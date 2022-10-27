Read full article on original website
Related
njspotlightnews.org
With few already elected, more South Asian Americans running
About 10% of NJ is Asian American. One survey found only 90 elected. Mirza, Nallapally, Murad, Ansari. Drive around central Jersey and the names on the campaign signs along the roadways tell the story of a community gaining its voice. In 2016, the nonprofit Jersey Promise counted 90 Asian American...
New Jersey Democrats are under the gun on the Second Amendment | Mulshine
A lot of people in Trenton think of state Senator Ed Durr as a right-wing nut – as if there’s something wrong with that. It doesn’t bother me. There are plenty of left-wing nuts in the Legislature. Why not a right-winger?. It certainly livens up an otherwise...
insidernj.com
Building a Blue Wave Door to Door
With a little more than a week to go before Nov. 8, the last day we can vote, it’s the City of Rahway that could well determine Rep. Tom Malinowski’s fate in CD7 and whether or not the Democrats hold the House of Representatives. So, it should not...
eastnewyork.com
Beverly Tatham, Candidate For Civil Court Judge Wants To Remind You To Flip Your Ballot!
I want to remind everyone that Early Voting starts on Saturday, October 29th and Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th. Voters across New York State will be asked to make their choice to elect candidates to several offices including the next Governor, United States Senator, Member of Congress, Attorney General, State Comptroller, Members of the New York State Senate and Assembly, and several judges who will sit on the Supreme or Civil Court.
What Google search data says about New Jersey voters ahead of midterm elections
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. New Jersey’s midterm races may not be as contentious as those in other states, like the U.S. Senate races in Pennsylvania and Georgia, but there is a lot at stake when voters head to the polls on Nov. 8.
njspotlightnews.org
How Sandy spurred voting changes
Days before an election, NJ officials scrambled to let voters have a say. The day after Superstorm Sandy slammed into New Jersey, leaving 38 dead, close to 350,000 homeless and more than 2 million without power, then-Gov. Chris Christie described the devastation for reporters. Then he was asked about the presidential election a week away. His response, in typical Christie fashion: “This administration at this moment could give a damn less about Election Day.”
Lifelong Democratic official in NJ switches to Republican
Former New Jersey Assemblyman Tom Foley, a lifelong Democrat, announced live on the air that he is switching to become a registered Republican. Foley is a former assemblyman, Atlantic County freeholder, Pleasantville councilman, Atlantic City Professional Firefighters battalion fire chief and Atlantic City director of emergency management. Foley was also...
NY Post Fires Employee For False, Racist, Violent Content Targeting Politicians
A series of racist, violent headlines that were posted on the website and Twitter account of the New York Post on Thursday, Oct. 27, were carried out by an employee, Variety reports. In a statement to the outlet, a spokesperson for the Post said an investigation had revealed that the...
New Jersey Legislature is a bunch of clowns (Opinion)
The bill being put up for a vote today to the Assembly Law and Public Safety Committee is a joke. It is an insult to victims of violent crime, citizens concerned about safety and every New Jersey resident who doesn't want to be at the mercy of violent criminals. The...
Bill introduced to ban Phil Murphy from forcing COVID-19 vaccines for school children
Trenton Republicans are banding together against Governor Phil Murphy in an attempt to preemptively stop the governor from mandating COVID-19 shots to children as young as six months old in New Jersey. Lawmakers are anticipating a Murphy mandate after the CDC issued a guideline suggesting shots for infants and school-aged children. “Parents across the state share my concerns about the Administration’s intentions,” said Corrado (R-40). “This bill makes it clear that we don’t want Trenton bureaucrats bullying New Jersey families with more medical demands.” Corrado’s bill (S-3267) specifically states: “In no case shall the Commissioner of Health or any other The post Bill introduced to ban Phil Murphy from forcing COVID-19 vaccines for school children appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ politician blames skin color of his own campaign team for loss (Opinion)
In the Garden State, a year after the GOP nominee for governor failed to inspire voters and lost arguably the most winnable race in the country, Jack Ciattarelli is still tilting at windmills. In a weird act of desperation, the former nominee actually blamed his latest loss on having a...
After fierce debate, New Jersey lawmakers move to restrict uniformed police officers at polling places on Election Day
Republicans and Democrats in the New Jersey General Assembly argued Thursday over new rules in a bill allowing police to work at schools and senior residential centers that operate as polling locations on Election Day. Many Republican Assemblymembers took exception to a recent amendment requiring police officers working the polls...
Philadelphia’s suburbs will be key for Oz and Fetterman. What do voters think about the candidates?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Service at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Yeadon went as planned on a recent Sunday. With the lively atmosphere and spirited singing, it was an ordinary service for the congregation. However, there was a brief intermission as a member of the church passed around flyers.
Want to work with weed? NJ’s Stockton University hosting career for the public
GALLOWAY — Job and business opportunities related to marijuana are expected to skyrocket in New Jersey as the state expands its legal adult-use market. Stockton University is putting those opportunities on display Tuesday during a seven-hour career fair and business expo, in partnership with the New Jersey CannaBusiness Association.
N.J. Senate president’s chief of staff resigns, will plead guilty to tax charges
The chief of staff to New Jersey state Senate President Nicholas Scutari has resigned as he plans to plead guilty to federal tax charges, Scutari confirmed Saturday. Tony Teixeira has long been a top figure in Union County politics, serving as head of the local Democratic Party in Elizabeth and previously working as chief of staff to former state Sen. Ray Lesniak, D-Union.
New Jersey farmers face ridiculous fines for selling firewood, that could change
If you’re a farmer in New Jersey, it’s illegal to sell firewood at your farm’s retail business unless you grew the tree on your property. Now, this antiquated law, still on the books and being enforced by state officials, is being challenged. New Jersey Assemblyman Hal Wirths and Parker Space have introduced a new bill seeking to end the archaic state law. Under the new law, farmers will be able to buy firewood wholesale and retail it at their farms just like any other business in New Jersey can do. The Assembly on Thursday passed a bill that protects farmers’ The post New Jersey farmers face ridiculous fines for selling firewood, that could change appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey Globe
Day 1 of early voting in N.J. sees 26,658 votes cast in-person
In the first day of early voting, 26,658 New Jerseyans cast their ballots on Saturday, according to an analysis by Ryan Dubicki, an Associated Press election researcher. That represents about four-tenths of one percent of all registered voters in New Jersey. That represents a 39% increase over the 19,192 votes...
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Attorney General Announces Plan To Prevent Election Issues And Voter’s Rights
New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin announced several measures the Department of Law and Public Safety will be taking during the 2022 General Election to help ensure a fair, free, and smooth-running election, to protect the right to vote, and to assist voters, election officials, and law enforcement in resolving any emergent voting-related legal matters.
New Jersey Globe
Payne, big winner in June primary, says his voters are energized to do it again
Rep. Donald Payne Jr. (D-Newark) won big in his June primary election – bigger than initially seemed possible for the congressman, long one of New Jersey’s more lowkey politicians. His 84%-10% victory over challenger Imani Oakley marked the reawakening of a long-dormant political operation, and rekindled Payne’s relationships with New Jersey Democrats and his own voters.
Democrats are anxious about an unlikely battleground: New York City
Supporters of Gov. Kathy Hochul are concerned her ground game in the nation's largest city is faltering as Republican Lee Zeldin makes polling gains across the state.
Comments / 1