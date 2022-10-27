Read full article on original website
mocomotive.com
EAST MONTGOMERY COUNTY RESIDENTS COME TOGETHER WITH THOUSANDS OF POUNDS OF FOOD DONATIONS ON SATURDAY
For the past 4-months, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Sergeant David Miller has again organized the “Sharing is Caring” event. The yearly event that he organizes helps Mission Northeast keep the residents in East Montgomery County put fo…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/east-montgomery-county-residents-come-together-with-thousands-of-pounds-of-food-donations-on-saturday/
Click2Houston.com
Construction remains at a standstill on SH 105; KPRC 2 finds out why its taking so long to complete
Montgomery County residents and business owners are calling it a highway headache. There is a 13-mile-stretch of SH 105 that is undergoing a safety update. TxDOT says they are installing medians for safety and lowering the speed limit from 55 to 45. The project started earlier this year but only a few miles have since been completed. Now, residents are fed up with the delays.
40-mile Spring Creek Greenway to stretch across The Woodlands
The Woodlands will include a portion of the 40-mile Spring Creek Greenway that will connect the region. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact Newspaper) An interlocal agreement between Harris County and The Woodlands Township received township approval Oct. 26 for $5 million toward the Spring Creek Greenway project, which will run through the George Mitchell Nature Preserve.
mocomotive.com
FIRE DESTROYS NEW CANEY MOBILE HOME
At 1:30 am Sunday motorists started calling 911 reporting a house on fire in the 17500 block of FM 1485 in New Caney. East Montgomery County responded to the scene. With a station just a mile down the road, they arrived to find the mobile h…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fire-destroys-new-caney-mobile-home-2/
mocomotive.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY DEPUTIES AWARDED COMBAT CROSS FOR ACTION IN WOODLANDS SWAT SCENE
On October 31, 2021. units from the South Precinct were dispatched to shots fired call at a residence in The Woodlands. While en route to the call, the dispatcher aired that a male was reportedly shot at the location and provided the suspec…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-deputies-awarded-combat-cross-for-action-in-woodlands-swat-scene/
'Nobody showed up': Neighbors say CenterPoint Energy delays gas leak work for days in The Woodlands
One resident said CenterPoint Energy appeared to brush off the neighborhood's concerns, and the smell was in her home by the school bus stop two days later.
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA WOMAN DIES IN GRIMES CO. CRASH
A Navasota woman has died from injuries from a one-vehicle crash Tuesday west of Todd Mission. DPS reports that around 3:45 p.m., a 2000 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Evergreen Forest Lane when it failed to negotiate a curve and overturned, ejecting the driver. 37-year-old Valorie Hinojosa was transported...
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'
Want something new and different to do this Halloween? One car wash in the Houston area has now transformed its car wash tunnel into a 'Tunnel of Terror'. Tommy's car wash, in Humble, a suburb in northeast Harris County has transformed its car wash tunnel into a "Tunnel of Terror", and deems itself as the "best-haunted car wash experience".
KBTX.com
Fire destroys home in Burleson County
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fire Thursday morning consumed a home in Burleson County near County Road 449 on Highway 60 between Lyons and Snook. The Snook and Somerville Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene. No injuries were reported. It’s unclear if anyone was living there at the...
mocomotive.com
Fugitive Arrested in Round Rock after Assaulting Wife and Setting Home on Fire in Montgomery County
CONROE, TX — On 10/25/2022 the North Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported residential structure fire in the 9100 block of Sierra Del Carmen in the Deer Trail Subdivision, east of Conroe. The first crews were on scene within minutes, reporting smoke and fire coming from the home. An Engine and Ladder from the Conroe Fire Department responded to assist 4 NMCFD Engine companies and together they brought the fire under control within 20 minutes. While the home was extensively damaged by fire and smoke, there were no injuries reported due to the fire.
Two people dead after being hit by truck on Highway 290, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A deadly crash shut down Highway 290 for several hours during the morning commute in the Cypress area Friday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales. The sheriff said two people died in the two-vehicle crash. According to Houston Transtar, this happened at 5:10 a.m....
wtaw.com
Bryan Man’s 16th Trip To The Brazos County Jail In Nine Years Comes After Entering A Stranger’s Home
A Bryan man remains in jail for the 16th time since May of 2013. 28 year old David Aguero was arrested by Bryan police Monday afternoon after entering a stranger’s home that is in the process of being sold. According to the BPD arrest report, Bryan fire initially responded...
KBTX.com
Report: Bryan police arrest pair after kids found in filthy home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police arrested a man and woman this weekend after officers reportedly found four children living in unsanitary and dangerous conditions. The allegations are detailed in probable cause affidavits for Justin Calhoun, 33, and Dalys Weihausen, 29, who is identified as the mother of the children ages 12, 11, 6, and 7 months.
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commissioners Hear Again From The Mother Of A Jail Inmate
For the third time, the mother of an Iola man charged with the April 2021 mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan addresses the Brazos County commission. Dixie Bollin said Tuesday that she has seen no changes in the treatment of her son, Larry, since she last spoke with commissioners seven weeks ago.
This Texas Town Is Getting Its First H-E-B!
H-E-B revealed plans to open up a new H-E-B location in...
wtaw.com
College Station Police Arrest A Houston Man For Taking Money But Not Building A Swimming Pool
College Station police arrest a Houston man on a charge of $16,992 dollars from a homeowner as a down payment to build a pool which never got built. According to the CSPD arrest report, the only thing that 35 year old Mike Mojica did was spray paint in the area where the pool was going to be built and having the utility company come out and mark their utility lines.
kwhi.com
GRIMES COUNTY ROAD RAGE SUSPECT FOUND GUILTY BY GRAND JURY
A Grimes County road rage suspect could be looking at some prison time after being found guilty by a grand jury. On Thursday, 52-year-old Blake Jon Arrington was found guilty on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Endangering a Child. The charges stem from a July 16,...
mocomotive.com
FAKE STORY ABOUT WOMAN FOUND MUGGED IN WOODLANDS
The image below has been circulating on Social Media around the county for the past few days. Lt. Spencer with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office researched it and found it to be fake. In addition, it is circulating across the US. BEL…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fake-story-about-woman-found-mugged-in-woodlands/
navasotanews.com
Mother of Iola man accused of Kent Moore cabinet shooting speaks again, claims son acted in self defense
The mother of the Iola man charged with the April 2021 mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan tells Brazos County commissioners that her son was the victim of gang violence. Dixie Bollin says her son Larry “had every right to use self-defense”. “They were after him,...
wtaw.com
College Station Man’s 43rd Trip To The Brazos County Jail Is On Felony Theft Charges
Monday marked the 43rd time a College Station man has been booked into the Brazos County jail. Online jail records show that 42 year old Joseph Kruer is being held for state prison officials on an undisclosed charge. Kruer was also served warrants related to an upcoming trial on two...
