Sending thanks to all who joined us for this year’s Community Auction – bidders, buyers, donors, volunteers, and sponsors!. We hosted another successful Community Auction fundraiser at the Rockland Elks Club. In the Club’s spacious meeting room, clusters of Trekkers students gathered, parents and guardians caught up, supporters chatted with staff, volunteers, and alumni, and bidders from across the community bid on items from their favorite businesses. Once again, the highlight of the evening was watching the interaction between auctioneer team Bruce and Becky Gamage and Trekkers students as they presented the Live Auction items. For the seventh year in a row, the auction included a plow donated by Fisher Engineering.

ROCKLAND, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO