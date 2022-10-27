Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State beats Ball State 4-0 on Senior DayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Ohio State football handed brutal Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury news ahead of matchup vs. Penn State
Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s injury woes have been a dark stain on what has otherwise been a good season for the Ohio State football team. After suffering an injury in Week 1, the star wide receiver has missed significant time. It seemed like he was on track to return after being cleared to play last week against Iowa.
Deion Sanders drops truth bomb on coaching rumors amid Jackson State football’s hot start
Could this be Deion Sanders’ final season at Jackson State? The Tigers’ impressive head coach has been linked to various big name schools amid Jackson State football’s hot start to the 2022 campaign. Sanders recently addressed the rumors, per Chris Hummer. “I’d be a fool and a...
Mike Gundy apologizes after historically awful Oklahoma State 48-0 loss
Heading into Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA season, few fans were expecting to see a blowout when the Oklahoma State Football Cowboys faced off against the Kansas State Wildcats. Sure, both teams were ranked, with OSU coming in at nine and K-state at 22, but one of the teams was still very much a contender for bigger and better things thanks to their big-time wins over ranked Baylor, Texas, and Kansas City, plus a very close loss to TCU, whereas the other had just one big but impressive win with a surprising victory over Oklahoma when they were ranked sixth overall.
3 reasons Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher is most overrated college football coach
Is there a more polarizing figure in college football than Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher? Fans of the sport seem to fall into two camps with him, with very little in between. Although, one of those camps seems to be growing larger than the other one. On one side,...
Jimbo Fisher’s job not in danger, but changes incoming for Texas A&M football
This has not been a good season for Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M football. They have started the season 3 – 4, losing to teams like Appalachian State and Mississippi State in humiliating fashion. Because of this horrid start, many fans have been calling for Fisher to be fired. However… it seems like Fisher will be keeping his job for the near future.
Ohio State football offense takes hit vs. Penn State as star player ruled out for rest of game
Ohio State football is currently in the midst of a tough matchup against Penn State, with the game heading into the fourth quarter shortly. They’ve unfortunately been without one of their key offensive weapons in the second half as well, with running back Miyan Williams appearing to be injured.
Jimbo Fisher shockingly stiffs SEC Network amid Texas A&M football’s struggles
Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M football are having a rough year so far. Sitting at 3-4 with two losses to unranked teams ousting them out of the AP Top 25, it’s safe to say that the Aggies are underachieving. It’s made Fisher a popular scapegoat of pundits and critics around the nation, especially given his […] The post Jimbo Fisher shockingly stiffs SEC Network amid Texas A&M football’s struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kirby Smart reveals troubling injury update on Georgia football defense after blowing out Florida
The Georgia Bulldogs are still on cruise control this season, as they remain undefeated. The Florida Gators were the last victims of Georgia football, which scored a masterful 42-20 win in Jacksonville Saturday over their SEC rivals to improve to 8-0 overall this season. However, not everything was as rosy...
Ohio State Football Schedule: Buckeyes still perfect at 8-0 with Northwestern next
Ohio State football schedule: Week 10 Week 10 – Ohio State @ Northwestern Wildcats Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat,
Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State football hit ugly low in blowout loss to Kansas State
It’s not a good day for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, as they got walloped by the Kansas State Wildcats on the road Saturday, 48-0. That said, it’s a loss many will remember for being one of the program’s worst losses in history. In fact, this is now the worst loss ever in Mike Gundy’s career […] The post Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State football hit ugly low in blowout loss to Kansas State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 reasons why Jackson State football’s Shedeur Sanders will win Heisman Trophy
With teams entering the final month of their regular seasons, there are still many unanswered questions in college football. While many eyes are on the College Football Playoff and the battle in the SEC, the Jackson State Tigers are making some noise in 2022, led by Shedeur Sanders. The team is currently undefeated with a […] The post 2 reasons why Jackson State football’s Shedeur Sanders will win Heisman Trophy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bill Cowher keeps it real on the one major change Steelers must make for Kenny Pickett after loss vs. Eagles
After watching the Pittsburgh Steelers drop to 2-6 on the season following their 35-13 road defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, longtime head coach Bill Cowher believes that his former team needs to make one notable change on the offensive side of the ball. Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett threw the football 38 times […] The post Bill Cowher keeps it real on the one major change Steelers must make for Kenny Pickett after loss vs. Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michigan State football players jump lone Michigan player in wild postgame scuffle
There’s wasn’t much of a battle on the field in the Michigan vs. Michigan State football rivalry game on Saturday. The Wolverines clawed their way to a comfortable victory, 29-7, against their state rival by holding them scoreless after the first quarter. It was off the field where tensions flared as several Michigan State football […] The post Michigan State football players jump lone Michigan player in wild postgame scuffle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Evans passionately comes to Tom Brady’s defense as Buccaneers losing streak hits 3
Tom Brady’s decision to unretire has looked worse by the week, with the latest Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss in Week 8 bringing him in unfamiliar territory – a definitively losing record. For the first time in his 23 years of NFL dominance, Tom Brady is quarterbacking a team...
Utah football’s mysterious Cameron Rising decision explained by Kyle Whittingham
Utah football fans were looking forward to seeing star quarterback Cameron Rising take the field for their game against Washington State on Thursday night. Unfortunately, they never got to see Rising on the field, besides the pregame warmups. Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham shockingly held the star signal-caller out of the game in favor of walk-on Bryson Barnes, who led the team to a victory.
Ole Miss football news: Lane Kiffin tosses hilarious Halloween shade at Jimbo Fisher
Lane Kiffin, the coach of the Ole Miss football team, is apparently a Halloween jokester. It fits since now he wants to dress up as the Joker for Halloween. Following the Rebels’ 31-28 win at Texas A&M, SEC Network reporter and analyst Cole Cubelic asked Kiffin about his Halloween costume. After some subtle jabs at Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher during the week and the previous offseason, Kiffin had another for the highly-paid SEC West coach to finish his postgame interview.
Michigan State football HC Mel Tucker speaks out after Spartans players filmed beating Michigan player
Rivalry games in college football are always a treat to watch. Unfortunately, the classic football match between Michigan and Michigan State ended with a horrible incident. After the game, a video of Spartans players beating up a Wolverines player went viral on Twitter. It was an ugly show of unsportsmanlike conduct that disappointed many fans. […] The post Michigan State football HC Mel Tucker speaks out after Spartans players filmed beating Michigan player appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jordan Addison injury update will make USC football fans uneasy
The USC Trojans’ football season hit a bit of a speedbump last week after losing to Utah. They incurred their first loss in the Lincoln Riley era, which was unfortunate. Ahead of a potentially important matchup against Arizona, the Trojans will have to face internal problems as well with regards to Jordan Addison.
Spartans drop hammer on players involved in viral beatdown of Michigan DB
Michigan State lost to their bitter intrastate rivals Michigan 29-7 in front of a raucous Ann Arbor crowd. Unfortunately for Sparty, it seems Mel Tucker’s team waited until the game was over to show any fight. After the game ended Saturday night, a video went viral on social media...
Micah Parsons lobbies to play running back after slicing through Bears on fumble return TD
There is little doubt that linebacker Micah Parsons is one of the most elite defensive players in the NFL. After returning a third-quarter fumble 36 yards for a touchdown in a 49-29 Dallas Cowboys victory over the Chicago Bears, Parsons wants to do more. Cowboys LB Micah Parsons postgame on his fumble return for TD: […] The post Micah Parsons lobbies to play running back after slicing through Bears on fumble return TD appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0