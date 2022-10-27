Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County divorces
BELFAST — The following divorces were recently recorded in Belfast District Court. Michelle L. Brown, of Swanville, and Frank E. Brown, of Swanville, were married Sept. 21, 2001, in Belfast and divorced Sept. 26. Kathryn H. Kahrs, of Burnham, and William R. Kahrs, of Staatsburg, New York, were married...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland Rotary appreciates support for inaugural cornhole event
Rockland Rotary sponsored their 1st Cornhole Tournament for adults and children on a gorgeous fall day at the American Legion, Saturday, October 16, 2022. We sold delicious homemade baked items, Charlie's famous chili, grilled cheeseburgers & hotdogs. Rockland Rotary would like to thank the American Legion, all who generously donated raffle items, baked goods, and helped with this event.
penbaypilot.com
Halloween begins with a festive mini-parade in Rockport
They started a few days early — Oct. 26 — to test drive their Halloween costumes and trick o’ treat spirits, and the conditions in Rockport Village could not have been more perfect: a touch of fog, heavy orange leaves covering the sidewalks, and a community that adored watching a small group of young children and their parents make a short parade up Union Street.
penbaypilot.com
Sally J. Smith, notice
JEFFERSON — Sally J. Smith, 73, died October 27 at Maine General Hospital, in Augusta. Friends are welcome to join the family for a time of visitation on Wednesday, November 2, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main Street in Waldoboro. The funeral will be...
penbaypilot.com
Louise V. Knowlton, obituary
ROCKLAND — Louise V. Knowlton, 97, died peacefully in the early morning hours on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Quarry Hill in Camden. Born in Rockland, October 6, 1925, she was the daughter of Edward R. and Katherine C. Feehan Veazie. Educated in local schools, Louise was a 1944 graduate of Rockland High School and in 1946, completed a Business Degree from Westbrook Junior College. At her high school graduation, Louise was pleased to receive her diploma from her father, who at that time was Mayor of the City of Rockland.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Oct. 16-24. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 17. Raymond Bowman, 55, of...
penbaypilot.com
Frances E. (Dickey) Twitchell, obituary
CAMDEN — Frances Elaine (Dickey) Twitchell, 73, of Camden, passed away on October 25, 2022, after a long struggle with dementia. Frannie was born on December 26, 1948 to Norman Crosby Dickey and Bertha Velma Pearse Dickey in the Camden Hospital. She graduated from Camden High School in 1967. She met Allen Twitchell while in high school, and while waiting for him to return from his military service in Viet Nam, she helped take care of her father, who had polio, and assisted with his appliance repair business; she also played a lot of games with her family, and laughed a lot.
penbaypilot.com
Wollfie’s Wheels rolls out new taxi service in Camden
CAMDEN – A new private car service has been established in Camden. Called Wollfie’s Wheels, it is a collaboration of Chris Wolf and Joe Harris. The Camden cab company offers private car service around the immediate region, as well as to state airports and transportation hubs. Wollfie’s Wheels...
penbaypilot.com
Oct. 29 update: Midcoast adds 18 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
penbaypilot.com
Letter to the Editor: Thanks For All the Support at the Trekkers Community Auction
Sending thanks to all who joined us for this year’s Community Auction – bidders, buyers, donors, volunteers, and sponsors!. We hosted another successful Community Auction fundraiser at the Rockland Elks Club. In the Club’s spacious meeting room, clusters of Trekkers students gathered, parents and guardians caught up, supporters chatted with staff, volunteers, and alumni, and bidders from across the community bid on items from their favorite businesses. Once again, the highlight of the evening was watching the interaction between auctioneer team Bruce and Becky Gamage and Trekkers students as they presented the Live Auction items. For the seventh year in a row, the auction included a plow donated by Fisher Engineering.
penbaypilot.com
Ruth Jean Wakeford, obituary
PUNTA GORDA, Florida — Ruth Jean Wakeford, age 81, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2022. She was born March 24, 1941, in Damariscotta, Maine to Earl and Margaret Melgard. Jean loved her family and many, many friends. She loved to spend time with her family and would travel...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Oct. 19-27. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 20. Joseph Beal, 46, of Addison, was issued a...
penbaypilot.com
Marcia Dietrich recognized with state School Board Service Award
Marcia Dietrich, of Rockland, was awarded Oct. 28 the Maine School Boards Association’s School Board Service Award at the MSMA Fall Conference. Marcia has served tirelessly as a member of the Camden-Rockport School Board (28 years) and the Five Town CSD School Board (25 years). Marcia has frequently served...
penbaypilot.com
Rotary thanks community for successful Marcel Lacasse Memorial tournament
For over 36 years the Rockland Rotary Club sponsored the Marcel Lacasse Memorial Golf Tournament to raise funds to provide scholarships to deserving area high school seniors. Once again, our tournament was a huge success thanks to the generous support from such a caring community. Rockland Rotary would like to thank all the sponsors, players, and In-Kind Gifts that made this fundraising event so successful.
penbaypilot.com
Michael Hanson Holmes, obituary
Michael Hanson Holmes died on October 17 at Kindred Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida. There will be no funeral at this time to give the family a chance to mourn and remember Michael for the loving goofball that he was. Michael was born on October 4, 1954 to Clyde and...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Oct. 19-26. Adam R. Tracy, 33, of Glenburn, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs in Winterport Aug. 27, 2019, three years in prison with all but 60 days suspended, two years of probation, and $400 fine. Donovan O....
penbaypilot.com
Rockland Police charge woman with possession of fentanyl
ROCKLAND — Rockland Police arrested a woman on alleged drug offenses after officers found her asleep in her vehicle with drugs, including a supply of fentanyl, while she was parked at a gas station. Maria Bowie, 40, of Cumberland County, was charged by police Oct. 23 with aggravated unlawful...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police arrest Wiscasset man on multiple charges, including possession of drugs
BELFAST — The Belfast Police Dept. has charged a Wiscasset man with Violating Conditions of Release, Operating After Suspension, Refusal to Submit and Assault on an Officer, Aggravated Furnishing of Scheduled Drugs (Class B) and Unlaw Possession of Scheduled Drugs (Class C), with potentially more charges forthcoming, according to Belfast Police Chief Bobby Cormier.
Comments / 0