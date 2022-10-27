Read full article on original website
Rome Woman Charged With a Number Of Charges
A 34-year-old Rome woman was arrested on Gibbson St. at approximately 11:11 pm on Thursday night when she allegedly damaged the property of another. Denise Shevon Cron intentionally, without their consent caused damages of more than $500.00 while children under the age of 18 years of age were in attendance.
Cartersville Police arrest Rome Man after Vehicular Assault injures Child
According to a report by WBHF Radio, 44-year-old Marion Shug Thomas was arrested at his residence in Rome by the Cartersville Police after he used his vehicle to assault and injure a woman and child. Thomas allegedly chased the victim and rammed his Escalade into her Nissan Altima. He reportedly...
Gadsden Police Investigating Shooting Seeking Help from Public
Gadsden, AL – The Gadsden Police Department is investigating a shooting and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at about 5:00 p.m., police responded to the 1100 block of W. Meighan Boulevard in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a male who sustained a gunshot wound. The […]
GSP investigating Fatal Wreck in Chattooga
The Georgia State Patrol released preliminary information regarding a vehicle accident with multiple fatalities that occurred in Chattooga County: On Sunday at 12:36 am Georgia State Patrol Troopers from Post 38 in Rome responded to a single-vehicle crash on GA 114, in Chattooga County. A 2019 Audi RS5 was traveling west on GA 114 entering a curve. The vehicle left the roadway and began traveling on the grass shoulder, where it struck a private driveway. The Audi began rotating and overturned, coming to an uncontrolled final rest upright. The driver and two occupants of the vehicle were pronounced deceased on the scene. Two other occupants were transported to Atrium Floyd Medical Center in Rome, where a male juvenile was pronounced deceased and a female passenger is listed in critical condition. The Georgia State Patrol Troop A Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is still investigating.
Tragedy Strikes Chattooga County
Chattooga County woke up Sunday morning to an outpouring of prayer requests on social media from individuals as well as social media pages administered by Chattooga High School faculty members. Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader said, “Right now all I can release is that there was a single vehicle crash...
4 killed, including 3 high school students, in northwest Georgia crash, district says
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol is currently investigating a crash that left four people dead and one person in critical condition Sunday morning in Chattooga County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to authorities, a 2019 Audi RS was traveling west...
18-year-old charged for shooting, killing Norcross High student, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department have charged a teen with a shooting that killed a 17-year-old high school student. Police has charged Brendon Young, 18, of Lawrenceville with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with DeAndre Henderson’s death. Young whereabouts are currently unknown.
Polk County police converge on DUI suspect during chase
POLK COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Polk County said a man was high when he led officers on a pursuit involving more than a dozen police units. In a Friday Facebook post, Polk County police said they arrested and charged 36-year-old Earl Slaton with DUI-drugs, attempting to elude police as well as several traffic violations and drug possession charges.
Family believes young woman was followed to gas station, shot and killed
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — College Park police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death at a College Park gas station. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is on the scene of the Shell of Old National Highway and Godby Road, where the victim, identified as Breonna Kirkland, was found unresponsive around 6:15 a.m.
Employees fed up after bullet hits barbershop during gunfight
One barbershop's employees are fed up at the string of violence in their northwest Atlanta neighborhood. In the latest event, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Atlanta police officers shot and killed a man they saw firing a gun on Friday night across from a Chick-fil-A. One of those bullets hit the business.
Woman receives life sentence for deadly Decatur hotel room shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A jury found a 37-year-old woman guilty of a deadly shooting in a DeKalb County hotel room. DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said Aushun Price shot 40-year-old Frank Hosey on June 19, 2021, in an Econo Lodge Hotel in Decatur. She was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and gun possession.
Forsyth County Blotter: Man attacked with a hammer, more drug arrests
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On October 6, a deputy responded to Northside Hospital Forsyth regarding a report of a man who was struck in the head by someone with a hammer.
Cherokee County Arrest Files For October 28th
Ricky Martin, 38 of Gadsden, was arrested today at 2:39 AM, charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd by the Leesburg Police Department. Robyn Garcia, 46 of Piedmont, was arrested on October 27th at 11:34 PM Charged with bond...
Walker County Man Wanted For Shooting His Wife
A Walker County man is wanted for shooting his wife Thursday, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on the 14000 block of E. Hwy 136 Lafayette, Georgia. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says that John Robert Wells fled into a wooded area as deputies arrived...
Polk Jail report – Friday, October 28, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, October 28, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, October 28, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
5 arrested near Intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street
Five young men from Rome were arrested at the same time by the Floyd County Police Department on Thursday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, 19-year-old Timian Jarayus Lei Howard, 17-year-old Angelo Hasan Ingram, 18-year-old Willie James Lee III, 19-year-old Jaquan Le’ Jackson, and 19-year-old Malcolm Tyrell Kennedy were all arrested for multiple charges near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street.
Video appears to show armed woman before deadly shooting
Police are trying to find the person who walked into the Shell gas station along Old National Highway in College Park on Friday morning and killed a woman. The shooter is still at large. Surveillance video shows what appears to show a woman holding a gun at the gas station.
Woman arrested for Theft and Crossing Guard Lines with Drugs
A 36-year-old Rome Woman was arrested on Monday by the Rome Police Department for theft and drug Charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Brittney Lashaun Byars of an Ashland Park address allegedly failed to scan $127 worth of items from the West Rome Wal-Mart before leaving the store. Once...
Gordon Central Student Charged with Bringing a Weapon to School
According to the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:45 am Wednesday morning, School Resource Deputies responded to a report of a student had brought a weapon into Gordon Central High School. A School Resource Deputy, already on the school campus, reacted promptly, detained the (juvenile) student in question,...
Shooting at Westside Atlanta nightclub-Police Found A Man With Multiple Gun Shot Wounds
The Atlanta Police Department investigates a club shooting in West Midtown early Monday morning. At roughly 3:45 a.m., police were called to the Revel Night Club on Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard following reports of a shooting. The Works, a renowned shopping and dining destination, is located not far from the club. When they arrived, they learned that the potential victim had been driven to the hospital in a private vehicle.
