rrobserver.com
Two fatalities in separate crashes overnight in ABQ
Albuquerque police reported two people were killed in separate crashes across Albuquerque in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the Albuquerque Police Department. The first crash occurred around 2 a.m. in Northwest Albuquerque near St. Pius High School at Coors Boulevard and St. Joseph’s Drive. Officers discovered...
Albuquerque police: 1 dead after being hit, dragged by car
Officers were able to find the suspect, and he was taken into custody.
1 dead, 1 injured in Coors intersection crash
The Albuquerque Police Department Motors Unit reported to a fatal crash scene around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.
KOAT 7
Police report 2 fatal crashes overnight
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Alcohol was a factor in two fatal crashes that happened early this morning, the Albuquerque Police Department said in a press release. Police were called at 1:45 a.m. to the intersection of Coors Boulevard and St. Joseph's NW. They determined that a blue 2007 Toyota Yaris traveling northbound on Coors Boulevard was making a westbound turn onto St. Joseph's NW when it collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Impala headed south on Coors. The force of the impact pushed the Yaris into a traffic pole. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Albuquerque Fire & Rescue personnel.
rrobserver.com
Ramblin’ Man: Aggressive drivers in RR are a menace
An Albuquerque visitor to The Observer recently mentioned that coming to Rio Rancho was like coming to the Wild, Wild West. My experience with drivers in Rio Rancho is that they many are aggressive, thoughtless and dangerous. They run stop signs and red lights. They tend to come flying up...
KOAT 7
Police investigate homicide in southwest Albuquerque
Police have opened a homicide investigation, after a person was found dead Sunday morning in southwest Albuquerque. An APD spokesman says police received reports of a shooting around 12:30 am, on the 700 block of Old Coors Rd. SW. When officers arrived at the location, they found a person that had suffered at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
KOAT 7
Stabbing victim in critical condition, suspect in custody
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A suspect is in custody following the stabbing of a person near San Pedro and Central avenues today, the Albuquerque Police Department said in a press release. The victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital, where they are listed in critical condition. No other information...
School bus crashes into parked car in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque Police Department motor unit responded to a crash involving a school bus Thursday morning. Officials say the crash happened near Montclaire Dr. and Candelaria Rd. when the bus reportedly crashed into several parked cars. Albuquerque police say the driver fell asleep and crashed into a parked car sending it into other […]
APS school bus involved in crash near Atrisco and Arenal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators are looking into yet another crash involving an Albuquerque school bus. This time, Bernalillo County Deputies say it looks like another vehicle rear-ended the bus at Atrisco and Arenal. Students were onboard at the time but everyone was checked out and sent home. There was minor damage to the bus. Thursday, […]
Santa Fe police investigating after woman found dead Saturday afternoon
Police in New Mexico are investigating a death.
1 in custody following Isleta Blvd SW shutdown
Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene around 7:30 Saturday morning.
2 charged with first-degree murder after woman found dead in Santa Fe
If anyone has any information, they can Sergeant Lisa Champlin by calling 505-955-5044.
Albuquerque man charged with arson after allegedly starting fire in alley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a man they say intentionally started a fire in an Albuquerque alley. Officers spotted the fire near San Mateo and Lomas just before 10 a.m. Friday morning. Witnesses told police they saw a man, now identified as Cornell Battle, leaving the scene. When officers found him, they say he smelled […]
KOAT 7
One dead following shooting in southeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police are investigating a homicide after one person was found dead near Zuni and San Mateo in southeast Albuquerque. Police say they were dispatched to the area on Thursday night for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one person who had died after being shot.
Suspect accused of shooting man who confronted him over stolen truck
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Luis Ornelas-Robles, the man accused of shooting and killing another man in a gunfight, is now behind bars. Ornelas-Robles is accused in the July shooting of Guadalupe Sandoval at 7-11 on Coors and Gun Club. They say he was in Sandoval’s stolen truck when Sandoval […]
Los Lunas man arrested for fleeing deputies in Albuquerque
According to the criminal complaint, a BSCO deputy pulled over a car for having a suspended registration on Avenida Cesar Chavez near Broadway.
Rio Rancho man charged for allegedly swinging hacksaw at security while shoplifting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is behind bars after getting violent while shoplifting from an Albuquerque Lowes. Police were called to the store near Alameda and Coors where they say 44-year-old Anthony Galassi was walking around putting items in a basket. They say when confronted by security, he pulled out a hacksaw and began swinging […]
Suspect in Albuquerque rape cold case arraigned on new charges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Edward Duran, the man arrested in a decades-old rape case, is facing new charges. Duran is accused of holding a woman up at knifepoint and sexually assaulting her at a northeast Albuquerque complex in July 1997. Investigators used forensic genealogy to link Duran to the crime and he was arrested last year. […]
Valencia County Sheriff’s Deputies look for info on fatal crash
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Valencia County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking the public for assistance in the investigation of a fatal crash. VCSO says around 9 p.m. on October 21, deputies were responded to a crash on Highway 47 and Entrada Rd. when deputies arrived they found the driver of the vehicle dead. Officials say a homicide […]
Albuquerque police identify man found dead on road over weekend
A man was found dead on the road near Palomas Drive Southeast and Eastern Avenue Southeast.
