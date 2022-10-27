CONROE, TX — On 10/25/2022 the North Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported residential structure fire in the 9100 block of Sierra Del Carmen in the Deer Trail Subdivision, east of Conroe. The first crews were on scene within minutes, reporting smoke and fire coming from the home. An Engine and Ladder from the Conroe Fire Department responded to assist 4 NMCFD Engine companies and together they brought the fire under control within 20 minutes. While the home was extensively damaged by fire and smoke, there were no injuries reported due to the fire.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO