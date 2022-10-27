ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

WFMJ.com

Flu vaccine clinic to be held in Austintown

Steward Urgent Care in Austintown is hosting a walk-in flu vaccine clinic Sunday, October 30. The clinic will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Steward Urgent Care is located at 20 Ohltown Road in Austintown. No appointment is necessary to receive the vaccine. Refreshments, giveaways and a raffle will...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

RSV cases surge: Doctor gives tips for reducing spread

(WKBN) – Cases of RSV among children are rising, and doctors say they’re rising earlier than usual. RSV is a common upper respiratory virus seen in the fall that can cause common cold-like symptoms for older children and adults but can cause serious infections for children under 2 and others susceptible to the virus.
Cleveland.com

Avon Tree Lighting Festival Ride with Santa contest forms due: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as applications are now being accepted for the city’s annual “Ride with Santa” contest. Parents can download the contest form then kids can write a letter to Santa letting the big guy know why they would like to ride with him to the city’s annual Tree Lighting Festival and help him light the holiday decorations. The festival is Dec. 3 at the Avon Aquatic Facility (new location), 36265 Detroit Road. Children ages 3 to 14 years-old prior to December 31, 2022 may enter the contest. One entry per child. Deadline to submit forms is 5 p.m. Nov. 18.
AVON, OH
whbc.com

Saturday is Drug Take Back Day

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Saturday is Drug Take Back Day in Stark County. There are seven locations where you can take your unused or expired prescription medications for safe disposal. The dropoff locations are open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday. Here are the seven...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Morning Rundown

Musk in control of Twitter but where will he go from here?. Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty. In terms of specific demographics, poll results show that DeWine and Ryan are outperforming their competitors among independents and women. Hospitals in...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

Local trick-or-treat times and fall events

Several local governments advise to leave porch lights on to participate in community trick-or-treat times. * Apple Creek: Trick or treat 4-6 p.m. Oct. 29. * Dalton: Trick or treat 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30; Living Water Church, 200 Kurzen Road N, Dalton, will host community Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 30 at the church. The free family event includes dozens of candy stops, free food for the family, bouncy inflatables, interactive experiences with fire and police departments and a drawing for a 50-inch television. For more information, visit lwchurch.com.
DALTON, OH

