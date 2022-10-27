Read full article on original website
Road now open in Rutland County after car crash
The Vermont Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced US Route 4 in the area of Fox Hollow Village/Beaver Pond in Mendon is closed due to a car crash.
Man charged following deadly shooting in road near Mall of New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A 22-year-old man was arrested Saturday and charged in a deadly shooting in broad daylight near the Mall of New Hampshire.The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of South Willow and Kay streets in Manchester.New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said witnesses told them someone had been shot in the roadway. Officers found 45-year-old Dzemal Cardakovic unresponsive. He was pronounced dead in at the scene.Tyrese Harris of Manchester was arrested and charged with two counts of second degree murder. Prosecutors said Harris knowingly caused Cardakovic's death by shooting him and also recklessly caused his death by "manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life."Harris is expected to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, but a date has not yet been set.
whdh.com
Just One Station: ‘Road rage’ incident leads to suspicious death in Manchester, N.H., police say
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A man was shot in a road rage incident Saturday, leading to a death Manchester police called “suspicious.”. Officials from the Attorney General’s Office are responding to a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire on South Willow Street, Attorney General John M. Formella announced Saturday afternoon.
Two arrests in connection with deadly Bennington shooting
Ulysses Ivey, 39, of Bennington was shot and killed Wednesday night.
Trucker Shot Dead on Manchester, NH Street Near Shopping Areas
A self employed Manchester truck driver was shot dead near the entrance to two shopping areas Saturday afternoon. Attorney General John Formella said Manchester police responded around 3:25 p.m. to reports that a man had been shot on South Willow Street at Kaye Street, the road that leads into South Willow Plaza on the right side of the road and the Mall of New Hampshire on the left.
newportdispatch.com
DUI #2 charges following crash in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 31-year-old woman from Clarendon was arrested following a crash in West Rutland on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle crash in a yard at around 6:45 p.m. While speaking with the driver, identified as Isabel Furneaux, of Clarendon, multiple signs of impairment were...
whdh.com
WATCH: Bodycam footage shows Logan Clegg’s arrest in Vermont library
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WHDH)– Newly released bodycam footage from a Vermont officer on Oct. 12 shows the arrest of Logan Clegg, the 26-year-old who stands accused of murdering Concord, New Hampshire couple Steve and Wendy Reid. Clegg was arrested at a library in South Burlington, Vermont for an unrelated...
WMUR.com
1 charged, more arrests expected in connection with tires piled on Rindge road
RINDGE, N.H. — A teenager from Jaffrey is facing several felonies for his alleged role in a tire pile that caused an accident on a road in Rindge. Earlier in October, police said the suspects stacked the tires to light them on fire but a vehicle drove into it.
Manchester man arrested in ‘suspicious’ death outside New Hampshire mall
MANCHESTER, NH. — Manchester Police made an arrest in the shooting death of a 45-year-old man on Saturday. Tyrese Harris, 22, of Manchester, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one alleging that he knowingly caused the death of 45-year-old Dzemal Cardakovic and the other alleging that he recklessly caused the death.
mynbc5.com
Hearing delayed for suspect in 1989 Vermont double murder
Vermont State Police say they are encouraged by an arrest in a cold case dating back to 1989 — adding that it motivates detectives and other experts working on difficult investigations to keep striving to close old files. In quiet Danby, folks who have been in town a while...
thepulseofnh.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Claremont Under Investigation
A deadly motorcycle crash in Claremont is under investigation. Police said the crash happened before 6 p.m. Thursday on Main Street near West Side Avenue. The 64-year-old rider was not breathing, and police said lifesaving efforts were not successful. No other vehicles were involved. Police are trying to figure out...
WCAX
Claremont man dies in motorcycle crash
CLAREMONT, NH. (WCAX) - Claremont Police say a Claremont man is dead after a motorcycle crash Thursday evening. Police responded to Main Street, just west of Westside Avenue before 6:00 p.m. They identified the biker as 64 year old, Aulay Fritz Carlson. Carlson was not breathing when emergency crews arrived, so life saving measures were taken.
New details on fatal Berkshire County car crash
The Berkshire District Attorney's Office has confirmed more information on the fatal car accident that occurred in Sheffield, Massachusetts on Tuesday Morning.
Shooting suspect charged for previous incident
On Thursday, October 27, Bennington Police Department took Bennington shooting suspect, Elliot Russell into custody in Hoosick Falls. According to the Hoosick Falls Police Department, Russell was allegedly involved in a separate incident on October 22.
WMUR.com
Manchester police investigating report of shooting
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A report of a shooting in Manchester is under investigation. Manchester police said around 8 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report of gunshots in the area of Oak and Myrtle streets and officers working in the area also heard the shots. Responding officers spoke to...
nbcboston.com
Man Injured After Shooting in Manchester, NH
Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday night. Police said they arrived in the area between Myrtle and Oak streets after officers had heard gunshots. Witnesses said they saw a car leaving the area at high speed. An 18-year-old victim was dropped off at...
WYTV.com
OSP responds to accident in Weathersfield
WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a one-car accident overnight in Weathersfield. It happened around 4 a.m. Saturday morning after a car veered off the road and into woods, hitting a pole. Police said injuries were minor.
mynbc5.com
WATCH: Police bodycam footage shows moment of Concord double homicide suspect's arrest
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — NBC5 has obtained police bodycam footage of the arrest of Logan Clegg. Last week, Clegg was charged with killing Concord, New Hampshire couple Steve and Wendy Reid back in April. The arrest was made inside the South Burlington Library on Oct. 12. The arrest happened...
WNYT
Active police incident in Granville resolved
An active police incident on East Main Street in Granville has been resolved. That’s according to the Washington County Department of Public Safety. East Main Street reopened by 7 p.m. Thursday, and residents who were unable to get tot their home can now do so. Before that, people on...
westernmassnews.com
1 person arrested following raid on Ludlow home
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been arrested after a narcotics and weapons raid in Ludlow Thursday morning. According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, a search warrant was issued for a home on Munsing Street. Inside the house, investigators found firearms and a large amount of narcotics. The...
