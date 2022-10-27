ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle Sunday morning at Spring House Road and Spring Wood Drive. The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with police. The incident is still under investigation at this time. Stay tuned to WFMZ for more updates.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Standoff ends with woman in custody in Honesdale

HONESDALE, Pa. — Authorities say the standoff began around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Brook Road. Crews blocked off a miles-long perimeter around the home. Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, state police took a woman into custody. No word yet on if she will be charged with anything or...
HONESDALE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Elderly man hit by vehicle in Hatfield Township

HATFIELD TWP., Pa. -- Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Montgomery County. Authorities say an 83-year-old man was hit by a vehicle around 3:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the area of Oak Road and Koffel Road in Hatfield Township. He died at the hospital. The name of the victim...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Watch: Baby pushed to safety before crash, driver charged

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say he attempted to leave the scene of a crash after hitting a woman with a baby in a stroller Thursday. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Thursday around 3:40 p.m. officers responded to Cedar Avenue and East Elm Street for a […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Man accused of pointing gun at staff for not having car done

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers have a 55-year-old man in custody for allegedly pointing a loaded pistol at car service employees. State troopers say they responded to Pocono Auto Service in the 5000 block of Milford Road in Monroe County for a report of a man pointing a firearm at workers on […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man shot while driving in Reading, police say

READING, Pa. - A man was sent to the hospital after being shot Friday morning while driving in Reading. Police say the 18-year-old told them a person pulled up beside him and opened fire on his car while he was driving in the area of Sixth and Spring streets. He...
READING, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman dead after crash in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash in Scranton Saturday morning. The crash happened around 7 a.m. along the North Scranton Expressway near the Oak Street Exit. Police say the woman's car went off the road and rolled over several times. She died later at the...
SCRANTON, PA
Daily Voice

Three Seriously Hurt In Allentown Shooting

A woman and two men were hospitalized with serious injuries in an Allentown shooting overnight, authorities said. Gunfire broke out inside of a commercial building on the 900 block of N. 4th Street around 1:05 a.m., police said. Officers found three adult victims, who were transported to the hospital with...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

2 confirmed dead in plane crash in Hanover Twp.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local and federal authorities are searching for answers after a deadly plane crash. Two people were killed when a small plane crashed just steps from where dozens of families were boarding a hayride in Luzerne County Saturday. The small plane crashed near the entrance to Doran’s Farm in Hanover […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

5 armed men arrested near Pennsylvania high school

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are releasing new information about the arrests of five armed men near a Luzerne County high school. Concerns are running high within the Wilkes-Barre Area School District. Several gang members were arrested on school property Wednesday where police say they were trespassing with weapons and a loaded handgun. “We believe […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Cops Find 13 Credit Cards Owned By 5 Different People On Sussex County Man Stopped On Rt. 206

A Sussex County man stopped for a Route 206 traffic violation was later arrested for having 13 credit cards belonging to five different people, authorities said. Dominick J. Fernandez was charged with credit card theft, possession of a prescription drug, open container of alcohol, fictitious registration, and several other motor vehicle offenses, Byram Township Police said in a release on Friday, Oct. 28.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
