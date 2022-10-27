Brown County Commissioners Court will meet Monday, October 31, at 9:00 am at the County Courthouse. The agenda is below. 3. Recognition of Special Guests and Presentations. 4. Citizen Comments (All speakers will be required to adhere to the rules of procedure, conduct and decorum adopted by the Court on August 12, 2019. Any disruptive, abusive, obscene, or disrespectful behavior will be terminated immediately.) All Presentations are subject to a five (5) minute time limit. Multiple person groups will be limited to one speaker.

BROWN COUNTY, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO