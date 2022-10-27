ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ohmymag.co.uk

Halloween: 10 dog costume ideas that are so hilarious they'll make your day

It's fun to dress up for Halloween, but it is even more fun to make your pet look adorably spooky. A pumpkin-dog? Absolutely. Who said pups don't wear Dracula capes? Yes, they do. Fancy sharing some Ghostbusters nostalgia with your pooch? Go for it. From affordable Amazon buys to creative...
HelloGiggles

What Your Couple’s Halloween Costume Says About Your Relationship

Before we get into matching pajamas for the holidays, we have to get through the couples costumes on Halloween. Sure, you and your boo could do your own thing and dress up separately, but if you’re the kind of couple in-it-to-win-it (costume contests especially), taking time to get that themed outfit perfected will be totally worth it after the trick-or-treating is over.
macaronikid.com

This Saturday, Flyers to Host Fun-Filled Halloween Spooktacular

This Saturday, the Philadelphia Flyers will host a family-friendly and fun-filled Halloween Spooktacular presented by Snickers when the team takes on the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 p.m. Fans of all ages can get in on the fun of the holiday-themed game with special giveaway, activities, and Halloween-themed food and beverage options throughout the night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Guardian

Go trick-or-treating this Halloween, and help bring Britain back from the undead

Scrooge famously hated Christmas, so I shudder to think what he would’ve made of Halloween. Armies of children roaming the streets demanding sweets, all dressed as devils and vampires, mummies and witches, werewolves, skeletons and, dare I say it … ghosts. Not to mention the shocking amount of money people spend on costumes and decorations that fall apart in seconds and refuse to biodegrade.
POPSUGAR

JoJo Siwa's Draco Malfoy Halloween Costume Is Proof Polyjuice Potion Exists

JoJo Siwa solemnly swears she's up to no good. In preparation for Halloween, the "Boomerang" singer pulled on her best scowl and a pair of black-and-green robes to transform into Hogwarts's most entitled first year: Draco Malfoy. "This is Crabbe and Goyle, and I'm Malfoy. Draco Malfoy," Siwa mouths along to the character's iconic line from "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" as she extends a hand toward the camera in an Instagram video posted on Wednesday. Selling us on the idea that polyjuice potion is real, Siwa also seemingly dyed her hair bleach blond and slicked it back in a perfect imitation of Tom Felton's 2001 costume.
pethelpful.com

Pug's 'Dracula' Halloween Costume Is Simply Irresistible

Famous vampires: Boris Karloff in Dracula, Tom Cruise in Interview With The Vampire, David Bowie in The Hunger, Robert Pattinson in Twilight and now make way for Lulu that @Pugthelulu posted on TikTok!. Don't say we didn't warn you! She's going to kill you with cuteness!. Awww, her little teeth...
CBS News

Halloween Photos: Harry Potter family

This is Lilliana Jennings channeling some magic for Halloween as Harry Potter. The whole family got in on the Hogwarts action. Dad Ken is Hagrid and mom Beth is Professor McGonagall.
TODAY.com

Spirit Halloween hours 2022: Find out when the store is open

As the spookiest holiday of the year draws closer, there’s no time like the present to put up your Halloween decorations, carve jack-o’-lanterns and finalize your Halloween playlist. Of course, the clock is also ticking on finding the right Halloween costume to wear trick-or-treating or to your annual...
HollywoodLife

JoJo Siwa Transforms Into ‘Harry Potter’s Draco Malfoy For Epic Halloween Costume: Watch

The JoJo and BowBow Show Show star JoJo Siwa, 19, took to Instagram and TikTok to share her amazing Halloween costume on Oct. 25. The actress and singer revealed that she decided to dress up as Draco Malfoy from the Harry Potter movie franchise. JoJo used the audio from the film to add an extra element to the iconic video. “This is Crabbe and Goyle. And I’m Malfoy, Draco Malfoy,” the TV personality mouthed. The costume included the famous Hogwarts black robe, a grey cardigan, a white button-up shirt, and a green tie that matched JoJo’s emerald eyes. To complete the look she also styled her platinum short blonde locks in a sleek back style just like the famous movie character.
KRQE News 13

Halloween dishes with Chef Bustos

We are just days away from Halloween, but if you’re looking to celebrate a little early and have people over this weekend, we’ve got some fun food options that are easy to make and perfect for the spooky season. Chef Andrew Bustos, chef/owner, of Precision Catering, is showing...
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever Named 'Kevin' Gets Halloween Costumes Based on His Name

With Halloween just around the corner (like, within a matter of days, people) we costume procrastinators have to get it together! Luckily, one precious Golden Retriever and his creative paw-rents are here to offer some ideas, though they'll work even better if you're also named Kevin. Still, there isn't a person in the world who can't appreciate these amazing costumes.
Margaret Minnicks

Candy corn as a fall and Halloween treat

Many people associate candy corn with Halloween. For the first half of the 20th century, it was an affordable and popular treat that could be eaten all through the year. Around the 1950s, candy corn developed into a fall and Halloween treat when people began to hand out individually wrapped candy to trick-or-treaters.

