cleveland19.com
Cleveland doctor who claimed Covid vaccine caused magnetism under medical board investigation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland doctor who previously claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine lead to magnetism and caused metal objects to stick to one’s body, is now under investigation by the state of Ohio’s Medical Board. According to the medical board, a citation was also issued to...
Take Back Day: Cleveland Clinic, UH collecting unused, expired prescription drugs
The Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals are teaming up to collect unused prescription drugs and over-the-county medications at drop-off spots across Northeast Ohio this Saturday.
Akron Children’s Hospital has new superpower at its disposal
Thanks to the efforts of Lyndee’s Costume Closet, a non-profit created to bring smiles to kids in hospitals, Akron Children’s now has a nearly a dozen movie and comic book character costumes on-hand for any occasion.
Wadsworth mother shares baby’s severe battle with RSV, pneumonia
A Wadsworth mother shared baby June's severe battle with RSV and pneumonia.
Ohio fire departments issue warning about carbon monoxide, fire
The Uniontown Fire Department on Friday issued a warning about the dangers carbon monoxide, calling it the silent killer.
WFMJ.com
Flu vaccine clinic to be held in Austintown
Steward Urgent Care in Austintown is hosting a walk-in flu vaccine clinic Sunday, October 30. The clinic will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Steward Urgent Care is located at 20 Ohltown Road in Austintown. No appointment is necessary to receive the vaccine. Refreshments, giveaways and a raffle will...
WYTV.com
RSV cases surge: Doctor gives tips for reducing spread
(WKBN) – Cases of RSV among children are rising, and doctors say they’re rising earlier than usual. RSV is a common upper respiratory virus seen in the fall that can cause common cold-like symptoms for older children and adults but can cause serious infections for children under 2 and others susceptible to the virus.
Cleveland doctor, who said vaccine makes people magnetic, under investigation
A Cleveland doctor who falsely claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine makes people magnetic and may be connected to 5G towers is currently under investigation by the state medical board.
Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain counties remain yellow for medium COVID-19 spread: CDC map for Oct. 27
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga remained yellow, for moderate COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Among the other yellow-classified Northeast Ohio counties were Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake and Lorain. Three Greater Cleveland counties — Medina, Portage and Summit — improved to green, for low...
Akron leaders say changes coming after carbon monoxide leak kills one resident
A week after a 66-year-old woman died and several were sent to the hospital following a carbon monoxide leak, city leaders told News 5 they are working to change Akron's Fire Code.
Avon Tree Lighting Festival Ride with Santa contest forms due: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as applications are now being accepted for the city’s annual “Ride with Santa” contest. Parents can download the contest form then kids can write a letter to Santa letting the big guy know why they would like to ride with him to the city’s annual Tree Lighting Festival and help him light the holiday decorations. The festival is Dec. 3 at the Avon Aquatic Facility (new location), 36265 Detroit Road. Children ages 3 to 14 years-old prior to December 31, 2022 may enter the contest. One entry per child. Deadline to submit forms is 5 p.m. Nov. 18.
whbc.com
Saturday is Drug Take Back Day
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Saturday is Drug Take Back Day in Stark County. There are seven locations where you can take your unused or expired prescription medications for safe disposal. The dropoff locations are open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday. Here are the seven...
Anti-vax doc who said COVID-19 shots magnetize hosts facing medical board investigation
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A Cleveland area physician who told an Ohio House committee in the summer of 2021 that coronavirus vaccines could “interface” with cell towers and magnetize recipients now is in danger of losing her license to practice medicine in Ohio. A state board that licenses...
New grant to allow hundreds of houses across Northeast Ohio to be demolished
Gov. Mike DeWine announced funding Friday for multiple counties across the state that will pay to bring down blighted houses with hundreds of houses targeted right here in Northeast Ohio.
WFMJ.com
Morning Rundown
Musk in control of Twitter but where will he go from here?. Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty. In terms of specific demographics, poll results show that DeWine and Ryan are outperforming their competitors among independents and women. Hospitals in...
cleveland19.com
‘This has become very frustrating’: Cleveland resident on her mail delivery problems
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter Team after having issues with her mail being delivered for more than a year. “I’m terrified to have anything sent to me by mail because I don’t trust the post office,” said Angela Bishop.
Artist creates pumpkin patch with a twist in Newton Falls
The Petrified Pumpkin Patch display in Newton Falls has taken a creative twist from a standard pumpkin. These pumpkins are all made from paper and glue.
daltonkidronnews.com
Local trick-or-treat times and fall events
Several local governments advise to leave porch lights on to participate in community trick-or-treat times. * Apple Creek: Trick or treat 4-6 p.m. Oct. 29. * Dalton: Trick or treat 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30; Living Water Church, 200 Kurzen Road N, Dalton, will host community Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 30 at the church. The free family event includes dozens of candy stops, free food for the family, bouncy inflatables, interactive experiences with fire and police departments and a drawing for a 50-inch television. For more information, visit lwchurch.com.
