KFVS12
Kentucky voter registration continues to surge
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that voter registration last month doubled August’s surge and remained strong this month through the October 11 registration deadline. According to Secretary of State officials from September 1 through October 11, Kentucky saw 22,613 new registrations, for a net gain...
Gov. Parson announces $1M ‘Missouri Blue Scholarship’ Fund to assist law enforcement academy recruits
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced the launch of the $1 million “Missouri Blue Scholarship” fund on Friday, October 28. According to a release from the governor’s office, it will help attract more Missourians to law enforcement careers and address officer shortages in law enforcement agencies across Missouri.
Community Colleges in Ill. see first statewide enrollment increase in over a decade
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - For the first time since 2009, the Illinois Community College system recorded a growth in enrollment. The recorded growth is based on the enrollment count in the 2022 fall semester, in comparison to that in the 2021 fall semester. According to the ICCB Fall 2022 Enrollment...
Dept. of Agriculture to host Veteran’s event in Du Quoin
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Agriculture in coordination with Farmer Veteran Coalition of Illinois will host a Veteran’s Day reception on November 1. The reception will take place at 6 p.m. in the Expo Hall on the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds and is open to all...
IDPH reports 13,642 COVID-19 cases, 67 deaths over past week
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - 13,642 people in Illinois contracted COVID-19 over the past week. The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported Friday that 67 people died from COVID-related illness since Oct. 21. The CDC and IDPH reported that 38 counties are now at an elevated community level for COVID-19, compared...
Mountain lion spotted in western Ill. tranquilized, sent to rescue center
WESTERN Ill. (KFVS) - After tracking a mountain lion for several days, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources tranquilized it and sent it to a rescue center. According to a Facebook post by IDNR, U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services staff tranquilized the animal around noon on Friday, October 28 and will take it to the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana. The center specializes in caring for large and exotic cats.
Retired Texas doctor travels to Cape Girardeau Co. to thank those responsible for identifying his brother’s remains
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The long-awaited identification of human remains found in Cape Girardeau County more than 40 years ago brings a retired Texas doctor to the Heartland to say thank you. “Hello. Hello.”. Dr. Jim Travis has a warm greeting for the small group gathered at the...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation to stock more than 9,000 rainbow trout in 4 southeast Mo. waters
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) -The Missouri Department of Conservation’s annual winter trout program will soon begin with the stocking of nearly 9,000 rainbow trout. According to the MDC, the four southeast Missouri waters are Perryville’s Legion Lake, Jackson’s Rotary Lake, Farmington’s Giessing Lake and Sikeston Recreation Complex Pond.
First Alert: Dry, cloudy today followed by potential rain this evening
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A low pressure area spinning over eastern Texas this morning will spin northeast into our region by tonight and linger and gradually weaken Sunday into Monday. It will send us lots of clouds today, but rainfall will be slower to arrive. Most of our area...
