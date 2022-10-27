JoJo Siwa solemnly swears she's up to no good. In preparation for Halloween, the "Boomerang" singer pulled on her best scowl and a pair of black-and-green robes to transform into Hogwarts's most entitled first year: Draco Malfoy. "This is Crabbe and Goyle, and I'm Malfoy. Draco Malfoy," Siwa mouths along to the character's iconic line from "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" as she extends a hand toward the camera in an Instagram video posted on Wednesday. Selling us on the idea that polyjuice potion is real, Siwa also seemingly dyed her hair bleach blond and slicked it back in a perfect imitation of Tom Felton's 2001 costume.

4 DAYS AGO