Grimes County, TX

mocomotive.com

EAST MONTGOMERY COUNTY RESIDENTS COME TOGETHER WITH THOUSANDS OF POUNDS OF FOOD DONATIONS ON SATURDAY

For the past 4-months, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Sergeant David Miller has again organized the “Sharing is Caring” event. The yearly event that he organizes helps Mission Northeast keep the residents in East Montgomery County put fo…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/east-montgomery-county-residents-come-together-with-thousands-of-pounds-of-food-donations-on-saturday/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Construction remains at a standstill on SH 105; KPRC 2 finds out why its taking so long to complete

Montgomery County residents and business owners are calling it a highway headache. There is a 13-mile-stretch of SH 105 that is undergoing a safety update. TxDOT says they are installing medians for safety and lowering the speed limit from 55 to 45. The project started earlier this year but only a few miles have since been completed. Now, residents are fed up with the delays.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

FIRE DESTROYS NEW CANEY MOBILE HOME

At 1:30 am Sunday motorists started calling 911 reporting a house on fire in the 17500 block of FM 1485 in New Caney. East Montgomery County responded to the scene. With a station just a mile down the road, they arrived to find the mobile h…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fire-destroys-new-caney-mobile-home-2/
NEW CANEY, TX
mocomotive.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY DEPUTIES AWARDED COMBAT CROSS FOR ACTION IN WOODLANDS SWAT SCENE

On October 31, 2021. units from the South Precinct were dispatched to shots fired call at a residence in The Woodlands. While en route to the call, the dispatcher aired that a male was reportedly shot at the location and provided the suspec…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-deputies-awarded-combat-cross-for-action-in-woodlands-swat-scene/
THE WOODLANDS, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA WOMAN DIES IN GRIMES CO. CRASH

A Navasota woman has died from injuries from a one-vehicle crash Tuesday west of Todd Mission. DPS reports that around 3:45 p.m., a 2000 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Evergreen Forest Lane when it failed to negotiate a curve and overturned, ejecting the driver. 37-year-old Valorie Hinojosa was transported...
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Fire destroys home in Burleson County

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fire Thursday morning consumed a home in Burleson County near County Road 449 on Highway 60 between Lyons and Snook. The Snook and Somerville Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene. No injuries were reported. It’s unclear if anyone was living there at the...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Fugitive Arrested in Round Rock after Assaulting Wife and Setting Home on Fire in Montgomery County

CONROE, TX — On 10/25/2022 the North Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported residential structure fire in the 9100 block of Sierra Del Carmen in the Deer Trail Subdivision, east of Conroe. The first crews were on scene within minutes, reporting smoke and fire coming from the home. An Engine and Ladder from the Conroe Fire Department responded to assist 4 NMCFD Engine companies and together they brought the fire under control within 20 minutes. While the home was extensively damaged by fire and smoke, there were no injuries reported due to the fire.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Report: Bryan police arrest pair after kids found in filthy home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police arrested a man and woman this weekend after officers reportedly found four children living in unsanitary and dangerous conditions. The allegations are detailed in probable cause affidavits for Justin Calhoun, 33, and Dalys Weihausen, 29, who is identified as the mother of the children ages 12, 11, 6, and 7 months.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Police Arrest A Houston Man For Taking Money But Not Building A Swimming Pool

College Station police arrest a Houston man on a charge of $16,992 dollars from a homeowner as a down payment to build a pool which never got built. According to the CSPD arrest report, the only thing that 35 year old Mike Mojica did was spray paint in the area where the pool was going to be built and having the utility company come out and mark their utility lines.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

GRIMES COUNTY ROAD RAGE SUSPECT FOUND GUILTY BY GRAND JURY

A Grimes County road rage suspect could be looking at some prison time after being found guilty by a grand jury. On Thursday, 52-year-old Blake Jon Arrington was found guilty on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Endangering a Child. The charges stem from a July 16,...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

FAKE STORY ABOUT WOMAN FOUND MUGGED IN WOODLANDS

The image below has been circulating on Social Media around the county for the past few days. Lt. Spencer with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office researched it and found it to be fake. In addition, it is circulating across the US. BEL…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fake-story-about-woman-found-mugged-in-woodlands/

