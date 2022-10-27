ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

KFVS12

Kentucky voter registration continues to surge

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that voter registration last month doubled August’s surge and remained strong this month through the October 11 registration deadline. According to Secretary of State officials from September 1 through October 11, Kentucky saw 22,613 new registrations, for a net gain...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Dept. of Agriculture to host Veteran’s event in Du Quoin

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Agriculture in coordination with Farmer Veteran Coalition of Illinois will host a Veteran’s Day reception on November 1. The reception will take place at 6 p.m. in the Expo Hall on the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds and is open to all...
DU QUOIN, IL
KFVS12

IDPH reports 13,642 COVID-19 cases, 67 deaths over past week

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - 13,642 people in Illinois contracted COVID-19 over the past week. The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported Friday that 67 people died from COVID-related illness since Oct. 21. The CDC and IDPH reported that 38 counties are now at an elevated community level for COVID-19, compared...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Mountain lion spotted in western Ill. tranquilized, sent to rescue center

WESTERN Ill. (KFVS) - After tracking a mountain lion for several days, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources tranquilized it and sent it to a rescue center. According to a Facebook post by IDNR, U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services staff tranquilized the animal around noon on Friday, October 28 and will take it to the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana. The center specializes in caring for large and exotic cats.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

