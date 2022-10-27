ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

rrobserver.com

Two fatalities in separate crashes overnight in ABQ

Albuquerque police reported two people were killed in separate crashes across Albuquerque in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the Albuquerque Police Department. The first crash occurred around 2 a.m. in Northwest Albuquerque near St. Pius High School at Coors Boulevard and St. Joseph’s Drive. Officers discovered...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Police report 2 fatal crashes overnight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Alcohol was a factor in two fatal crashes that happened early this morning, the Albuquerque Police Department said in a press release. Police were called at 1:45 a.m. to the intersection of Coors Boulevard and St. Joseph's NW. They determined that a blue 2007 Toyota Yaris traveling northbound on Coors Boulevard was making a westbound turn onto St. Joseph's NW when it collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Impala headed south on Coors. The force of the impact pushed the Yaris into a traffic pole. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Albuquerque Fire & Rescue personnel.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Ramblin’ Man: Aggressive drivers in RR are a menace

An Albuquerque visitor to The Observer recently mentioned that coming to Rio Rancho was like coming to the Wild, Wild West. My experience with drivers in Rio Rancho is that they many are aggressive, thoughtless and dangerous. They run stop signs and red lights. They tend to come flying up...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KOAT 7

Police investigate homicide in southwest Albuquerque

Police have opened a homicide investigation, after a person was found dead Sunday morning in southwest Albuquerque. An APD spokesman says police received reports of a shooting around 12:30 am, on the 700 block of Old Coors Rd. SW. When officers arrived at the location, they found a person that had suffered at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Stabbing victim in critical condition, suspect in custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A suspect is in custody following the stabbing of a person near San Pedro and Central avenues today, the Albuquerque Police Department said in a press release. The victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital, where they are listed in critical condition. No other information...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

School bus crashes into parked car in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque Police Department motor unit responded to a crash involving a school bus Thursday morning. Officials say the crash happened near Montclaire Dr. and Candelaria Rd. when the bus reportedly crashed into several parked cars. Albuquerque police say the driver fell asleep and crashed into a parked car sending it into other […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APS school bus involved in crash near Atrisco and Arenal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators are looking into yet another crash involving an Albuquerque school bus. This time, Bernalillo County Deputies say it looks like another vehicle rear-ended the bus at Atrisco and Arenal. Students were onboard at the time but everyone was checked out and sent home. There was minor damage to the bus. Thursday, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

One dead following shooting in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police are investigating a homicide after one person was found dead near Zuni and San Mateo in southeast Albuquerque. Police say they were dispatched to the area on Thursday night for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one person who had died after being shot.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect in Albuquerque rape cold case arraigned on new charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Edward Duran, the man arrested in a decades-old rape case, is facing new charges. Duran is accused of holding a woman up at knifepoint and sexually assaulting her at a northeast Albuquerque complex in July 1997. Investigators used forensic genealogy to link Duran to the crime and he was arrested last year. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

