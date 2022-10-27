Falcons send three runners to state at Section 6AAA meet

MINNETRISTA - Runners took to the course at Gale Woods Farm Wednesday afternoon in the Section 6AAA cross country meet with their sights set on qualifying for the state meet. The top two teams in the boys and girls races qualify for state, with the next fastest eight finishers from non-qualifying teams also advancing to the final weekend of the season.

Wayzata has been a mainstay in the section for years and once again took the crown in both races.

In the girls race, the Trojans had all seven of their runners finish inside the top 10 to finish first as a team with 21 points. Senior Abbey Nechanicky won the race with a time of 16:43. Hopkins came in second with 65 points.

Right behind them was Armstrong in third with 85 points, paced by junior Caitlyn Osanai. She followed up her conference title by qualifying for the state meet, finishing in 5th place. Her time was 18:30 and was the top finisher from non-state qualifying teams.

She’ll be joined at the state meet by her teammate Carly Redelsheimer, finishing 13th overall at 20:18. She occupied the 6th individual qualifying spot. Other finishers for the Falcons were Avery Cuper (20:56, 20th), Naomi Dybvig (21:05, 23rd), Abigail Redelsheimer (21:13, 24th), Anna Wilkinson (22:33, 31st) and Lilly Schulte (22:54, 36th).

Minneapolis Southwest (117 pts), St. Louis Park (117 pts) and Minneapolis Washburn (132 pts) rounded out the bottom three team scores.

In the boys race, Armstrong senior Noah Breker had his sights set on a second-straight section title, but fell short. He came in 4th place at 15:32, still qualifying individually for the state meet. Minneapolis Southwest junior Sam Scott (15:08) won the race just ahead of Minneapolis Washburn senior Aidan Jones (15:12). Wayzata senior Hamza Mohamed (15:30) came in third.

The Wayzata boys comfortably finished in first as a team with 39 points, but second place and third place were only separated by three points. Washburn edged Southwest 60-63. The Millers were able to get another runner inside the top 10 at 7th, whereas Southwest’s second-fastest runner came in 12th.

Armstrong came in 4th with 86 points. Sophomore Gabriel Wiegert missed a state qualifying spot by one place. He came in 14th at 16:04. Ahead of him in 13th was Benjamin Batalden of Southwest at 16:02.

Alex Omdt was 16th for Armstrong with a 16:11. Adam Marable (17:25, 25th), Grant Redelsheimer (17:27, 27th), Samuel Majewski (17:36, 30th) and Nathan Majewski (17:43, 31st) were the other Falcon runners.

Hopkins (121 pts), St. Louis Park (174 pts), Minneapolis South (177 pts) and Cooper (259 pts) occupied places 5 through 8.

The state meet will take place at St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN on Saturday, Nov. 5.