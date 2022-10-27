Some Chevy Camaro owners may notice a squeaking sound coming from under the hood. Now, a cause for this issue has been identified, as has a fix to be performed by dealers. According to a recent report from GM TechLink, the squeaking issue may be present in 2019 through 2023 Chevy Camaro models equipped with either the turbocharged 2.0L I4 LTG gasoline engine or naturally aspirated 3.6L V6 LGX gasoline engine. The sound may be heard from the passenger’s side of the vehicle while driving over bumps. Additionally, GM TechLink says the sound may be more noticeable after the engine has reached its normal operating temperature.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO