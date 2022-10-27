Kelly Clarkson has come a long way from her "American Idol" beginnings. After winning the very first season of the competition show, Clarkson's career took off and never quite slowed down. According to CNBC, when Clarkson signed on to compete in "American Idol" she was flat broke and trying hard to make it in Los Angeles. In fact, she told the publication that if she hadn't been so desperate for money, she may have never agreed to go on the show, which at the time, was not the hit it is today.

