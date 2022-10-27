Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle Sunday morning at Spring House Road and Spring Wood Drive. The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with police. The incident is still under investigation at this time. Stay tuned to WFMZ for more updates.
Standoff ends with woman in custody in Honesdale
HONESDALE, Pa. — Authorities say the standoff began around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Brook Road. Crews blocked off a miles-long perimeter around the home. Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, state police took a woman into custody. No word yet on if she will be charged with anything or...
Child Endangerment Charges For School Bus Driver Using Cell Phone In Lehigh Valley Crash
A school bus driver who was allegedly using a cell phone during an August crash in Pennsylvania has been charged with child endangerment, authorities said. Steven M. Rivera, 46, has been charged with two counts each of child endangerment, reckless endangerment, and careless driving, Lower Saucon Township Police said in a press release on Thursday, Oct. 27.
Monroe County DA finds no criminal negligence in UGI gas main rupture that killed a woman in 2020
After nearly two years, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office has determined that there was no criminal negligence involved in a natural gas main burst that killed 33-year-old Ana Abreu. On Christmas Day in 2020, Abreu and three others — Abreu’s husband, their two-month-old child and an extended family...
WFMZ-TV Online
Elderly man hit by vehicle in Hatfield Township
HATFIELD TWP., Pa. -- Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Montgomery County. Authorities say an 83-year-old man was hit by a vehicle around 3:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the area of Oak Road and Koffel Road in Hatfield Township. He died at the hospital. The name of the victim...
Watch: Baby pushed to safety before crash, driver charged
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say he attempted to leave the scene of a crash after hitting a woman with a baby in a stroller Thursday. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Thursday around 3:40 p.m. officers responded to Cedar Avenue and East Elm Street for a […]
Police ID Motorcyclist Killed In Schuylkill County Crash
A Schuykill County man is dead following a fatal collision in Frackville, authorities say. Leonard Kristoff, 61, of Pottsville, was driving his motorcycle south on Valley Road at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, when he struck an oncoming truck that was turning left into a parking lot, state police said.
2 killed in crash of small plane at Pennsylvania farm
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Authorities say two people were killed after a small plane crashed over the weekend at a northeastern Pennsylvania farm where hayrides were being offered over the weekend. Officials in Luzerne County’s Hanover Township said no one at Dorian’s Farm was injured when the two-seat plane...
Reading Driver Shot In Face Over Road Rage Incident, Police Say
A teen in Reading was hospitalized after an enraged driver shot him in the face, according to authorities. The 18-year-old was driving near the intersection of 6th and Spring streets just before 7 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, when another driver pulled up next to him and opened fire, Reading police said.
Man accused of pointing gun at staff for not having car done
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers have a 55-year-old man in custody for allegedly pointing a loaded pistol at car service employees. State troopers say they responded to Pocono Auto Service in the 5000 block of Milford Road in Monroe County for a report of a man pointing a firearm at workers on […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman killed in crash was speeding wrong way on Route 309, police say
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County say a deadly crash in May was caused by a wrong-way driver. The woman killed in the May 20 crash on Route 309 was speeding in the wrong lane when her car slammed into oncoming traffic, said the Richland Township police chief on Wednesday.
Student in police custody for bringing a firearm on school bus in Pa.
A student is now in police custody after bringing a firearm on a school bus in Pa., according to reports. Officials at Lehman Intermediate School in Lehman Township, Pike County confirmed the student brought a gun on a school bus Tuesday afternoon, WNEP-TV reported. The school was put on lockdown...
3 shot in altercation at private party in Allentown, police say (UPDATE)
A shooting reported early Saturday morning inside a banquet hall in Allentown left three people wounded, city police said. The victims — two men and one woman — were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police Capt. Alicia Conjour said in a news release. Their conditions were not immediately available.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man shot while driving in Reading, police say
READING, Pa. - A man was sent to the hospital after being shot Friday morning while driving in Reading. Police say the 18-year-old told them a person pulled up beside him and opened fire on his car while he was driving in the area of Sixth and Spring streets. He...
Woman dead after crash in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash in Scranton Saturday morning. The crash happened around 7 a.m. along the North Scranton Expressway near the Oak Street Exit. Police say the woman's car went off the road and rolled over several times. She died later at the...
Three Seriously Hurt In Allentown Shooting
A woman and two men were hospitalized with serious injuries in an Allentown shooting overnight, authorities said. Gunfire broke out inside of a commercial building on the 900 block of N. 4th Street around 1:05 a.m., police said. Officers found three adult victims, who were transported to the hospital with...
2 confirmed dead in plane crash in Hanover Twp.
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local and federal authorities are searching for answers after a deadly plane crash. Two people were killed when a small plane crashed just steps from where dozens of families were boarding a hayride in Luzerne County Saturday. The small plane crashed near the entrance to Doran’s Farm in Hanover […]
5 armed men arrested near Pennsylvania high school
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are releasing new information about the arrests of five armed men near a Luzerne County high school. Concerns are running high within the Wilkes-Barre Area School District. Several gang members were arrested on school property Wednesday where police say they were trespassing with weapons and a loaded handgun. “We believe […]
Cops Find 13 Credit Cards Owned By 5 Different People On Sussex County Man Stopped On Rt. 206
A Sussex County man stopped for a Route 206 traffic violation was later arrested for having 13 credit cards belonging to five different people, authorities said. Dominick J. Fernandez was charged with credit card theft, possession of a prescription drug, open container of alcohol, fictitious registration, and several other motor vehicle offenses, Byram Township Police said in a release on Friday, Oct. 28.
No criminal charges in deadly Monroe County crash
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The district attorney in Monroe County says there is no evidence of criminal negligence in a deadly crash back in 2020. The wreck was near Routes 314 and Route 611 in Swiftwater on Christmas morning of 2021. It happened around the time a natural gas...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
189K+
Followers
80K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0