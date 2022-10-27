ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

lascrucesbulletin.com

Laundry program helps MacArthur Elementary reduce absenteeism

To combat student absenteeism, Whirlpool brand, in partnership with the nonprofit Teach for America,. Has provided MacArthur Elementary School, 655 N. Fourth St. in Las Cruces, with a washing machine and a clothes dryer as part of Whirlpool’s Care Counts laundry program. MacArthur Elementary is one of two schools...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces Fire Department giving out free glow sticks for Halloween

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– Las Cruces firefighters are offering free glow sticks for kids who are Trick’-or-Treating.The glow sticks are available from 10 am to 4 pm on Monday, Oct. 31, at Las Cruces fire stations 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8. The free glow sticks are limited to one per child and The post Las Cruces Fire Department giving out free glow sticks for Halloween appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Retiree feeds his soul by feeding El Paso’s hungry

EL PASO, Texas -- When we talk about good vibes, we're talking about spreading good feelings and goodwill in our community. Perhaps no one does that more than Dave Wellons. The retired U.S. Army Colonel spends the majority of his days volunteering at El Pasoans Fighting Hunger. "It's an opportunity...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces Annual Candy Drop takes place at Maag Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday. For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Hornedo Middle School teacher on leave after controversial comments

EL PASO, Texas -- EPISD has placed a teacher on administrative leave after she was heard making controversial comments in student-recorded cell phone videos. The videos recorded a conversation held in her class which discussed topics such as illegal immigration and Black Lives Matter. In an 8-minute recording that ABC-7 obtained, the teacher can be The post Hornedo Middle School teacher on leave after controversial comments appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
dayton247now.com

Nonprofit admits to incorrectly distributing $400K in pandemic assistance

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — A nonprofit organization admitted to incorrectly distributing $400,000 in federal funding to people who applied for utility assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Andrea Ramirez, CEO of Project Amistad in El Paso, Texas, said it was their mistake due to a lack of guidance from...
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Greater Las Cruces Chamber adds new staff member

Taylor Issacs joined the staff of the Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce (GLCCC) Oct. 17 as the new director of development and investment services. “I’m really excited to start this journey,” said Issacs, a graduate of Mayfield High School and New Mexico State University. “I plan to...
LAS CRUCES, NM
elpasoheraldpost.com

Eight EPISD bands advance to area competition

Congratulations to the eight EPISD high school marching bands who advanced to area competition earlier this month at the UIL Marching Band competition. Three El Paso ISD schools – Franklin, Coronado and Irvin – will be vying for a spot at the state competition tomorrow, Oct. 29. Coronado and Franklin will compete in 6A in Odessa while Irvin heads to Abilene for the 4A competition.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Best El Paso Neighborhoods to Go Trick or Treating

There's no greater Halloween tradition than putting on a costume and going house to house demanding homeowners fill your Walmart bag with candy. The trick to getting the best and most treats is finding the right neighborhood to pull off your legalized extortion. And by that, I mean the fancy schmancy communities with residents most likely to have the kind of coin it takes to purchase the good, name brand chocolates like Snickers and Kit Kat bars.
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

Local sanctuary helps unwanted and injured horses prosper

Scott Brocato recently toured Dharmahorse Equine Sanctuary with founders Katharine Chrisley Schreiber and her husband Mark. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis, MO, he has worked in such cities as St. Louis, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Athens GA as an on-air personality, airborne traffic reporter, newscaster, and program director. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered from NPR News" from 4pm-7pm weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak weekends in and around Las Cruces and El Paso.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Centennial High School math teacher dies

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A teacher at Centennial High School teacher passed away. Teacher Bill Gonzalez died Monday morning. He was a math teacher at the high school. Las Cruces Public Schools is providing support and grief counseling to all students. It's unknow how Gonzalez died. Sign up...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Cielo Vista Walmart celebrates remodel with ribbon cutting ceremony

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) On Oct. 28 at 8 a.m., El Pasoans are encouraged to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly remodeled Cielo Vista Walmart. The new improvements include, new signage, expansion of digital services, and additional registers. The remodel is a part of Walmart’s $40 million commitment to upgrade nine stores in […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

NMSU regents approve name change to local trail

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is recognizing the importance of a nearby mountain. The school’s board of regents has signed off on renaming Geothermal Drive to Tortugas Trail. It runs from I-25 to the base of Tortugas Mountain known as “a mountain” at NMSU. The road was originally named after geothermal wells in […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

RSV cases skyrocket in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- With a 369% increase in RSV cases this year, and 162 cases just in October, this respiratory infection is storming through the Borderland. Talking to many people in El Paso today, we are facing what could be an even more alarming fact: many do not know what this infection is and how The post RSV cases skyrocket in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

“Tunnel of Terror” haunted car wash comes to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas– In honor of Halloween weekend, Tommy's Express car wash is helping celebrate the spooky season while getting your car washed. Tommy's Express “Tunnel of Terror” is a haunted car wash where people in nearly 60 locations nationwide can take part in, including here in the Borderland.
EL PASO, TX

