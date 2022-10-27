AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Mary Catharine Gray (61), was called home at the Cornwall Community Hospital on Wednesday, October 27th, 2022, after a brief illness. Mary was born on October 21st, 1961, in Massena, NY, to Peter Burns Sr. and Mary (Dionne) Burns. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 39 years Phillip Gray Sr., her son Phillip Gray Jr. (Valene), her beloved grandchildren Bentley, Gertrude, Vance, Steele, Jewel, and Serenity. She is also survived by her chosen sons Anthony Tillman (Leah), and his children Nylah, Wayne, and Tacoma; Blake Francis (Yvonne) and his children Tryson, Taycen, and Myah; Robert “Rocky” Francis (Makayla), and his son Rylyn. Mary is also survived by her Godchildren Brandi Square & Falan Bero (Dennis), and her siblings Peter Burns Jr, James “Spooky” Burns (Kimberley), Colleen Burns, Jolene Burns- Hernandez, Anna Burns, Alex Burns, Floanne Burns, and Fredrick Thompson and many nieces, nephews, and great and great great nieces and nephews of which there are too many to be counted.

AKWESASNE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO