CBS 58
'They pushed themselves to greatness': Milwaukee College Prep 38th Street glee club goes viral on social media
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Their harmonies close to perfection with every note executed carefully, preparing to make the world their stage. The students at Milwaukee College Preparatory School on 38th Street made big noise in rehearsal and online. This summer, a video produced to be seen by donors of the...
milwaukeemag.com
9 Last-Minute, Milwaukee-Themed Halloween Costumes
David Gruber is an iconic Milwaukee character, and luckily his look is simple. It starts with a blazer and a tie. If you have a cropped hair cut, you’re all set. If not, grab a short wig from the costume shop. All you’ll have to do is show off your pearly whites and go around proclaiming his famous tagline, “One call, that’s all!”
ABC7 Chicago
'It really kind of infuriates me': Jeffrey Dahmer costume banned at some Milwaukee bars
MILWAUKEE -- Some Milwaukee bars are banning Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes this weekend. The notorious serial killer took the lives of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991. Ahead of Halloween festivities, management at DIX Milwaukee warned customers one costume would not be tolerated, WISN reported. "We understand there's...
CBS 58
George Floyd mural vandalized twice in a week, art collective speaks out
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The George Floyd mural in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood has been defaced twice this week. This portrait of George Floyd has lived at the corner of Holton and North since June 2020. The mural's curator says it has never been vandalized before, until this week. "For two...
wtmj.com
Mo’s…A Place for Steaks stops by WTMJ studios
MILWAUKEE – Well-known restaurant in Milwaukee Mo’s…A Place for Steaks stops by WTMJ studios for a fun taste test. Operating partner Jamie Vassallo joins Wisconsin’s Morning News to discuss the family business that’s recognized as a “staple” in the city. “My dad’s from...
milwaukeemag.com
Milwaukee Is Finally Getting an ‘Olmsted Way’
Frederick Law Olmsted was a pioneering landscape architect, and the father of our modern parks system. At the tail end of his career, he designed three parks in Milwaukee: Lake, Washington and Riverside. And his influence was crucial in developing the county’s “emerald necklace” of parks. Despite that, for decades there was very little recognition of Olmsted’s legacy in the city.
milwaukeemag.com
MilMag Interview: Kristin Brey Says Put Down the Rage Juice
“I believe in doing hard things. And I I think if I was doing something that was easier, I would get bored.”. It’s hard to see Kristin Brey becoming bored anytime soon. The 36-year-old creator and host of “As Goes Wisconsin” is working on what seems a Sisyphian task in these divided times: Turning down the temperature of political discourse in our state.
CBS 58
Trick-or-treat times for Milwaukee-area communities 🍬
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, many local communities are scheduling neighborhood trick-or-treating activities for children on the weekend prior to Oct. 31. We have a list of trick-or-treating schedules that have been posted publicly, as well as other events that are taking place...
Does Evil Await You On This Infamous Witch Road in Wisconsin?
Ready for a pretty witchin' story? This one involves an infamous road in Fond du Lac County Wisconsin that many people have deemed "Witch Road". The Spooky Tale of Callan Road in Metomen, Wisconsin. Callan Road branches off from Hwy KK near Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and paranormal lovers and...
WBUR
Milwaukee welcomes back beavers, after hunting and pollution drove the industrious rodents away
Beavers are moving back into Milwaukee. The American beaver was once a fixture of this area, at the confluence of three rivers by the shores of Lake Michigan. Then the region's first European residents made Milwaukee one of their main fur trading posts. They hunted and trapped beavers for their pelts, and the population plummeted.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Sunday shootings wound 5 including teen boys
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Sunday, Oct. 30 responded to at least five separate shootings. Five people, including two 16-year-old boys, were wounded – and in one instance a dog was the shooter's intended target, according to police. Muskego and Becher. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman killed while sleeping 13 years ago, podcast sheds new light
MILWAUKEE - Ashleigh Love, 19, was shot and killed 13 years ago by an intruder who came into her home while she was sleeping, and the killer got away. Over a decade later, there's been no justice for her family. On Thursday, Oct. 27, a podcast was released with the hope it will help turn up her killer.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fiserv moving to downtown Milwaukee; bringing hundreds of new jobs
Hundreds of new jobs are coming to downtown Milwaukee. Fiserv, the financial services company that has the naming rights at Fiserv Forum, are moving from the suburbs to a spot just a few blocks south of the arena.
Edited video shows deadly shoot-out with Milwaukee police near 33rd, Cherry
Milwaukee police released edited video showing parts of the shootout between a group of men and Milwaukee police officers on Sept. 13 near 33rd and Cherry.
UMOS Latina Resource Center opens doors to community
The resource center opened in December of 2019 and serves survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking
WISN
Darrell Brooks' mother not surprised by verdict
MILWAUKEE — The mother of Darrell Brooks says the trial has been difficult for her to process and said her son is mentally unwell. Brooks was convicted Tuesday on 76 charges related to the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack. His mother wanted to share her thoughts with the victims and...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 33rd and Center
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 33rd and Center that left one dead. The Medical Examiner says the victim is a 23-year-old Milwaukee male. Police also say there is another victim who is a 25-year-old Milwaukee man. He is in critical condition. This is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, Oct. 29 responded to at least three separate shootings. One person was killed, and three others were wounded – including a man who was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Muskego and Rogers. Around 12:30 a.m., police said a 23-year-old...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hit-and-run victim speaks
A hit-and-run victim is home after spending more than a month recovering at a hospital. This, after an unknown driver hit the Milwaukee woman as she crossed the street on the city's south side.
Motorcycle group meets Vietnam vet following chance encounter
A Vietnam veteran was moved to tears when he saw some veterans riding by, some saluting him. A month and a half later, they got to meet.
