Halloween weather forecast for WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Every single weekend during the month of October turned out to be dry for Rochester. The dry weather will continue this evening as well with mild air for this time of year too. The big question for Halloween Monday is will this trend continue?. At this...
Every October weekend was dry
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Has the weather seemed drier than normal lately, especially on the weekends in WNY? If it has, you're onto a weather trend that hes encompassed the month of October. As of this writing this is the 27th driest October on record for Rochester. Official records date...
Turning milder this weekend
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After many areas started the day below freezing, numbers will recover fairly well today, but will only reach into the lower 50s for highs. Even milder air makes a return for the upcoming weekend. Expect some sunshine through thin clouds today. But overall, sunshine will win...
Strong Museum of Play hosts Wizards, Magic, and More! event
Rochester, N.Y. — Many were able to enjoy some magical fun at the Strong Museum on Sunday. Over the weekend, Strong Museum called on wizards, warlocks, and conjurers to enjoy some fun. Children were able to make and wear capes, write spells with quills, make potions, test their broomsticks,...
Car burst into flames after hitting deer on State Route 531 in Spencerport
Spencerport, N.Y. — The Spencerport Fire District is investigating a single-car crash in Spencerport this afternoon. Units say they were called to State Route 531 near Union Street for the report of a car on fire. They found a vehicle that had burst into flames, allegedly taking place after...
RPO presents first OrKIDStra concert of the season
Rochester, N.Y. — A philhar-monster mash with RPO. The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra presented its first OrKIDStra concert of the season at the Hochstein Performance Hall on Sunday. The theme of the concert was Halloween Tricks & Treats. "We have an annual tradition of offering a free Halloween concert," said...
Bright Spot: Colossal career
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on a colossal career at RIT. RIT President David Munson gathered family and friends of Dr. Barry Culhane Thursday evening to celebrate his retirement after 47 years on campus. "Well the first thing to know is that Barry is a colossal personality,"...
Rochester Rehabilitation Center employees help make medals for World University Games
Rochester, N.Y. — Employees living with disabilities at Rochester Rehabilitation Center packaged more than 700 medals that will be awarded to winning athletes at the 2023 World University Games. Each medal is packed in a custom-made wooden keepsake box, created and handcrafted by Flour City Craft Company of Rochester.
No one injured after overnight housefire on Skuse Street
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department responded to Skuse Street around 1:00 a.m. for the report of a house fire on Sunday. The structure was a two-story, single family home. Crews had to force entry through the front door before a line could be advanced inside. RFD says...
MCSO: Investigating fatal car crash on West Ridge Road in Parma
Parma, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal car crash on West Ridge Road in Parma on Sunday. Police say it was a single car crash in which the driver had died. No one else was inside the vehicle. The cause of the accident is...
Harbor House hosts annual fundraiser event
Pittsford, N.Y. — The Harbor House hosted their annual fundraising event at Monroe Golf Club in Pittsford on Saturday. Our own Don Alhart and Scott Hetsko joined Harbor House to share stories from behind the news desk. Harbor House also honoring Don Alhart for his years of service to...
Firefighters battle house fire on Wickwine Lane
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Henrietta Fire Department responded to Wickwine Lane for the report of a house fire on Saturday. Fire Chief Mark Cholach says the house is unstable and possibly may have to be demolished. Wickwine Lane is currently closed to all vehicular traffic while the Fire Department...
NYSP investigating overnight homicide in Wayne County
Wayne County, N.Y. — The New York State Police, the Village of Newark Police Department and the Wayne County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating a homicide that occurred overnight Saturday. Police say the homicide took place on Murray Street in the Village of Newark around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. When...
RPO closes out Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra closed out the Monroe County and the City of Rochester’s Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration with a special ceremony on Saturday. RPO trumpeter and frequent guest conductor, Herb Smith led the orchestra in a celebratory program that featured the Center for Youth’s...
Section V football playoffs set to kick off
Rochester, N.Y. — The postseason is here for football teams across Section V. The sectional playoffs kick off Friday with the quarterfinal round, with 56 teams competing across seven classifications this weekend. All but three games will be held Friday night, with the rest coming up Saturday afternoon. The...
Wegmans helping people get rid of unwanted prescription drugs this weekend
Rochester, N.Y. — Wegmans Food Markets is partnering with local law enforcement agencies in New York to host community prescription medication drop-off events at several stores this weekend. On Saturday, October 29, people will have the opportunity to get rid of potentially dangerous expired, unused, or unwanted prescriptions from...
Guardians of Hope accepting donations for Ukraine this weekend
Spencerport, N.Y. — The war in Ukraine is on its eighth month, and people in Rochester are making sure the people suffering there are not forgotten. Members of the community, including a group called Guardians of Hope are still working to get donations to box up and deliver to Ukraine.
Crisis in the Classroom: Addressing learning loss
Rochester, N.Y. — The Nation’s Report Card showed a substantial loss of learning over the course of the pandemic — in some cases, setting students back years. But how do you know if your child is one of the many who fell behind?. Rebecca Jackson from Brain...
Rochester nightclub shut down after shooting
Rochester, N.Y. — The city ordered a nightclub on Central Avenue to shut down, after a 20-year-old man was shot inside the club early Friday morning. Police arrived to Allure just before 1 a.m. and learned that the victim had already arrived at Rochester General Hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper body.
