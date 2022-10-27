ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Go, What to Do in November

Nov. 11-13 Six Flags Magic Mountain Veteran’s Weekend. Honor all who have served this Veteran’s Day. Six Flags Magic Mountain will honor veterans and active military during Veteran’s Weekend Nov. 11-13. On November 11-13, Six Flags Magic Mountain will honor and celebrate all who served. Veterans, active...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

First ‘Trunk or Treat’ held at Bethlehem SCV

For the very first time, Bethlehem Santa Clarita Valley hosted its “Trunk-or-Treat” event – a fundraiser for the church that had carnival games, food, drinks and of course, candy. While admission to the event was free, portions of proceeds and donations were given to Santa Clarita Grocery...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Spectrum announces 2 sales totaling $18.4 million

Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Inc. recently completed a pair of local commercial real estate transactions totaling $18.4 million, the company announced in a pair of prepared statements. Senior Vice President Matt Sreden of Spectrum announced the off-market sale of a landmark office building located at 25101 The Old Road, Santa...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theavtimes.com

AV Wall returns to the Palmdale Amphitheater Nov. 9-13

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale, the AV Wall Committee, and Point Man Antelope Valley will host the Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall (AV Wall) from 5 p.m., Nov. 9, through Nov. 13 at the Palmdale Amphitheater, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Blvd. Since 2009, the presentation of the Mobile...
PALMDALE, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [10-29-2022]

78 degrees, limitless sunshine, and lots to do. Just another Saturday in the city of angels, right?. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (October 29) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Promise fills the day. Hope you make it a good one!
LOS ANGELES, CA
viatravelers.com

15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Lancaster, California

Lancaster City is a beautiful destination on the edge of the Mojave Desert. It’s a quick hour north of downtown Los Angeles, but it feels worlds apart. Located in north Los Angeles County, this destination feels like you’ve found an oasis in the Mojave Desert. Every spring wildflower...
LANCASTER, CA
Talon Marks

Imajah Wandix isn’t feeling California

The golden state is losing its value rapidly and Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, talks about it.California the Golden State where dreams are made possible for anyone, anyone who’s anyone goes to California for a better life. Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, doesn’t agree with California anymore....
CALIFORNIA STATE
signalscv.com

Barger motion aims to provide support for Cali Lake RV Park tenants

Residents of RV park in Agua Dulce fear displacement as deadline for park owner to meet compliance looms closer. Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, 5th District, is scheduled to introduce a motion Tuesday to initiate support for the residents of Cali Lake RV Resort, who fear being displaced from their community starting next year due to permit, health and safety issues.
AGUA DULCE, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Pasadena, CA

Pasadena is a charming city in Los Angeles County, California, teeming with numerous tourist spots and outdoor recreation. Before you start or after you explore the city’s great surprises, the trip won’t be completed without dining at one, two, or more restaurants. You must also catch your breath...
PASADENA, CA
signalscv.com

Brain cancer has silver lining for Valencia resident

After five brain surgeries due to a form of cancer that has a 100% recurrence rate, Valencia resident Greg Walsh said there’s an upside. Walsh, 46 years old, was perhaps once considered a workaholic, spending long days that turned into nights at a finance job in downtown Los Angeles. Now, however, he said he rarely — if ever — misses either of his kids’ games.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
SFGate

Why the leaked LA City Council tapes unearthed a painful childhood memory

I took the bus almost every day as a freshman in high school. That bus was usually packed with 40 Mexican kids and myself. These rides were some of the worst days of my life. Every day someone would yell out “pinche negro” or hit me in the back of the head with textbooks. Eventually I learned to sit in the very back so I could see attacks coming.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

$500K Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles

A Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles is a big(ish) winner. The California Lottery announced that a ticket purchased at a liquor store in Pico Rivera is worth more than half a million dollars. The ticket was purchased at Ramirez Liquor on the 9400 block of Slauson Avenue. The winning ticket managed to hit five […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

More California inflation relief payments hitting direct deposit starting Friday

A third round of California’s Middle Class Tax Refund – commonly called inflation relief payments – is going out to eligible recipients starting Friday. So far, the only people who have received an inflation relief check are those who also received Golden State Stimulus payments back in 2021. The state has issued one round of direct deposits and one round of debit cards.
CALIFORNIA STATE

