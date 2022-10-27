Read full article on original website
fox5ny.com
Haunted House of Hamburgers offers Halloween year-round on Long Island
LONG ISLAND - Halloween doesn't have to be a once-a-year phenomenon if you're living on Long Island. At the Haunted House of Hamburgers in Farmingdale, spooky-themed cuisine is on the menu year-round. Gargoyles, ghouls, and goblins greet you as you enter the restaurant, as creepy sound effects play, creatures in...
Trick or Treaters Pack Broadway in Greenlawn
Trick or treaters thronged Broadway in Greenlawn Saturday afternoon. Kids and adults alike in costumes including princesses and superheroes, cows, dragons and dinosaurs, firefighters,and Harry Potter characters, stopped by participating shops and were rewarded with handfuls of candy. They were also able to check out Read More ...
northforker.com
Things we’ll do before fall comes to an end
Fall on the North Fork is one of the most exciting — and busiest — seasons of the year. It’s a time for farm stand visits, harvest-inspired menus, patches full of pumpkins and colorful foliage at every turn. Before you know it, the North Fork will once...
longisland.com
Mezza Luna Opens in Hauppauge at Old Mario’s Restaurant
Mezza Luna opened recently in the space of the former Hauppauge favorite Mario Restaurant. Two former staff members of Mario's launched the new dinner experience. Fred Norden was maitre d at Mario’s for ten years as well as general manager at two other Long Island Restaurants, Drift 82 & Lombardi’s on the Bay. Peter A. Bua, Mario’s son, worked at his father’s business for over 25 years and is well-known by loyal customers who frequented the establishment.
Winning Take 5 lottery ticket sold at Brooklyn’s Broadway Mini Market Deli
A lucky person bought a winning Take 5 lottery ticket Saturday worth $20,000 at Broadway Mini Market Deli in Brooklyn.
macaronikid.com
Winter Lantern Festival: Discount Codes + GIVEAWAY! Enter by Nov 5
NYC Winter Lantern Festival is back in 2022 and better than ever!. Winners, if you choose the Nassau Drive-Thru event, you will receive one (1) ticket, valid for one car. For the other events (all walk-through events), you will receive five (5) tickets. You select place, date and time!. Step...
nhsportpress.com
Northport Tiger Marching Band Returns To Hofstra
For around 10 years, Lynn Cromeyn has been the band director for the Northport Tiger Marching Band. The band performs during halftime at all home football games, and takes part in parades such as the Cow Harbor Day Parade and the Memorial Day Parade. One of the events that the...
greaterlongisland.com
Sayville Plaza gets Christmas Tree Shops, Harbor Freight and Boot Barn; now 100% leased
GreaterSayville coverage is funded in part by The Winston, a rustic space for entrepreneurs and intimate gatherings at 249 W. Main Street in downtown Sayville. Click here to learn more. Sayville Plaza in Bohemia continues its massive comeback in 2022, with the revelation that three new retail stores are moving...
The only IKEA in Queens will close before the end of the year
Less than two years after opening and exciting city dwellers all over town, the Ikea in Queens is officially closing. Citing "the changing needs of our customers" in an announcement on its website, the chain revealed that the location will shutter on December 3, 2022. What's perhaps even sadder is...
'A Happy Business': 3 Moms Bring Candy Van To Events Across Westchester
For those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth as Halloween approaches, a mobile candy van might just be the perfect solution. Candy Zoo, run by a team of three mothers, is a moving candy truck that is available to rent for private events and can be found throughout the tri-state area, including Westchester County, Fairfield County, and the Englewood area, according to one of the business's founders, Karen Benett.
midislandtimes.com
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Fall Festival
Nassau County Legislator Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) recently celebrated the autumn season on Saturday, Oct. 15 by joining the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church community for their annual fall festival. “Good Shepherd’s fall festival is a beloved seasonal tradition that so many in Plainview look forward to each year,” Legislator Drucker said. Thank you to Rev. Marc Herbst and the entire Good Shepherd family for making this event such an enjoyable afternoon and a great success!”
Brooklyn Halloween party shooting leaves one dead, one wounded
A shooting at an all-night Halloween party in Brooklyn left one man dead and a woman wounded early Sunday, according to police. Shots rang out inside the party at a rental space above a restaurant equipment store on Atlantic Ave. near Grand Ave. in Crown Heights around 6:20 a.m., cops said. Michael St. John, 28, was shot in the back and died at the scene. A 51-year-old woman blasted in the ...
greaterlongisland.com
Meet Pidgie, singer-songwriter from Massapequa who advocates for the differently abled
Patricia Panzarino is a musician. Period. The Massapequa native also happens to have been born with spinal muscular atrophy. This only means she must be creative beyond simply writing songs. From her father rigging a lift to get her on his cabin cruiser, to her sister born with the same...
At Home Store Opens in East Northport
At Home, which offers rugs, furniture, wall art, housewares, and other home decor, has opened at Huntington Square in East Northport. The store is part of a national expansion of the chain, which has 258 stores in 40 states but plans to grow to more Read More ...
longisland.com
Boot Barn Announces Location Coming to Bohemia, NY
Boot Barn has announced the signing of a long-term lease at 5187 Sunrise Highway, Bohemia, NY. Boot Barn will be occupying approximately 10,000 square feet in the Sayville Plaza shopping center. Boot Barn is a national retail chain with a variety of Western and work-related apparel, including work boots, cowboy...
foodpoisonjournal.com
Campylobacter hits Brooklyn
According to press reports, city health officials are investigating a potential outbreak in Brooklyn of campylobacter, a bacterial infection that causes flu-like stomach symptoms. Campylobacter is a gastrointestinal bug that can come from eating raw or undercooked poultry or something that comes in contact with it, according to the Centers...
Central Islip couple dies after getting hit by car
A husband and wife have died after they were hit by a car while crossing a street in Ronkonkoma.
nassauobserver.com
Hicksville Middle School Students Start With Hello
Students at Hicksville Middle School recently celebrated Start with Hello Week. The three components of the Start with Hello program are See Someone Alone, Reach Out and Help, and Start with Hello. Through this program, the students engaged in skills they need to continue a school culture of inclusion and...
Long Island high school student arrested after punching another during lunch
The incident was captured on cellphone videos obtained by Eyewitness News.
