WSLS
Liberty University enrolls largest student body in its history
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University welcomed its largest student body ever this fall, with both residential and online programs exceeding 130,000 students. Total on-campus enrollment is at a record 15,800 students while online enrollment also hit a record at 115,000 students. The university is also celebrating its record high...
schillingshow.com
Resigned: Oberg out at Albemarle County School Board
The Albemarle County School Board is down one member. At last night’s Board meeting, Whitehall Magisterial District member David Oberg resigned his position, effective December 31. Oberg was first elected to his seat in 2015 and has been a staunch supporter of leftist education policies in Albemarle County schools.
su.edu
Shenandoah Gifted Ownership of Property that Includes Residence Hall, Dining Facility
Shenandoah University will soon own the Millwood Avenue property that includes South Campus Commons and Buzzins restaurant thanks to a generous donation by the Don Vaden family that is one of the largest real estate gifts in the university’s history. Shenandoah has renamed South Campus Commons to Vaden Campus...
breezejmu.org
JMU's student section leaving
There's been a longtime problem of keeping students in stands past halftime of JMU football games. Reporter Joshua Dixon, with the help of sports editors Madison Hricik and Grant Johnson, look into why they leave and what's being done about it.
NBC 29 News
Same-day registration available in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You can now cast a ballot the same day you register to vote in Virginia. The whole process only takes a few minutes. The Charlottesville Voter Registrar’s Office is located at City Hall Annex, right off the Downtown Mall. Once inside, walk up to the front desk and show a form of acceptable identification: Driver’s license, student ID, or a utility bill.
WHSV
How You Can Visit Our Campus
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Bridgewater College and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Bridgewater College, visit bridgewater.edu. Scrolling through college websites and following their social media accounts are great first steps to getting to...
WSLS
Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
WHSV
New historic marker unveiled in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Ivy Creek Foundation partnered with Charlottesville’s Department of Parks & Recreation for the unveiling of a historic marker Sunday, October 30. The historic marker and program are honoring River View Farm and the Carr and Greer Family. Teresa Leslie is a fifth-generation descendent of...
WHSV
JMU sends message about Halloween weekend
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Halloween weekend is a popular time for college students to get together. JMU has a plan in place to help make sure everyone stays safe. Mary-Hope Vass, JMU’s communication director said one thing the university does is sends messages to students reminding them of safe and responsible actions when the weekend comes. It’s a team effort to help enforce those actions.
jmu.edu
The Silicon Valley couple behind JMU’s largest gift
Focusing on students, Paul Holland (’82) and Linda Yates invest $5 million. Celebrated venture capitalist Paul Holland (’82) is a living illustration of JMU’s hallmark virtue of collaboration. “My simple one-liner for advice,” he says, “is to partner wisely. If you’re fortunate enough to partner wisely and deeply, then you will have a more fulfilling life and more opportunities.” He has lived out this ethic both in business, where he’s known for partnering with iconic CEOs and thought leaders, to his personal life.
WHSV
Staunton display celebrates local veterans and their businesses
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Downtown Development Association is giving people a few weeks to celebrate Veterans Day this year. A display at “The Space” on South New Street showcases authentic military uniforms which helps kick off celebrating an announcement. “It’s announcing the return of the Staunton’s...
WDBJ7.com
Student disciplined after Bath County social media threat
BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - There is an increased police presence at Bath County High School Friday as a precaution after a threat posted on social media Thursday night, according to Superintendent Dr. Rick Bolling. The post was on a student’s Facebook page, and that student, who was not in...
WHSV
Rocktown Energy Festival opens community conversations about renewable energy
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rocktown Energy Festival was held Saturday morning at Turner Pavilion in Harrisonburg. Energy experts were present to answer the communities questions about efficient energy. “It’s not limited to just solar. There’s also architects and people who focus on energy efficiency, so it’s also about people’s...
WHSV
Charlie Obaugh Student Athlete of the Week: Jackson LaPorte
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Jackson LaPorte competes on a number of playing fields at Buffalo Gap High School. Not only is he a standout three-sport athlete, but with a 4.3 GPA, he is also the top student in his class. “I’ve always put academics before sports because they’re more important,”...
Page County first responders hold emergency drills at local high school
Page County Sheriff, Chad Cubbage - October 29, 2022~ PCSO Facebook page. Luray, Va. — On the morning of Saturday, October 29, local town, county and state law enforcement agencies conducted active shooter training drills at Luray High School, in Page County.
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 10: Turner Ashby vs. Waynesboro
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Turner Ashby and Waynesboro face off during week ten of EndZone.
WHSV
Waynesboro kicks off trick-or-treating; WPD emphasizes safety
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Trick or Treating has already begun, so expect to see more people out this weekend and Monday, especially as the sun starts to go down. Waynesboro began their festivities Friday afternoon with their Trick or Treating Trail. They shut down the street, and kids go to tables decorated by businesses and organizations to get candy.
Washingtonian.com
An Insane Virginia Estate Has Dropped Its Price From $75 to $45 Million
Attention, bargain hunters, we’ve got a deal for you. What about a massive estate outside of Charlottesville, with an on-site vineyard, brewery, and lodge, now being offered with a major discount? Everything must go!. That’s right, Mount Ida Reserve, the huge property for sale in Virginia—which also comes with...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police Department hosts event for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department partnered with Horizon Behavioral Health Saturday to hold an event for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Police departments all over the country participated in the national effort to safely dispose of prescription medications. “We are collecting medications that people have just...
NBC 29 News
The Downtown Safe Halloween Festival returns
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Parks and Recreation kicked off the spooky weekend with the Downtown Safe Halloween Festival. This is the first time the event has been put on since the COVID-19 pandemic. The event had a costume contest, food, games, and performances. The day ended with trick or...
