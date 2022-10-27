Read full article on original website
Related
Trump makes first comments about Twitter since Musk takeover: 'Very happy'
Former President Trump on Friday weighed in on billionaire businessman Elon Musk's completed takeover of Twitter, saying he is "very happy" the social media platform is in "now in sane hands." Trump, who for now remains suspended from Twitter, blasted the company's old leadership after Musk fired several top Twitter...
Elon Musk makes splashy visit to Twitter headquarters carrying sink
Elon Musk paid a visit to Twitter’s headquarters ahead of an end-of-week deadline to close his deal to buy the company, posting a video of himself in the company’s San Francisco lobby carrying a sink. “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” he tweeted on Wednesday....
Twitter has frozen staff stock accounts in a concrete sign Elon Musk's takeover deal is close to completion, report says
Twitter has frozen its staff's equity award accounts in a sign that it plans to go ahead with the Elon Musk takeover deal, Bloomberg reported. Twitter updated its employees FAQs on Monday with a notice saying that the ability to access or trade shares on its Equity Award Center had been frozen. The accounts allow staff to check the status of their stock compensation.
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
Elon Musk says he is 'obviously overpaying' in his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter
Elon Musk says he's "obviously overpaying" with his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. The tech mogul added that he's "excited" about the takeover and that the site has "incredible potential." Musk is the world's richest person with an estimated net worth of $209 billion. Tech billionaire Elon Musk, the...
Biden admin considers reviews of Elon Musk's Twitter deal, Starlink — report
The Biden administration is reportedly mulling launching national security reviews scrutinizing some of Elon Musk's business ventures, including his Starlink internet service and pending $54.20 per share buyout of Twitter. The news dragged down shares of the social media company. Sources told Bloomberg that U.S. officials are concerned about the...
Elon Musk selling Tesla stocks to fund his Twitter takeover is like giving away caviar to buy $2 pizza, Wedbush's Dan Ives says
Elon Musk's revived Twitter takeover is bad news for Tesla, according to Wedbush's Dan Ives. Musk has offloaded Tesla shares this year to fund his $44 billion Twitter bid. "That's like me giving away caviar to buy a $2 slice of pizza," Ives told the BBC. Elon Musk's revived Twitter...
Elon Musk visits Twitter headquarters ahead of $44B acquisition deadline
Elon Musk arrived at Twitter's headquarters ahead of Friday's court-imposed deadline to close his $44 billion acquisition of the social media giant. The Tesla chief executive posted a video to his Twitter account on Wednesday showing him carrying a sink into the building with the caption "Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!"
General Motors suspends ads on Twitter following Musk takeover
Auto company General Motors (GM) on Friday said it is suspending its advertising on Twitter following Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company. GM, a competitor of Tesla, told CNBC that it is “pausing” advertising on the site as it seeks to determine the new direction of the tech giant.
Elon Musk is now saying he doesn't plan to cut 75% of Twitter jobs: report
Elon Musk told Twitter employees at the company's San Francisco office that he has no plans to lay off 75% of employees at the company once he takes over, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. The statement directly contradicts what Musk told prospective investors just six days ago. Even...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover Received $500M From Binance
Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao said that the business fulfilled its pledge to provide funding in the amount of $500 million to support Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter. CZ saw the investment as a step toward bridging the gap between social media and web3 and fostering a more widespread acceptance of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.
What Elon Musk might do with Twitter after his takeover is complete
‘Free speech absolutist’ could reinstate Donald Trump’s account and press ahead with staff cuts
Rumble Shares Are Rising Following Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Twitter Acquisition: What's Going On?
Rumble Inc RUM shares are trading higher by 14% to $11.80 Friday afternoon, possibly due to the closing of Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter, which has led to speculation of a potential future partnership. Elon Musk in September tweeted to Rumble's CEO Chris Pavlovski saying 'Maybe worth talking at some...
Elon Musk Hints Twitter Could Aim At TikTok's Social Media Dominance Under His Leadership
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk has hinted at plans to bring back Twitter Inc.'s TWTR long-defunct short video app Vine and make it better than the ByteDance-owned TikTok. What Happened: On Monday, Musk conducted a poll on Twitter, asking users if he should bring back Vine. At the time of writing, 1,606,555 people had voted, with 70.5% saying yes.
Musk posts joke while entering Twitter headquarters ahead of deal finalization
Elon Musk let it "sink in" that he will own Twitter through a porcelain performance at the social media platform's headquarters.
Elon Musk tweets 'the bird is freed' amid reports he plans to take Twitter CEO role
Elon Musk tweeted that "the bird is freed" in an apparent reference to closing the Twitter deal. The billionaire closed the $44 billion deal with Twitter after months of litigation. Bloomberg reported that Musk intended to step into the role of CEO in Parag Agrawal's absence. Elon Musk took to...
Autoblog
GM will temporarily suspend advertising on Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover
Tesla competitor General Motors told CNBC it is pausing ads on the platform as it assesses Twitter under Musk. Musk took over Twitter on Thursday, and some companies that advertise on the platform are reportedly wary. GM is a major competitor of Tesla in electric vehicles and plans to stop...
Twitter Faces Delisting as Elon Musk Takes the Company Private
The circus show is coming to a head. With Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter finalized, the billionaire is making swift changes to the company, not the least of which is taking it from public to private. This means Twitter (TWTR) stock is getting delisted in the near future.
Elon Musk news - live: Twitter is ‘freed’ after takeover, billionaire claims
The Elon Musk era at Twitter seems to have officially begun. Top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and legal chief Vijaya Gadde have all reportedly been fired.Mr Musk tweeted that “the bird is freed”.the bird is freed— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022This after the billionaire bizarrely arrived on Wednesday at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters carrying a kitchen sink ahead of closing his $44bn deal to purchase the micro-blogging site.“Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” the Tesla CEO tweeted. Mr Musk changed his Twitter profile to refer to himself as “Chief Twit” and...
Elon Musk completes purchase of Twitter, fires CEO
Elon Musk has completed his multibillion dollar purchase of Twitter, reports The New York Times. Musk addressed the sale by posting to the social media platform late last night. The news comes after a months’ long saga filled with promises, teases, reversals, and legal threats surrounding the world’s wealthiest man. Already the CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX, Musk now assumes de facto control of a chaotic social media platform recently revealed to have been hemorrhaging its most active and profitable users since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. His acquisition comes at cost of $44 billion—a price tag whose financing was shored up in recent weeks thanks in part to assuming $12.5 billion in debt via Wall Street banks.
