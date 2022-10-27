Read full article on original website
Halloween fun for everyone through the North Country
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a festive weekend in the North Country. “They were like ‘Mom, we have to be Chucky for Halloween’ and that started in March,” said Fort Drum resident Zhazha Prieto. Prieto and her family are four versions of the...
Helen Marie LaVean, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - With heavy hearts the family of Helen Marie LaVean report her passing, on Saturday October 29, 2022. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Laura M. Barse, 76, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Laura M. Barse, 76, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief illness. The family has entrusted the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews Street with the care and guidance for Laura. Friends and family may be received on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. A Graveside service to be held at the convenience of the family in Union Cemetery, Stockholm, NY.
Allen James Rishe, 88, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Allen James Rishe, age 88, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Home surrounded by members of his loving family. Calling hours will be held from 3:00PM to 6:00PM on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary’s Cathedral at 10:00AM on Monday, October 31, 2022 with Rev. Father James Shurtleff officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery with military honors immediately following the mass.
Philip F. Saxby, 64, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Philip F. Saxby, 64, of Massena, passed away on October 27, 2022 at North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Massena with his family by his side. Philip was born April 29, 1958 in Massena, son of the late Albert and Joyce (Rushlow) Saxby. He...
Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter
Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
How Massena’s library stays relevant after 125 years
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Massena Public Library will celebrate its 125th anniversary next Monday. The building where the library is now located is 60 years old, but the system itself has been around since 1897. It has changed a lot over the years, but library director Elaine Dunne says...
Patrick J. Murphy, LTC US Army Retired, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Patrick J. Murphy, LTC US Army Retired, passed away on October 24, 2022 at Rochester Regional Hospital, with his family by his side. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews St. Massena, NY. Patrick was the son of...
Potsdam home extensively damaged by Friday night fire
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A fire in Potsdam Friday night left extensive damage to a village home. According to Potsdam Fire officials, crews were called to 7 Broad Street for reports of a kitchen fire that would turn into a fully involved structure fire. Crews took about an hour...
Amelie the Musical
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) The award-winning Crane Opera Ensemble from SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School is set to bring a beloved French film to life, with an upcoming production of “Amelie the Musical.”. In collaboration with SUNY Potsdam’s Department of Theatre and Dance, the Crane Opera Ensemble will present...
Patricia Ann Sullivan, 76, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Patricia Ann Sullivan, 76, peacefully passed away on October 20, 2022, with her brother, Joseph at her side. Patricia, known as Pat or Patsy, was born at Monmouth Medical Hospital, Long Branch, N.J. on November 16, 1945. The daughter of Joseph E. and Ruth (Fadden) Sullivan. Patricia will be remembered by her sisters Sharon (Richard) DeNisi, Maureen Sullivan (Kevin) Dempsey, and her brother Joseph E. Sullivan Jr. She is also survived by two nieces, two nephews and several grand nieces and nephews.
Belushi’s Farm Akwesasne grand opening
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council joined Belushi’s Farm Akwesasne for their grand opening on Thursday, Oct. 27; which included the appearance of actor Jim Belushi. Attending the event, from left are Tribal Chief Ron LaFrance, Tribal Chief Michael Conners, Zachary Oakes (owner), Jim Belushi, Akwesasne General Manager Taryn Thompson, Sub-Chief Benjamin Herne, Sub-Chief Agnes “Sweets” Jacobs, Belushi's Farm General Manager Chris Karakosta, and Sub-Chief Derrick King. For more, see story. Photo submitted.
Mary Catharine Gray, 61, of Akwesasne
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Mary Catharine Gray (61), was called home at the Cornwall Community Hospital on Wednesday, October 27th, 2022, after a brief illness. Mary was born on October 21st, 1961, in Massena, NY, to Peter Burns Sr. and Mary (Dionne) Burns. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 39 years Phillip Gray Sr., her son Phillip Gray Jr. (Valene), her beloved grandchildren Bentley, Gertrude, Vance, Steele, Jewel, and Serenity. She is also survived by her chosen sons Anthony Tillman (Leah), and his children Nylah, Wayne, and Tacoma; Blake Francis (Yvonne) and his children Tryson, Taycen, and Myah; Robert “Rocky” Francis (Makayla), and his son Rylyn. Mary is also survived by her Godchildren Brandi Square & Falan Bero (Dennis), and her siblings Peter Burns Jr, James “Spooky” Burns (Kimberley), Colleen Burns, Jolene Burns- Hernandez, Anna Burns, Alex Burns, Floanne Burns, and Fredrick Thompson and many nieces, nephews, and great and great great nieces and nephews of which there are too many to be counted.
Police: motorcycle crash leaves Felts Mills man with serious head injury
TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - State police say a 37-year-old Felts Mills man suffered a life-threatening head injury in a motorcycle crash Thursday. It happened near the intersection of State Route 3 and Jackson II Road in the town of Champion at around 6 p.m. Troopers say Travis...
Larceny complaints lead to charges filed against North Country woman, State Police say
LERAY- A North Country woman is faced with charges that trace back to complaints of a Jefferson County larceny early Wednesday. Regina B. Drake, 25, of Carthage, NY Regina B. Drake, 25, of Carthage, NY was arrested by Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). She is officially charged with one felony count of burglary in the third-degree; along with one misdemeanor count each of obstructing governmental administration in the second-degree and resisting arrest.
Police Searching For Man Last Seen Working On Fort Jackson
(Richland County, SC) -- Deputies in Richland County are searching for a man who worked at Fort Jackson. Police say James hasn't been back to work and family members haven't heard from him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers.
Man who bought trailer allegedly did so with credit card that was created with stolen personal information, investigators say
DENMARK- A North Country man is faced with numerous felony fraud charges for allegedly stealing someone else’s information and using it to purchase a trailer in August, investigators say. Daniel Pisani, 29, of Evans Mills, NY was arrested Wednesday by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. He is officially...
