Shots fired at Louisiana bar; suspect arrested
A man has been arrested following a shooting at a bar in Grambling, La., according to officials.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Unrestrained Driver Seriously Injured in 2-Vehicle Rollover Crash on LA 126
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Unrestrained Driver Seriously Injured in 2-Vehicle Rollover Crash on LA 126. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on October 28, 2022, that on October 27, 2022, just after 5:00 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 126 at Cut Thru Road in Caldwell Parish, Louisiana. Robert Holden, 66, of Winnfield, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
KNOE TV8
MedCamps of Louisiana brings in nearly 2000 people for Fall Bash 2022
CHOUDRANT, La. (KNOE) - Families in northeast Louisiana put on their Halloween costumes for MedCamps of Louisiana’s Fall Bash 2022 Saturday evening. The event was held at Camp Alabama in Choudrant on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. This family-oriented event consisted of trick-or-treating, carnival games, and a petting zoo for the Halloween weekend. The organization’s annual fall bash is just one of the fundraisers that the nonprofit hosts to be able to provide camping experiences to children living with chronic illnesses and disabilities free of charge during the summer.
KNOE TV8
One person escapes RV fire in Monroe, another person dies
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A recreational vehicle fire in Monroe took the life of a man in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. The Monroe Fire Department says they were called to the 2100 block of Louisville Ave. just before 6 a.m. where they found the RV engulfed in flames.
KNOE TV8
Crash near Farmerville involves school bus
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - An accident occurred today near Farmerville on Highway 165 around 4:00 p.m. involving an SUV and school bus. The bus was carrying approximately 20 students at the time of the accident. According to Louisiana State Police, no injuries or fatalities were reported with this accident.
Passenger dies and driver suffers life-threatening injuries after Caldwell Parish crash
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 27, 2022, just after 5 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 126 at Cut Thru Road in Caldwell Parish, La. According to officials, the crash claimed the life of 66-year-old Robert Holden. The investigation revealed that a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by […]
cenlanow.com
Monroe man accused of raping 13-year-old family friend in 2020; arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 10, 2021, West Monroe Police responded to a reported sex crime that allegedly occurred at a residence on Olympic Boulevard in West Monroe, La. According to police, the victim was a 13-year-old who reported that they were raped by a family friend in December 2020 who identified as Jamarkus Dewayne Arnold.
Monroe Police Department searching for suspected gunman in shooting
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On the morning of October 28, 2022, the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of S. 2nd Street. As a result of the shooting, one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The gunman in connection to the shooting has been identified as O’terrance L. Matthews. The Monroe Police […]
Search warrant lands West Monroe woman in jail for narcotics and stolen firearms, deputies say
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant for 21-year-old Shameka Andrea Holloman’s apartment on October 27, 2022. During the search, authorities recovered a Ruger 9mm, fully automatic MP5 H+K sub-machine gun, and 47 tubes of pre-rolled marijuana cigars. […]
Louisiana man arrested on multiple rape charges, police say
A Monroe man has been arrested on multiple rape charges, according to Monroe Police Department (MPD).
KNOE TV8
WMPD PD K-9 unit looking for votes
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe Police Department’s Belgian Malinois, Darko, is looking for votes in an online voting contest for a chance to win $2,500. The grant from Aftermath is up for grabs to the top four dogs with the most votes. The winnings can only be...
Traffic Alert: Tank truck catches fire near Washington Street; Monroe Fire at the scene
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, Monroe Fire was dispatched to Newcombe Street and Washington Street in reference to a tank truck on fire. According to reports, the truck is carrying liquid oxygen. As of now, the fire is seized. Firefighters are currently at the scene. Newcombe Street and Louisville Avenue will […]
cenlanow.com
Driver swerves minivan while eating pizza; arrested for gun and drug charges
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 27, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a minivan traveling on Swartz School Road in Monroe, La., crossing the white fog line multiple times. Authorities conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, 51-year-old Barry Gene Jinks, and the passenger, 36-year-old Randal E. Jinks Jr.
MISSING PERSON: Farmerville woman located safe and unharmed by police
UPDATE (10/25/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the Farmerville Police Department confirmed that Tewana Smith was located safe and unharmed. Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Farmerville Police Department issued a welfare concern for 42-year-old Tewana Kinino Smith of Farmerville, […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Domestic ends in arrest
Ruston Police arrested a Shreveport man Monday after investigating a domestic disturbance on West Line Avenue. Officers responded a disturbance in progress at the Annex Apartments. Christopher King, 23, told police he and his girlfriend got into a physical altercation because he snatched her cell phone out of her hand. King said when he took the cell phone, his girlfriend jumped on him and hit him. He then “restrained her” by grabbing her by the throat and shoulders. King said his girlfriend then damaged some of his property.
Police searching for suspect allegedly responsible for August 2022 car burglaries in Sterlington
STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Sterlington Police Department is searching for Eric Gremillion. According to authorities, Gremillion is a suspect in car burglaries that took place in August 2022. If you know the whereabouts of the suspect, call Sterlington Police at 318-665-4532.
KNOE TV8
Union rolls past Wossman, Oak Grove dominates General Trass
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Union runs over Wossman, 55-1. Up next the Farmers take on undefeated Carroll for the district title. Oak Grove beats General Trass 51-8 in their first meeting since 2013.
Winnsboro Fire responds to massive fire on local property; Franklin Parish placed under burn ban
FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, Winnsboro District 5 Fire Department announced a burn ban after responding to a massive fire in Franklin Parish, La. In the picture above, the fire took place after a trash pile was burning on the property. Franklin Parish is under a burn ban until further […]
Sterlington Police identify burglary suspect; considered armed and dangerous
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (10/27/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 27, 2022, Sterlington Police identified the burglary suspect as Mahlik Robinson. Robinson is considered armed and dangerous. If you know the whereabouts of Robinson, contact Sterlington Police at 318-665-4532. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On the morning of October 21, […]
NBC 10 News Today: Scare on the Square happening in El Dorado on October 29th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Hunter Elyse gave details about Scare on the Square, happening in Arkansas this weekend. For more details, be sure to watch the clip above.
