ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Alcohol was a factor in two fatal crashes that happened early this morning, the Albuquerque Police Department said in a press release. Police were called at 1:45 a.m. to the intersection of Coors Boulevard and St. Joseph's NW. They determined that a blue 2007 Toyota Yaris traveling northbound on Coors Boulevard was making a westbound turn onto St. Joseph's NW when it collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Impala headed south on Coors. The force of the impact pushed the Yaris into a traffic pole. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Albuquerque Fire & Rescue personnel.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 14 HOURS AGO