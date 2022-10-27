Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon
The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's California home and severely beating her husband with a hammer appears to have made racist and often rambling posts online, including some that questioned the results of the 2020 election, defended former President Donald Trump and echoed QAnon conspiracy theories.
Mastriano fumbles when asked about antisemitism
Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) In one of the most closely watched U.S. governor's races in the 2022 midterms, the Republican candidate's wife stepped in on his behalf after he was asked about anti-Semitism. At a Saturday press conference in Pennsylvania, GOP nominee Doug Mastriano was...
AP News Digest 3 a.m.
Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.—————————- TOP STORIES —————————-BRAZIL ELECTIONS — Twenty years after first winning the Brazilian presidency, leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has done it again, defeating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a tight election that marks an about-face for the country after four years of far-right politics. With...
