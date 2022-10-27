The race to full autonomy is on, but now, it looks like one of the major competitors is dropping out as Argo AI announces it’s shutting down. According to a recent report from TechCrunch, Argo AI told employees to that it would no longer continue its mission as a company during an all-hands meeting Wednesday. Going forward, Argo AI’s primary backers, Ford and Volkswagen, will absorb parts of the autonomous technology company, with some Argo AI employees set to receive offers from the two automotive giants.

3 DAYS AGO