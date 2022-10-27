Read full article on original website
Shaw releases statement after sheriff denies claims of the HBCU’s president regarding I-85 bus search in SC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Shaw University President Dr. Paulette Dillard said she was “outraged” by the way her students were treated by law enforcement in an Oct. 5 traffic stop. The university said 18 Shaw University students and two staff advisors were traveling on I-85 in an...
Shaw University bus search was 40th during SC operation, sheriff says; calls comments ‘slanderous and libelous’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputy body camera video released on Monday showed the October 5 traffic stop in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, as Shaw University students were on a bus traveling to Atlanta. North Carolina lawmakers say they want answers. “What we want are the facts, and if you...
