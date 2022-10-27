Read full article on original website
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parents
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and me
4 Great Steakhouses in California
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los Angeles
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s Gangster
signalscv.com
Where to Go, What to Do in November
Nov. 11-13 Six Flags Magic Mountain Veteran’s Weekend. Honor all who have served this Veteran’s Day. Six Flags Magic Mountain will honor veterans and active military during Veteran’s Weekend Nov. 11-13. On November 11-13, Six Flags Magic Mountain will honor and celebrate all who served. Veterans, active...
signalscv.com
First ‘Trunk or Treat’ held at Bethlehem SCV
For the very first time, Bethlehem Santa Clarita Valley hosted its “Trunk-or-Treat” event – a fundraiser for the church that had carnival games, food, drinks and of course, candy. While admission to the event was free, portions of proceeds and donations were given to Santa Clarita Grocery...
signalscv.com
Spectrum announces 2 sales totaling $18.4 million
Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Inc. recently completed a pair of local commercial real estate transactions totaling $18.4 million, the company announced in a pair of prepared statements. Senior Vice President Matt Sreden of Spectrum announced the off-market sale of a landmark office building located at 25101 The Old Road, Santa...
Alhambra man builds chocolate store Halloween haunted house for the community
Duane Aamot has been making Halloween haunted houses in Alhambra for 27 years. The house is open to the public on Halloween and it's free.
theavtimes.com
AV Wall returns to the Palmdale Amphitheater Nov. 9-13
PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale, the AV Wall Committee, and Point Man Antelope Valley will host the Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall (AV Wall) from 5 p.m., Nov. 9, through Nov. 13 at the Palmdale Amphitheater, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Blvd. Since 2009, the presentation of the Mobile...
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [10-29-2022]
78 degrees, limitless sunshine, and lots to do. Just another Saturday in the city of angels, right?. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (October 29) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Promise fills the day. Hope you make it a good one!
viatravelers.com
15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Lancaster, California
Lancaster City is a beautiful destination on the edge of the Mojave Desert. It’s a quick hour north of downtown Los Angeles, but it feels worlds apart. Located in north Los Angeles County, this destination feels like you’ve found an oasis in the Mojave Desert. Every spring wildflower...
AbilityFirst reopens Long Beach center after 18 months of construction and $6M campaign
The Long Beach center was in need of many updates, including improving accessibility and the breadth of services offered, officials said. The post AbilityFirst reopens Long Beach center after 18 months of construction and $6M campaign appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and me
I have learned an important lesson from this man. According to a report, nearly 69,000 people in Los Angeles are homeless. They spend nights out and many of them don't even have money to buy food.
Man builds elaborate homeless encampment on Hollywood sidewalk
A man set up an elaborate homeless encampment -- a makeshift wooden shed -- in Hollywood. The man says he's trying to survive homelessness with a different approach.
Talon Marks
Imajah Wandix isn’t feeling California
The golden state is losing its value rapidly and Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, talks about it.California the Golden State where dreams are made possible for anyone, anyone who’s anyone goes to California for a better life. Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, doesn’t agree with California anymore....
NBC Los Angeles
LA's Section 8 Housing Application Closes at 5 p.m. Tonight. Here's What to Know
There are only hours left to fill out the application to register for the Section 8 waiting list lottery. The deadline is this Sunday at 5 p.m. For the fortunate people who are selected by lottery, that simply puts them on a waiting list. It can take anywhere from a...
signalscv.com
Barger motion aims to provide support for Cali Lake RV Park tenants
Residents of RV park in Agua Dulce fear displacement as deadline for park owner to meet compliance looms closer. Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, 5th District, is scheduled to introduce a motion Tuesday to initiate support for the residents of Cali Lake RV Resort, who fear being displaced from their community starting next year due to permit, health and safety issues.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Pasadena, CA
Pasadena is a charming city in Los Angeles County, California, teeming with numerous tourist spots and outdoor recreation. Before you start or after you explore the city’s great surprises, the trip won’t be completed without dining at one, two, or more restaurants. You must also catch your breath...
signalscv.com
Brain cancer has silver lining for Valencia resident
After five brain surgeries due to a form of cancer that has a 100% recurrence rate, Valencia resident Greg Walsh said there’s an upside. Walsh, 46 years old, was perhaps once considered a workaholic, spending long days that turned into nights at a finance job in downtown Los Angeles. Now, however, he said he rarely — if ever — misses either of his kids’ games.
SFGate
Why the leaked LA City Council tapes unearthed a painful childhood memory
I took the bus almost every day as a freshman in high school. That bus was usually packed with 40 Mexican kids and myself. These rides were some of the worst days of my life. Every day someone would yell out “pinche negro” or hit me in the back of the head with textbooks. Eventually I learned to sit in the very back so I could see attacks coming.
$500K Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles
A Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles is a big(ish) winner. The California Lottery announced that a ticket purchased at a liquor store in Pico Rivera is worth more than half a million dollars. The ticket was purchased at Ramirez Liquor on the 9400 block of Slauson Avenue. The winning ticket managed to hit five […]
KTLA.com
More California inflation relief payments hitting direct deposit starting Friday
A third round of California’s Middle Class Tax Refund – commonly called inflation relief payments – is going out to eligible recipients starting Friday. So far, the only people who have received an inflation relief check are those who also received Golden State Stimulus payments back in 2021. The state has issued one round of direct deposits and one round of debit cards.
Parents Warned to Check for Drugs Mixed in With Halloween Candy
State and local authorities are warning parents to be vigilant about the possibility of narcotics or other contaminants being mixed in with their children's candy this Halloween.
