CBS Boston

Man charged following deadly shooting in road near Mall of New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A 22-year-old man was arrested Saturday and charged in a deadly shooting in broad daylight near the Mall of New Hampshire.The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of South Willow and Kay streets in Manchester.New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said witnesses told them someone had been shot in the roadway. Officers found 45-year-old Dzemal Cardakovic unresponsive. He was pronounced dead in at the scene.Tyrese Harris of Manchester was arrested and charged with two counts of second degree murder. Prosecutors said Harris knowingly caused Cardakovic's death by shooting him and also recklessly caused his death by "manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life."Harris is expected to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, but a date has not yet been set. 
MANCHESTER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Trucker Shot Dead on Manchester, NH Street Near Shopping Areas

A self employed Manchester truck driver was shot dead near the entrance to two shopping areas Saturday afternoon. Attorney General John Formella said Manchester police responded around 3:25 p.m. to reports that a man had been shot on South Willow Street at Kaye Street, the road that leads into South Willow Plaza on the right side of the road and the Mall of New Hampshire on the left.
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

DUI #2 charges following crash in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 31-year-old woman from Clarendon was arrested following a crash in West Rutland on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle crash in a yard at around 6:45 p.m. While speaking with the driver, identified as Isabel Furneaux, of Clarendon, multiple signs of impairment were...
RUTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

Hearing delayed for suspect in 1989 Vermont double murder

Vermont State Police say they are encouraged by an arrest in a cold case dating back to 1989 — adding that it motivates detectives and other experts working on difficult investigations to keep striving to close old files. In quiet Danby, folks who have been in town a while...
DANBY, VT
thepulseofnh.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Claremont Under Investigation

A deadly motorcycle crash in Claremont is under investigation. Police said the crash happened before 6 p.m. Thursday on Main Street near West Side Avenue. The 64-year-old rider was not breathing, and police said lifesaving efforts were not successful. No other vehicles were involved. Police are trying to figure out...
CLAREMONT, NH
WCAX

Claremont man dies in motorcycle crash

CLAREMONT, NH. (WCAX) - Claremont Police say a Claremont man is dead after a motorcycle crash Thursday evening. Police responded to Main Street, just west of Westside Avenue before 6:00 p.m. They identified the biker as 64 year old, Aulay Fritz Carlson. Carlson was not breathing when emergency crews arrived, so life saving measures were taken.
CLAREMONT, NH
WMUR.com

Manchester police investigating report of shooting

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A report of a shooting in Manchester is under investigation. Manchester police said around 8 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report of gunshots in the area of Oak and Myrtle streets and officers working in the area also heard the shots. Responding officers spoke to...
MANCHESTER, NH
nbcboston.com

Man Injured After Shooting in Manchester, NH

Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday night. Police said they arrived in the area between Myrtle and Oak streets after officers had heard gunshots. Witnesses said they saw a car leaving the area at high speed. An 18-year-old victim was dropped off at...
MANCHESTER, NH
WYTV.com

OSP responds to accident in Weathersfield

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a one-car accident overnight in Weathersfield. It happened around 4 a.m. Saturday morning after a car veered off the road and into woods, hitting a pole. Police said injuries were minor.
WEATHERSFIELD, VT
WNYT

Active police incident in Granville resolved

An active police incident on East Main Street in Granville has been resolved. That’s according to the Washington County Department of Public Safety. East Main Street reopened by 7 p.m. Thursday, and residents who were unable to get tot their home can now do so. Before that, people on...
GRANVILLE, NY
westernmassnews.com

1 person arrested following raid on Ludlow home

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been arrested after a narcotics and weapons raid in Ludlow Thursday morning. According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, a search warrant was issued for a home on Munsing Street. Inside the house, investigators found firearms and a large amount of narcotics. The...
LUDLOW, MA

