ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 1

Related
njspotlightnews.org

With few already elected, more South Asian Americans running

About 10% of NJ is Asian American. One survey found only 90 elected. Mirza, Nallapally, Murad, Ansari. Drive around central Jersey and the names on the campaign signs along the roadways tell the story of a community gaining its voice. In 2016, the nonprofit Jersey Promise counted 90 Asian American...
CONNECTICUT STATE
insidernj.com

Building a Blue Wave Door to Door

With a little more than a week to go before Nov. 8, the last day we can vote, it’s the City of Rahway that could well determine Rep. Tom Malinowski’s fate in CD7 and whether or not the Democrats hold the House of Representatives. So, it should not...
RAHWAY, NJ
eastnewyork.com

Beverly Tatham, Candidate For Civil Court Judge Wants To Remind You To Flip Your Ballot!

I want to remind everyone that Early Voting starts on Saturday, October 29th and Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th. Voters across New York State will be asked to make their choice to elect candidates to several offices including the next Governor, United States Senator, Member of Congress, Attorney General, State Comptroller, Members of the New York State Senate and Assembly, and several judges who will sit on the Supreme or Civil Court.
BROOKLYN, NY
njspotlightnews.org

How Sandy spurred voting changes

Days before an election, NJ officials scrambled to let voters have a say. The day after Superstorm Sandy slammed into New Jersey, leaving 38 dead, close to 350,000 homeless and more than 2 million without power, then-Gov. Chris Christie described the devastation for reporters. Then he was asked about the presidential election a week away. His response, in typical Christie fashion: “This administration at this moment could give a damn less about Election Day.”
LOUISIANA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Lifelong Democratic official in NJ switches to Republican

Former New Jersey Assemblyman Tom Foley, a lifelong Democrat, announced live on the air that he is switching to become a registered Republican. Foley is a former assemblyman, Atlantic County freeholder, Pleasantville councilman, Atlantic City Professional Firefighters battalion fire chief and Atlantic City director of emergency management. Foley was also...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Bill introduced to ban Phil Murphy from forcing COVID-19 vaccines for school children

Trenton Republicans are banding together against Governor Phil Murphy in an attempt to preemptively stop the governor from mandating COVID-19 shots to children as young as six months old in New Jersey. Lawmakers are anticipating a Murphy mandate after the CDC issued a guideline suggesting shots for infants and school-aged children. “Parents across the state share my concerns about the Administration’s intentions,” said Corrado (R-40). “This bill makes it clear that we don’t want Trenton bureaucrats bullying New Jersey families with more medical demands.” Corrado’s bill (S-3267) specifically states: “In no case shall the Commissioner of Health or any other The post Bill introduced to ban Phil Murphy from forcing COVID-19 vaccines for school children appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. Senate president’s chief of staff resigns, will plead guilty to tax charges

The chief of staff to New Jersey state Senate President Nicholas Scutari has resigned as he plans to plead guilty to federal tax charges, Scutari confirmed Saturday. Tony Teixeira has long been a top figure in Union County politics, serving as head of the local Democratic Party in Elizabeth and previously working as chief of staff to former state Sen. Ray Lesniak, D-Union.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

New Jersey farmers face ridiculous fines for selling firewood, that could change

If you’re a farmer in New Jersey, it’s illegal to sell firewood at your farm’s retail business unless you grew the tree on your property. Now, this antiquated law, still on the books and being enforced by state officials, is being challenged. New Jersey Assemblyman Hal Wirths and Parker Space have introduced a new bill seeking to end the archaic state law. Under the new law, farmers will be able to buy firewood wholesale and retail it at their farms just like any other business in New Jersey can do. The Assembly on Thursday passed a bill that protects farmers’ The post New Jersey farmers face ridiculous fines for selling firewood, that could change appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Day 1 of early voting in N.J. sees 26,658 votes cast in-person

In the first day of early voting, 26,658 New Jerseyans cast their ballots on Saturday, according to an analysis by Ryan Dubicki, an Associated Press election researcher. That represents about four-tenths of one percent of all registered voters in New Jersey. That represents a 39% increase over the 19,192 votes...
NEW JERSEY STATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Jersey Attorney General Announces Plan To Prevent Election Issues And Voter’s Rights

New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin announced several measures the Department of Law and Public Safety will be taking during the 2022 General Election to help ensure a fair, free, and smooth-running election, to protect the right to vote, and to assist voters, election officials, and law enforcement in resolving any emergent voting-related legal matters.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Payne, big winner in June primary, says his voters are energized to do it again

Rep. Donald Payne Jr. (D-Newark) won big in his June primary election – bigger than initially seemed possible for the congressman, long one of New Jersey’s more lowkey politicians. His 84%-10% victory over challenger Imani Oakley marked the reawakening of a long-dormant political operation, and rekindled Payne’s relationships with New Jersey Democrats and his own voters.
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy