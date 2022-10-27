Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell sheriff: Tips led to arrest of man for bomb threat
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said that numerous tips and information from the public led to the arrest of a man in connection with a bomb threat Tuesday. Rex Leroy Locke, 42, of Lipe Road, Troutman, was charged with felony communicate a false bomb threat to a public building. A...
One person seriously hurt after shooting in Gastonia; suspect in custody
GASTONIA, N.C. — An investigation is underway in Gastonia after a person was seriously hurt in a shooting at an intersection early Saturday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Investigators said the two people involved in the shooting know each other. The shooting happened at the intersection of...
WBTV
Man injured after shooting inside vehicle at Gaston County intersection, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured after a shooting in Gaston County early Saturday morning, police said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the shooting happened at the intersection of East Long Avenue and North Broad Street around 4:22 a.m. Police said the victim was a 24-year-old...
Two entrapped, rescued in NC crash
The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. at the Asbury Chapel on Huntersville-Concord Road.
One injured after shooting in Gastonia, suspect in custody, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — One person is facing serious injuries after a shooting near a gas station in Gastonia early Saturday morning, police said. Officers with the Gastonia Police Department responded to a shooting along East Long Avenue and North Broad Street just before 4:25 a.m., not far from a QuikTrip station.
Grand jury convicts Catawba County man of Newton bank robbery, fraud and identity theft
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Catawba County man has been convicted by a federal grand jury in Statesville of committing a bank robbery, wire fraud and aggravated identity thief, officials announced Friday. Between June 30, 2020 to March 20, 2021, Spenc’r Denard Rickerson, 35, of Claremont, used false information to...
Coroner investigates inmate death in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after an inmate died Friday afternoon at a hospital in Spartanburg. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office responded to Spartanburg Regional Medical in reference to the death. The coroner pronounced 48-year-old John Edward Miller, of Spartanburg, dead around 2:25 p.m. Miller was being held at the Spartanburg County […]
Police investigating downtown Johnson City shooting
The Johnson City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in downtown Johnson City shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
Gastonia police asking for public help’s in finding missing Gastonia man
GASTONIA, N.C. — Officials in Gastonia are asking for the public’s help in finding Timothy Allen Hedrick, 26, who has not been heard from or seen since Oct. 8. Hedrick’s last known location was at the Gaston County Public Library in Gastonia, according to authorities. He is known to spend time around the area of Ozark Road on Interstate 85 near East Long Road.
Carter County authorities searching for truck owner after 3 alleged church thefts
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) asked for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a truck investigators believe is tied to at least three alleged church thefts in Carter and Washington counties. Police are searching for the driver of a dark blue 1997 to 2003 Ford F-150 two-wheel […]
FOX Carolina
Missing 16-year-old girl found in Rutherford Co., deputies say
RUTHERFORD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 16-year-old who has been reported missing. Deputies said Abagail Cantrell was last seen on Fairground Road in Spindale getting into a 2010 black Dodge Charger with white doors and a North Carolina license plate that reads: KDA-6330. She is believed to be with Brendon Isaiah Goodell.
lakenormanpublications.com
Mooresville man arrested in connection with 38-year cold case investigation
MOORESVILLE – A Mooresville man was arrested Thursday in connection with 38-year-old cold case for rape and attempted murder. In early September, detectives with the Mooresville Police Department were asked to assist the State Bureau of Investigations on an investigation of a rape and attempted murder that allegedly occurred March 24, 1984, in Columbia, Mo. Police say the victim encountered an unknown suspect while walking to work and was abducted at knifepoint. The suspect drove the victim to a dead-end road where the victim was raped.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots October 29th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, October 29th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WYFF4.com
Disapproval of Mountain Dew leads to North Carolina woman firing shots, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 64-year-old woman's disapproval of her father drinking Mountain Dew led to her being charged after shooting soda bottles in her backyard, according to Gastonia police. Officers said they were called to a Gastonia, North Carolina, neighborhood for sounds of multiple gunshots. During the investigation, officers...
Four accused of running a chop shop in Iredell County, sheriff’s office says
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Four people were arrested after an investigation into several reported larcenies from farms and rural residences throughout northern Iredell County, according to the sheriff’s office. A search warrant was issued after authorities investigated break-ins involving vehicle and motor parts. Investigators identified the suspects and...
1 person seriously hurt in Cornelius fire, MEDIC says
CORNELIUS, N.C. — One person was hurt after a fire broke out at a local business in Cornelius on Thursday morning. The fire started at the Dealer Imports on Old Statesville Road, near Mayes Road. One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to MEDIC. Chopper...
15-year-old identified as 2nd victim in deadly shooting at NC A&T block party
The victim, Ronaldlee Snipes, was one of two killed that night, according to a Thursday news release from Greensboro police.
wnctimes.com
Asheville Police Charge Man with Assault, Drug and Burglary
Asheville -- Ocotober 28, 2022: Patrol officers of the Asheville Police Department apprehended a man for breaking and entering after a brief foot chase that also resulted in accusations of drug possession,. assault, and other offenses. Around 8:10 p.m. on Thursday, patrol officers went to the 20 block of South...
Husband & wife arrested in Erwin drug bust, police chief reports
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — An undercover drug operation led Erwin authorities to the 1100 block of Martins Creek Road, where they arrested a married couple on Wednesday. A news release from the Erwin Police Department states the agency and the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gordon L. Lyons, 66, and Tammy G. Lyons, 63, both […]
wataugaonline.com
Dump truck fire leads to building fire early this morning
Multiple departments responded to a fire early this morning. At 3:15 am Boone Fire was dispatched to 229 Birchwood Drive Boone for a report of a structure fire. The fire started from a dump truck that was parked close to the building catching the building on fire, according to Shane Garland, Watauga County Fire Marshal. The dump truck was a total loss, the fire to the building was contained to the exterior and attic area, according to Garland.
