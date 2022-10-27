Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
koxe.com
Brown County Commissioners Agenda Posted for Monday Meeting
Brown County Commissioners Court will meet Monday, October 31, at 9:00 am at the County Courthouse. The agenda is below. 3. Recognition of Special Guests and Presentations. 4. Citizen Comments (All speakers will be required to adhere to the rules of procedure, conduct and decorum adopted by the Court on August 12, 2019. Any disruptive, abusive, obscene, or disrespectful behavior will be terminated immediately.) All Presentations are subject to a five (5) minute time limit. Multiple person groups will be limited to one speaker.
koxe.com
Brownwood City Council Schedules Special Meeting for Tuesday Evening
There will be a Special Called Meeting of the Brownwood City Council on Tuesday, November 1, at 5:00 pm in the Upstairs Break Room at City Hall, 501 Center Avenue. The City Council may deliberate on the following items. Call to Order. Review Parks Master Plan. Review Parks and Recreation...
brownwoodnews.com
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Mow Pros
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Mow Pros on Thursday, October 20th. Mow Pros has the tools and expertise to give your custom landscaping the personal touch. Mow Pros services include reoccurring maintenance packages, tree trimming, tree removal, sod, mulch, flower beds, shrubs, walk ways, hydro sealing, and tree planting.
koxe.com
Rich Pollander, 77, of Brownwood
A Celebration of Life for Richard Dennis “Rich” Pollander, age 77, of Brownwood, will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, October 31, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Rich passed from this life on Thursday, October 27, 2022, In Brownwood. Rich was born to Charles and Catherine...
2022 Comanche Annual Veteran’s Day Luncheon Celebration
COMANCHE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Comanche County Historical Society and Museum will host its Annual Veteran’s Day Luncheon to support the museum and honor veterans. From 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on November 13, the luncheon will feature taco salads with toppings and beans, and for dessert, sopapilla cheesecake, chocolate cake and banana pudding. This […]
koxe.com
Slight Increase in Local COVID Cases in Weekly Report
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 26 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 26 positives this week, 1 were PCR, and 25 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 8 cases met the breakthrough definition. There were 20 cases reported last week. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.
Brown County Inmate escape causes stir in Early, Early ISD mother expresses concern
EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 27, Brown County Jail inmate Sergio Castillo escaped from the Precinct 3 barn where he was assigned to work for the day. He was took back into custody 30 minutes later. But what happened, or rather, what didn’t happen during that half hour has one Early […]
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood native Susan Hays runs for Texas Ag Commissioner
Susan Hays is a Brownwood native and a 1986 graduate of Brownwood High School. Hays attended the University of Texas where she was part of a student lobby group. Hays went to law school at Georgetown Law in DC. Afterward, Hays worked at the Capital as a legislative aid in the House of Representatives, and a year later went to clerk at the Texas Supreme Court.
koxe.com
Teddy Gene Clifton, 88, of Early
Funeral service for Teddy Gene Clifton, 88 of Early, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Friday, October 28, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
colemantoday.com
It’s Official: CCMC is Moving Into New Hospital Addition This Tuesday
Beginning at noon on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, patients who require emergency care should enter Coleman County Medical Center (CCMC) through the new main entrance on West Elm Street. A separate Emergency Department registration area and waiting room are located behind the beautiful blue glass wall as you walk into the building.
brownwoodnews.com
Bryan Jay Smith
Bryan Jay Smith, age 64 of Lampasas (formerly of Brownwood), passed away on Sunday, October 23rd, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 30th at the 4th & Stewart Church of Christ. A visitation meal will be held after the service. Bryan was born...
koxe.com
Bonnie Jean Auvenshine, 60, of Comanche
Funeral service for Bonnie Jean Auvenshine, 60 of Comanche, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Friday, October 28, 2022, in Comanche, Texas.
brownwoodnews.com
Local Football Standings – Through Week 10
— Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Rising Star 54, Panther Creek 6. Paint Rock 72, Moran 22. — Week 11 Games...
HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews falls by 44 at home in loss to Brownwood
ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Andrews Mustangs (5-4, 1-2) fell behind early against the Brownwood Lions and couldn’t recover losing 47-3. Watch the video above for highlights.
koxe.com
Lions Bring Home District Championship
ANDREWS – On a chilly night in Andrews, the Brownwood Lions left no doubt on who was the best team in District 2-4A Division I as they disposed of the Andrews Mustangs 47-3 to win the outright District Championship. Brownwood is 4-0 in district and 8-2 on the season.
brownwoodnews.com
Photographer of the Year award features three-way tie at BAA exhibit
The Photo Group of Brownwood Art Association opens its annual photography exhibit Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Art Center, highlighting the works of Jim Blake, Roger Engle and Roger Levesque. The three area photographers were named in a three-way tie for Photographer of the Year. The Photo Group’s traditional monthly...
koxe.com
Second Week of Early Voting Begins Monday
Week number two of Early Voting begins Monday. Hours this week will be 8:00 am through 5:00 pm Monday through Wednesday and 7:00 am through 7:00 pm on Thursday and Friday, November 3rd and 4th at the Brown County Elections Office. In the first week of early voting, a total...
fox44news.com
No. 4 Jonesboro upsets No. 3 May
JONESBORO, TX (FOX 44) — In a battle of top teams in the state, the Eagles came out on top 65-40 over No. 3 May. Jonesboro finishes the regular season at home against Evant on Friday, November 4th at 7:30 p.m.
Brown County inmate escapes jail grounds, located half hour later
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) reported that an inmate escaped from jail grounds, and was located about 30 minutes later. Right around 2:25 p.m., Sergio Castillo, assigned to work at Precinct 3 County barn, walked away from his work detail. BCSO, along with Early and Brownwood Police Departments, and […]
brownwoodnews.com
No. 10 Lions run the district table to capture title outright, 47-3 at Andrews
ANDREWS – The 12-year drought is over as the Brownwood Lions clinched their first outright district championship since 2010 in resounding fashion, rolling past the 2-4A Division I rival Andrew Mustangs, 47-3, in Friday night’s regular season finale. No. 10 Brownwood (8-2, 4-0) capped a dominant run through...
Comments / 1