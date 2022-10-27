ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

milwaukeemag.com

9 Last-Minute, Milwaukee-Themed Halloween Costumes

David Gruber is an iconic Milwaukee character, and luckily his look is simple. It starts with a blazer and a tie. If you have a cropped hair cut, you’re all set. If not, grab a short wig from the costume shop. All you’ll have to do is show off your pearly whites and go around proclaiming his famous tagline, “One call, that’s all!”
wtmj.com

Mo’s…A Place for Steaks stops by WTMJ studios

MILWAUKEE – Well-known restaurant in Milwaukee Mo’s…A Place for Steaks stops by WTMJ studios for a fun taste test. Operating partner Jamie Vassallo joins Wisconsin’s Morning News to discuss the family business that’s recognized as a “staple” in the city. “My dad’s from...
milwaukeemag.com

Milwaukee Is Finally Getting an ‘Olmsted Way’

Frederick Law Olmsted was a pioneering landscape architect, and the father of our modern parks system. At the tail end of his career, he designed three parks in Milwaukee: Lake, Washington and Riverside. And his influence was crucial in developing the county’s “emerald necklace” of parks. Despite that, for decades there was very little recognition of Olmsted’s legacy in the city.
milwaukeemag.com

MilMag Interview: Kristin Brey Says Put Down the Rage Juice

“I believe in doing hard things. And I I think if I was doing something that was easier, I would get bored.”. It’s hard to see Kristin Brey becoming bored anytime soon. The 36-year-old creator and host of “As Goes Wisconsin” is working on what seems a Sisyphian task in these divided times: Turning down the temperature of political discourse in our state.
CBS 58

Trick-or-treat times for Milwaukee-area communities 🍬

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, many local communities are scheduling neighborhood trick-or-treating activities for children on the weekend prior to Oct. 31. We have a list of trick-or-treating schedules that have been posted publicly, as well as other events that are taking place...
Q985

Does Evil Await You On This Infamous Witch Road in Wisconsin?

Ready for a pretty witchin' story? This one involves an infamous road in Fond du Lac County Wisconsin that many people have deemed "Witch Road". The Spooky Tale of Callan Road in Metomen, Wisconsin. Callan Road branches off from Hwy KK near Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and paranormal lovers and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Sunday shootings wound 5 including teen boys

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Sunday, Oct. 30 responded to at least five separate shootings. Five people, including two 16-year-old boys, were wounded – and in one instance a dog was the shooter's intended target, according to police. Muskego and Becher. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot...
WISN

Darrell Brooks' mother not surprised by verdict

MILWAUKEE — The mother of Darrell Brooks says the trial has been difficult for her to process and said her son is mentally unwell. Brooks was convicted Tuesday on 76 charges related to the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack. His mother wanted to share her thoughts with the victims and...
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 33rd and Center

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 33rd and Center that left one dead. The Medical Examiner says the victim is a 23-year-old Milwaukee male. Police also say there is another victim who is a 25-year-old Milwaukee man. He is in critical condition. This is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 3 wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, Oct. 29 responded to at least three separate shootings. One person was killed, and three others were wounded – including a man who was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Muskego and Rogers. Around 12:30 a.m., police said a 23-year-old...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee hit-and-run victim speaks

A hit-and-run victim is home after spending more than a month recovering at a hospital. This, after an unknown driver hit the Milwaukee woman as she crossed the street on the city's south side.
