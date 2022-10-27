Read full article on original website
ohmymag.co.uk
Halloween: 10 dog costume ideas that are so hilarious they'll make your day
It's fun to dress up for Halloween, but it is even more fun to make your pet look adorably spooky. A pumpkin-dog? Absolutely. Who said pups don't wear Dracula capes? Yes, they do. Fancy sharing some Ghostbusters nostalgia with your pooch? Go for it. From affordable Amazon buys to creative...
Funny Spirit Halloween memes are turning anything into a costume
Stuck for a Halloween costume idea this year? Never fear. Turns out anything can be a costume. Heck, according to a funny viral trend of using New Jersey-based Spirit Halloween packaging as a meme, you might even be wearing a costume right now without realizing it. I love that this...
What Your Couple’s Halloween Costume Says About Your Relationship
Before we get into matching pajamas for the holidays, we have to get through the couples costumes on Halloween. Sure, you and your boo could do your own thing and dress up separately, but if you’re the kind of couple in-it-to-win-it (costume contests especially), taking time to get that themed outfit perfected will be totally worth it after the trick-or-treating is over.
14 Easy Last-Minute Halloween Costume Ideas & Pop Culture Inspiration For 2022
Halloween is coming up and if you haven't started finalizing your costume, then you may want to get started. Pop culture has provided us with a lot of inspiration in 2022 and the toughest part will now be narrowing down which idea you should go with for the October 31 celebration.
macaronikid.com
This Saturday, Flyers to Host Fun-Filled Halloween Spooktacular
This Saturday, the Philadelphia Flyers will host a family-friendly and fun-filled Halloween Spooktacular presented by Snickers when the team takes on the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 p.m. Fans of all ages can get in on the fun of the holiday-themed game with special giveaway, activities, and Halloween-themed food and beverage options throughout the night.
Go trick-or-treating this Halloween, and help bring Britain back from the undead
Scrooge famously hated Christmas, so I shudder to think what he would’ve made of Halloween. Armies of children roaming the streets demanding sweets, all dressed as devils and vampires, mummies and witches, werewolves, skeletons and, dare I say it … ghosts. Not to mention the shocking amount of money people spend on costumes and decorations that fall apart in seconds and refuse to biodegrade.
JoJo Siwa's Draco Malfoy Halloween Costume Is Proof Polyjuice Potion Exists
JoJo Siwa solemnly swears she's up to no good. In preparation for Halloween, the "Boomerang" singer pulled on her best scowl and a pair of black-and-green robes to transform into Hogwarts's most entitled first year: Draco Malfoy. "This is Crabbe and Goyle, and I'm Malfoy. Draco Malfoy," Siwa mouths along to the character's iconic line from "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" as she extends a hand toward the camera in an Instagram video posted on Wednesday. Selling us on the idea that polyjuice potion is real, Siwa also seemingly dyed her hair bleach blond and slicked it back in a perfect imitation of Tom Felton's 2001 costume.
pethelpful.com
Pug's 'Dracula' Halloween Costume Is Simply Irresistible
Famous vampires: Boris Karloff in Dracula, Tom Cruise in Interview With The Vampire, David Bowie in The Hunger, Robert Pattinson in Twilight and now make way for Lulu that @Pugthelulu posted on TikTok!. Don't say we didn't warn you! She's going to kill you with cuteness!. Awww, her little teeth...
vinlove.net
The streets of Hanoi are filled with people having fun, wearing horror costumes on Halloween
A large number of tourists, especially many young people, have flocked to Hang Ma Street and other entertainment venues in Hanoi at the weekend to shop and have fun when Halloween is approaching. Halloween is a ghost costume festival originating from the West, taking place on the night of October...
CBS News
Halloween Photos: Harry Potter family
This is Lilliana Jennings channeling some magic for Halloween as Harry Potter. The whole family got in on the Hogwarts action. Dad Ken is Hagrid and mom Beth is Professor McGonagall.
TODAY.com
Spirit Halloween hours 2022: Find out when the store is open
As the spookiest holiday of the year draws closer, there’s no time like the present to put up your Halloween decorations, carve jack-o’-lanterns and finalize your Halloween playlist. Of course, the clock is also ticking on finding the right Halloween costume to wear trick-or-treating or to your annual...
JoJo Siwa Transforms Into ‘Harry Potter’s Draco Malfoy For Epic Halloween Costume: Watch
The JoJo and BowBow Show Show star JoJo Siwa, 19, took to Instagram and TikTok to share her amazing Halloween costume on Oct. 25. The actress and singer revealed that she decided to dress up as Draco Malfoy from the Harry Potter movie franchise. JoJo used the audio from the film to add an extra element to the iconic video. “This is Crabbe and Goyle. And I’m Malfoy, Draco Malfoy,” the TV personality mouthed. The costume included the famous Hogwarts black robe, a grey cardigan, a white button-up shirt, and a green tie that matched JoJo’s emerald eyes. To complete the look she also styled her platinum short blonde locks in a sleek back style just like the famous movie character.
KRQE News 13
Halloween dishes with Chef Bustos
We are just days away from Halloween, but if you’re looking to celebrate a little early and have people over this weekend, we’ve got some fun food options that are easy to make and perfect for the spooky season. Chef Andrew Bustos, chef/owner, of Precision Catering, is showing...
Jimmy Fallon asked people to share their best last-minute Halloween costume ideas
Fallon even had a brilliant one of his own to share.
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever Named 'Kevin' Gets Halloween Costumes Based on His Name
With Halloween just around the corner (like, within a matter of days, people) we costume procrastinators have to get it together! Luckily, one precious Golden Retriever and his creative paw-rents are here to offer some ideas, though they'll work even better if you're also named Kevin. Still, there isn't a person in the world who can't appreciate these amazing costumes.
CNET
'Hocus Pocus 2' Review: Disney Plus Sequel Gets You in the Halloween Mood
Sisters! All Hallow's Eve has become a night of frolic, where children wear costumes and run amok -- and watch sequels to '90s movies on Disney Plus. Spooky sequel Hocus Pocus 2 is Disney's latest nostalgia-mining archive raid, reuniting witches Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy from the outrageous 1993 comedy.
Candy corn as a fall and Halloween treat
Many people associate candy corn with Halloween. For the first half of the 20th century, it was an affordable and popular treat that could be eaten all through the year. Around the 1950s, candy corn developed into a fall and Halloween treat when people began to hand out individually wrapped candy to trick-or-treaters.
