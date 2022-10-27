WESTERN Ill. (KFVS) - After tracking a mountain lion for several days, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources tranquilized it and sent it to a rescue center. According to a Facebook post by IDNR, U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services staff tranquilized the animal around noon on Friday, October 28 and will take it to the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana. The center specializes in caring for large and exotic cats.

