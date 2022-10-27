“I believe in doing hard things. And I I think if I was doing something that was easier, I would get bored.”. It’s hard to see Kristin Brey becoming bored anytime soon. The 36-year-old creator and host of “As Goes Wisconsin” is working on what seems a Sisyphian task in these divided times: Turning down the temperature of political discourse in our state.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO