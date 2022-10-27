Read full article on original website
Buick Incentive Spending Down 76 Percent In Q3 2022
Buick incentive spending fell 76 percent in Q3 2022 on a year-over-year basis, amid high demand and tight inventories. According a Cox Automotive report (PDF), the average incentive offered on a Buick vehicle sold in the U.S. in Q3 2022 stood at $964 per vehicle, which was down from $4,020 per vehicle in Q3 2021. The average incentive spending across all four of GM brands in the third quarter of this year stood at $1,353 per vehicle.
GM Puts Temporary Hold On Twitter Advertising In Wake Of Musk Buyout
GM has suspended its advertising efforts on Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk’s acquisition of the social media platform. The automaker says that it will evaluate Twitter’s direction moving forward to determine the best way to utilize the platform for advertising purposes. “We are engaging with Twitter...
GM Total Rewards Program To Include U.S. Domestic Partners
GM recently announced that it will expand eligibility for its Total Rewards (benefits and policies) for employees. This expanded eligibility, set to go into effect on January 1st, 2023, will allow qualified GM employees to add domestic partnerships to their benefits. This includes domestic partners – same-sex and different sex – as well as children of domestic partners, while the benefits include medical, dental, vision and more.
No Buick Dealer Buyouts Planned In Canada, Says GM
As GM makes its transition to an all-electric portfolio, dealers are faced with a decision to either follow suit and invest in EVs, or opt out altogether. Buick dealers in the U.S., for example, will have the option for a buyout as an alternative to investing in the brand’s upcoming EV models. However, no such buyout is planned for Buick’s Canadian dealers.
GM Releases Fix For Cadillac Lyriq Cracking Liftgate Panel
GM has launched a new customer satisfaction program for the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq to address an issue related to cracking in the liftgate panel. The problem: affected units of the Cadillac Lyriq may exhibit a condition wherein the molded-in interior trim panel of the liftgate assembly cracks in cold temperatures.
GM’s Cruise Rival Argo AI Shutting Down
The race to full autonomy is on, but now, it looks like one of the major competitors is dropping out as Argo AI announces it’s shutting down. According to a recent report from TechCrunch, Argo AI told employees to that it would no longer continue its mission as a company during an all-hands meeting Wednesday. Going forward, Argo AI’s primary backers, Ford and Volkswagen, will absorb parts of the autonomous technology company, with some Argo AI employees set to receive offers from the two automotive giants.
2023 Chevy Colorado Eight-Speed Automatic Transmission Not All-New
The all-new 2023 Chevy Colorado will mark the beginning of the pickup truck’s third generation, bringing with it a host of upgrades to the exterior, interior, powertrain, and technology. One of the most surprising developments related to the new truck was GM’s decision to iterate the existing eight-speed transmission found in the second generation trucks instead of using its logical successor, the ten-speed automatic transmission found in other GM products.
Chevy Traverse Running At 10 Days Supply As Of October 2022
National inventory for the Chevy Traverse was running at 10 days supply at the beginning of October, GM Authority has learned from sources familiar with GM’s inventory situation. There were 2,993 units on the ground at U.S. dealers and 9,298 units in transit. Supply of the full-size crossover is...
Here’s When 2022 Chevy Trax Production Will End
Production of the current-generation Chevy Trax subcompact crossover will soon end, and GM Authority has learned that the last 2022 Chevy Trax units will be built on November 30th, 2022 at the GM Bupyeong plant in Korea. Back in March, GM Authority exclusively reported that GM had decided to axe...
GM Looking To Increase GMC Terrain Denali Black Diamond Edition Sales
GM is asking its dealerships to increase sales of GMC Terrain Denali units equipped with the Black Diamond Edition package. In fact, GM Authority has learned that GM is seeking to include the Black Diamond Edition (RPO code RFN) package in 40 percent of all Denali sales. First made available...
GM Caught Benchmarking Volvo XC40 Recharge EV
GM Authority spy photographers recently caught GM benchmarking the all-electric Volvo XC40 Recharge subcompact crossover. The Volvo XC40 Recharge is characterized by a flat grille and streamlined, aerodynamic shape, with heavy creases and broad, flat shapes front to back. The wheels present a broad five-spoke layout and two-tone color scheme, falling in line with the black-and-blue two-tone body. In terms of exterior dimensions, the Volvo XC40 Recharge is 174.8 inches long, 75.2 inches wide, and 65 inches tall.
Here’s Where The 2024 GMC Sierra EV Headlamps Are Positioned
GM unveiled the all-new 2024 GMC Sierra EV a few weeks ago, pulling the sheets on a fully electrified variant of the popular pickup. Notably, the GMC Sierra EV front fascia incorporates an interesting new design with a unique lighting treatment, and now, GM Authority is taking a closer look.
Chevy Spark Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In October 2022
In October 2022, a Chevy Spark discount continues to offer low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the 2022 Spark. No other incentives are available as the Spark will be discontinued after the 2022 model year. Chevy Spark Incentives. Chevy Spark discount offer in October 2022 is as follows:
2023 Cadillac CT5 Gets New Blue Accent Package
The 2023 Cadillac CT5 is the fourth model year for the luxury sedan, introducing a few important updates and changes over the 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the Cadillac CT5 gets a new appearance package called the Blue Accent Package. Representing the first time that the...
2023 Chevy Camaro Door Accent Trim Kits Available To Order Again
The 2023 Chevy Camaro drops in as the eighth model year of the sixth-generation sports car, introducing a number of changes and updates compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Chevy Camaro is once again available to order with three door accent trim kits that were previously unavailable.
Here Are The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Fuel Economy Ratings
GM pulled the sheets on the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V in January, introducing a new go-fast variant of the iconic luxury SUV with a supercharged heartbeat and all the trimmings. The question is – how does the Cadillac Escalade-V compare to the rest of the lineup in terms of fuel economy?
GM Can’t Comply With Massachusetts Right To Repair Law
GM has told a federal judge that it is unable to comply with a recently updated right-to-repair law in Massachusetts as the law poses a safety and cybersecurity risk, sets an impossible timeline for compliance, and conflicts with a number of federal laws. For those readers who may have missed...
2025 GMC Sierra EV AT4: The All-Electric Off-Roader
GM revealed the GMC Sierra EV earlier this month. The all-electric pickup will be GMC’s volume player in the nascent, but rapidly-growing electric vehicle space, joining the Hummer EV models as well as the Chevy Silverado EV in GM’s EV expanding portfolio. Today, we’re taking a closer look...
Cadillac CT5 Discount Offers Up To $2,000 Off In October 2022
In October 2022, a Cadillac CT5 discount offers up to $2,000 cash back in select regions when leasing 2022 CT5 models, including the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V, and 2023 CT5 models, including the 2023 CT5-V. Low-interest financing for up to 60 months is available as well on the 2022 and 2023...
2022 GMC Canyon No Longer Available To Order
The 2022 GMC Canyon is the final model year for the second-generation pickup. GM will cease production as it prepares to shift focus toward the next-generation 2023 GMC Canyon early next year. In addition, the Elevation Standard trim has been built out as of October 24th, 2022, meaning only Elevation,...
