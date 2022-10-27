Read full article on original website
What Is Johnny Depp's Zodiac Sign
Johnny Depp has one of the most interesting stories in Hollywood. The actor dropped out of high school as a teenager and moved to Los Angeles where he struggled as a budding actor until he landed roles in "A Nightmare On Elm Street," "Platoon," and finally the TV series "21 Jump Street," per Hello! Magazine. Depp went on to become a huge star, landing roles in hits such as "Edward Scissorhands" with his former girlfriend, actress Winona Ryder, "Cry Baby," "Benny & Joon," and "What's Eating Gilbert Grape?" (via IMDb).
Criss Angel Talks Celebrity Contestants On Criss Angel's Magic With The Stars - Exclusive Interview
You've probably seen "Dancing With the Stars," where viewers watch their favorite stars rip up the dance floor, but fans haven't seen anything like "Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars." Just when you thought every possible competition show already existed, superstar magician Criss Angel and The CW have cooked up an all-new immersive experience that challenges two celebrities to do some of the most difficult performances in the magic arena.
How To Recreate Miley Cyrus' Midnight Sky Smoky Eye
Celebrities are often looked to for makeup inspiration, and Grammy-nominated megastar Miley Cyrus is no exception. Known for her bold and fearless fashion statements on and off the red carpet (did somebody say mullet?), Cyrus definitely has done a complete 180 since her "Hannah Montana" days. This is especially true when it comes to the eye-catching makeup look she serves in the music video for her boss girl anthem "Midnight Sky."
The Furniture Line You Never Knew Kelly Clarkson Started
Kelly Clarkson has come a long way from her "American Idol" beginnings. After winning the very first season of the competition show, Clarkson's career took off and never quite slowed down. According to CNBC, when Clarkson signed on to compete in "American Idol" she was flat broke and trying hard to make it in Los Angeles. In fact, she told the publication that if she hadn't been so desperate for money, she may have never agreed to go on the show, which at the time, was not the hit it is today.
How Clinique Is Using Social Media To Engage With A New Generation Of Beauty Consumers
When browsing the shelves at Sephora or Ulta, the beauty brand Clinique is always visible in the skincare or makeup aisles. The brand has become one of the most recognizable names in the industry since it was first launched in 1968, via The Guardian. The company was at the forefront of a new skincare routine concept. Developed by Vogue editor Carol Philips, Esteé Lauder's daughter-in-law, Evelyn Launder, and dermatologist Norman Orentreich, the company looked to combine beauty products and dermatologist-approved ingredients.
Why General Hospital Fans Are Cheering Trina's Disrupted Comic Book Romance
Former "One Life to Live" actor Michael Blake Kruse joined "General Hospital" as Officer Rory Caberera in March of 2022. According to Soaps in Depth, Rory first appeared when Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) was falsely arrested for a crime she didn't commit. He comforted her by offering her a soda, and has continuously popped into her life helping her — especially when she and Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) were arrested in a bar fight while attempting to find evidence to prove her innocence. Over time, Rory and Trina started growing closer and recently she agreed to go on an overnight trip with him to a comic book convention (via Celeb Dirty Laundry).
Is The Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler Worth The Money?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. In 2016, Dyson branched out from vacuums and fans to begin its hair care journey. First came the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, retailing for $400 (via Fortune), which utilized the Dyson Digital Motor V9 for a near-silent hair-drying experience. Then, two years later, they debuted the Airwrap styler using the same motor with the added capability of styling wet hair using the "Coanda effect" (via The Verge), in which hair wraps itself around the styler, hence the name. Retailing at $500, it became a best-seller for the brand.
Is The Drybar The Brush Crush Heated Straightening Brush Worth The Money?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you've ever been to a Drybar, you know the glory of receiving a professional blowout. The stylist seems to know exactly which tools and techniques to use to make your locks look better than any style you could possibly achieve at home. So naturally, it makes sense that Drybar-branded styling tools would be worth picking up — because what if you could look that good without having to leave your house?
