacArthur Elementary reduce absenteeism
To combat student absenteeism, Whirlpool brand, in partnership with the nonprofit Teach for America,. Has provided MacArthur Elementary School, 655 N. Fourth St. in Las Cruces, with a washing machine and a clothes dryer as part of Whirlpool’s Care Counts laundry program. MacArthur Elementary is one of two schools...
Las Cruces Fire Department giving out free glow sticks for Halloween
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– Las Cruces firefighters are offering free glow sticks for kids who are Trick’-or-Treating.The glow sticks are available from 10 am to 4 pm on Monday, Oct. 31, at Las Cruces fire stations 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8. The free glow sticks are limited to one per child and The post Las Cruces Fire Department giving out free glow sticks for Halloween appeared first on KVIA.
Gadsden ISD implements new security after receiving threat to school via social media
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Gadsden Independent School District announced Sunday night that it would taking action and implementing some new security measures after Chaparral High School received a threat through social media on Saturday. Chaparral High will continue to have classes on Monday but will be taking the following precautions: students will not be […]
KVIA
Retiree feeds his soul by feeding El Paso’s hungry
EL PASO, Texas -- When we talk about good vibes, we're talking about spreading good feelings and goodwill in our community. Perhaps no one does that more than Dave Wellons. The retired U.S. Army Colonel spends the majority of his days volunteering at El Pasoans Fighting Hunger. "It's an opportunity...
St. Luke’s Country Fair and Dachshund Stampede continues annual tradition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The St. Luke’s Country Fair and Dachshund Stampede took place Saturday, Oct. 29, celebrating its annual tradition. This year’s country fair was from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in La Union, NM. Admission for the fair was a canned good for the local Food Bank. The Country Fair offered smoked […]
Las Cruces Annual Candy Drop takes place at Maag Park
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday. For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive […]
Hornedo Middle School teacher on leave after controversial comments
EL PASO, Texas -- EPISD has placed a teacher on administrative leave after she was heard making controversial comments in student-recorded cell phone videos. The videos recorded a conversation held in her class which discussed topics such as illegal immigration and Black Lives Matter. In an 8-minute recording that ABC-7 obtained, the teacher can be The post Hornedo Middle School teacher on leave after controversial comments appeared first on KVIA.
SISD takes one last walk through at Socorro High School before final reconstruction
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District invited the SISD community to a final walkthrough of the classic Socorro High School from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Socorro High School students, teachers, alumni, and all team SISD stakeholders took a stroll through the halls of the original school one last […]
dayton247now.com
Nonprofit admits to incorrectly distributing $400K in pandemic assistance
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — A nonprofit organization admitted to incorrectly distributing $400,000 in federal funding to people who applied for utility assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Andrea Ramirez, CEO of Project Amistad in El Paso, Texas, said it was their mistake due to a lack of guidance from...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Greater Las Cruces Chamber adds new staff member
Taylor Issacs joined the staff of the Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce (GLCCC) Oct. 17 as the new director of development and investment services. “I’m really excited to start this journey,” said Issacs, a graduate of Mayfield High School and New Mexico State University. “I plan to...
elpasoheraldpost.com
Eight EPISD bands advance to area competition
Congratulations to the eight EPISD high school marching bands who advanced to area competition earlier this month at the UIL Marching Band competition. Three El Paso ISD schools – Franklin, Coronado and Irvin – will be vying for a spot at the state competition tomorrow, Oct. 29. Coronado and Franklin will compete in 6A in Odessa while Irvin heads to Abilene for the 4A competition.
Best El Paso Neighborhoods to Go Trick or Treating
There's no greater Halloween tradition than putting on a costume and going house to house demanding homeowners fill your Walmart bag with candy. The trick to getting the best and most treats is finding the right neighborhood to pull off your legalized extortion. And by that, I mean the fancy schmancy communities with residents most likely to have the kind of coin it takes to purchase the good, name brand chocolates like Snickers and Kit Kat bars.
krwg.org
Local sanctuary helps unwanted and injured horses prosper
Scott Brocato recently toured Dharmahorse Equine Sanctuary with founders Katharine Chrisley Schreiber and her husband Mark. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis, MO, he has worked in such cities as St. Louis, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Athens GA as an on-air personality, airborne traffic reporter, newscaster, and program director. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered from NPR News" from 4pm-7pm weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak weekends in and around Las Cruces and El Paso.
KFOX 14
Centennial High School math teacher dies
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A teacher at Centennial High School teacher passed away. Teacher Bill Gonzalez died Monday morning. He was a math teacher at the high school. Las Cruces Public Schools is providing support and grief counseling to all students. It's unknow how Gonzalez died. Sign up...
Cielo Vista Walmart celebrates remodel with ribbon cutting ceremony
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) On Oct. 28 at 8 a.m., El Pasoans are encouraged to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly remodeled Cielo Vista Walmart. The new improvements include, new signage, expansion of digital services, and additional registers. The remodel is a part of Walmart’s $40 million commitment to upgrade nine stores in […]
Some El Paso Jiffy Lubes to offer half-off oil changes for active-duty, retired military
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A handful of El Paso area Jiffy Lube service centers invite all active, retired and veteran military to their location for a special 50 percent off any oil change on Friday, Nov. 11. The offer is valid at the following locations: 7045 S Desert Blvd.; 1389 George Dieter; and 9980 […]
KFOX 14
Wife of NMSU chancellor has battery against household member charge dismissed
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The wife of New Mexico State University Chancellor Dr. Dan Arvizu had a criminal charge against her dismissed, according to court documents. Sheryl Arvizu, 58, was arrested by the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office in May and was charged with battery against a...
NMSU regents approve name change to local trail
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is recognizing the importance of a nearby mountain. The school’s board of regents has signed off on renaming Geothermal Drive to Tortugas Trail. It runs from I-25 to the base of Tortugas Mountain known as “a mountain” at NMSU. The road was originally named after geothermal wells in […]
RSV cases skyrocket in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas-- With a 369% increase in RSV cases this year, and 162 cases just in October, this respiratory infection is storming through the Borderland. Talking to many people in El Paso today, we are facing what could be an even more alarming fact: many do not know what this infection is and how The post RSV cases skyrocket in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
“Tunnel of Terror” haunted car wash comes to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas– In honor of Halloween weekend, Tommy's Express car wash is helping celebrate the spooky season while getting your car washed. Tommy's Express “Tunnel of Terror” is a haunted car wash where people in nearly 60 locations nationwide can take part in, including here in the Borderland.
Comments / 0