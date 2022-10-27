Read full article on original website
click orlando
20-year-old Winter Garden man killed in single-vehicle crash in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old Winter Garden man was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle crash near Ocoee, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 5:09 a.m. on Ocoee Apopka Road near Demastrus Lane, troopers said. [TRENDING: FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery,...
Man dead in Orange County from a motorcycle crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead after a motorcycle crash Friday night on the Florida Turnpike, the Florida Highway Patrol said. It happened at 7:30 p.m. at exit 254, near South Orange Blossom and south of the Beachline Expressway. According to FHP, The man flew...
fox35orlando.com
FHP: 5-year-old boy critical after DUI crash in Lake County; driver arrested
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition and a woman was seriously injured after Florida Highway Patrol says a man suspected of DUI caused a crash in Lake County on Saturday. Troopers say this happened around 8:30 a.m. on County Road 448 and Shirley Shores Road.
click orlando
70-year-old woman killed in Marion County head-on crash, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 70-year-old woman was killed and two others seriously injured following a head-on crash along State Road 40 Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, troopers said that a 29-year-old Deltona woman was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra west along State...
click orlando
80-year-old man struck, killed while walking with bike along Marion County road, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man walking along a Marion County road with a bicycle was killed in a crash Thursday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred around 6 p.m. in the area of County Road 464, or SE Maricamp Road, and Water Road.
click orlando
Troopers seek witnesses of fiery I-75 crash that killed 3 in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking witnesses of a fiery multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 earlier this week that killed three people and injured two others in Marion County. Troopers said a car and tractor-trailer collided on Wednesday, causing both to go across the median...
WESH
Deputies identify 31-year-old man shot, killed in Orange County during alleged burglary
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office has identified the person killed in a shooting Thursday. The shooting happened Thursday on the 4200 block of Ponderosa Drive around 4 a.m. Deputies said a resident shot a man after a confrontation. The resident told detectives there was a...
wogx.com
WATCH: FHP trooper saves life of motorcyclist found laying on sidewalk in Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper found a motorcyclist lying on the sidewalk in Kissimmee, Florida, and performed CPR, saving the man's life, according to the FHP Orlando. Trooper Joseph Santos began CPR on the man, who started breathing moments later, the FHP said. Video posted by...
Child, 8, hit by SUV while riding bike in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — An 8-year-old was hit by an SUV on Friday afternoon while riding a bicycle in the Port St. John neighborhood, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the child was struck shortly before 2:30 p.m. by a Toyota Highlander at Ackerman Avenue and Barbara Road.
WESH
Shooting investigation underway in Orlando, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police were called to the scene of a shooting Sunday. Investigators said it seems there were shots fired at a utility pole that was in a parking lot on the 1200 block of South Hiawassee Road around 4:20 a.m. Several vehicles were spotted fleeing...
WESH
Missing Marion County 2-year-old found safe, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a 2-year-old reported missing has been found safe. The 2-year-old girl was reported missing Friday and there had been concerns for her well-being after the Department of Children and Families found her family's home in bad condition. According to...
orangeobserver.com
WG police identify deceased in shooting
One man was killed and another is in custody following a shooting on Mildred Dixon Way, Winter Garden. The shooting occurred around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. When officers with the Winter Garden Police Department arrived at the scene, the victim was found lying on the ground with possible gunshot wounds. The victim, later identified as Jermaine Anthony Moultrie, 34, of Winter Garden, was taken to Orlando Health – Health Central Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
NBC 2
Woman dies in crash after rear-ending tractor-trailer on I-75
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 28-year-old woman was pronounced dead Friday morning after rear-ending a tractor-trailer Thursday night on I-75 in Lee County. The crash happened around 11:40 p.m. when the Orlando woman driving a sedan collided with the rear portion of a tractor-trailer that was driving in front of her. Her car then rotated and came to rest on the right paved shoulder, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
leesburg-news.com
Lake County motorcyclist dies at scene of crash
A Lake County motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash early Thursday morning in Seminole County. The 51-year-old Sorrento man was riding a 2022 Honda CMX1100D motorcycle at 1:40 a.m. at Markham Woods Road at EE Williamson Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and struck a raised curb, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The man was thrown from the motorcycle.
click orlando
Death of man at scene of potential shooting in Winter Garden investigated as homicide, police say
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Winter Garden police are investigating a man’s death Saturday as a homicide after officers responding to a shots fired call located him on the ground in a residential area off of Plant Street, according to a news release. Officers were dispatched at around 5:28...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing, endangered 2-year-old girl
(Update: At 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office advised that two-year-old Leiah Joleen Risner has been located and is safe.) The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is turning to the public to help locate a missing and endangered two-year-old girl. According to a...
fox35orlando.com
Suspect turns himself in following deadly shooting in Winter Garden, police say
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - One man is dead after a shooting in Winter Garden early Saturday morning. Deputies say a suspect has turned himself in. According to Winter Garden police, officers responded to a shots fired call on Mildred Dixon Way. When they arrived, they found a Black man laying on the ground who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
click orlando
6 hurt when suspects in car shoot at lounge near Florida Mall, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Six people – ages 17-39 – were injured early Saturday when multiple suspects in a car driving northbound on S. Orange Blossom Trail shot at a lounge near the Florida Mall, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded around 2...
click orlando
2 Michigan men, 1 teen arrested after high-speed chase reaching 160+ mph, troopers say
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Three people from Michigan were arrested Friday afternoon following a multi-county car chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies that reached more than 160 mph, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. At about 6:23 a.m., troopers in Jacksonville were alerted to two stolen...
fox13news.com
After 9-hour shutdown, southbound I-75 reopens following deadly pedestrian crash in Pasco County
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - For more than nine hours on Thursday, traffic was at a complete standstill in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Pasco County for a deadly crash investigation involving a pedestrian. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the road closed just north of the Interstate 275 apex...
