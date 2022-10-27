ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction

A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
dailyhodl.com

Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 3,914,263,607,418 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction

A deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investor is suddenly moving trillions of SHIB in one massive crypto transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader is moving a staggering 3,914,263,607,418 tokens worth about $43 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Data from the blockchain...
crowdfundinsider.com

More Details on StartEngine Acquisition of SeedInvest: Purchased for $24 Million

Following a typical regulatory review, StartEngine will soon own substantially all of SeedInvest’s assets, including its database of registered investors. SeedInvest is currently owned by Circle, which purchased the company in 2019 when Circle was pursuing a different strategy. Circle is the issuer of a leading dollar-based stablecoin, USDC – a digital asset the company believes will be the future of payments and transfers.
crowdfundinsider.com

Web3 Wallet Martian Secures $3M Pre-Seed Funding Led by Race Capital

Martian, a web3 wallet, announced it has closed on a $3 million pre-seed funding round “led by Race Capital, with participation from FTX Ventures, Superscrypt, Jump Capital and Aptos.”. Martian intends to use the proceeds “to accelerate its hiring process and develop new wallet features to onboard the next...
cryptoglobe.com

$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC

Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
NEWSBTC

8 Top Cryptocurrency Under $1 to Invest in 2022

While Bitcoin trades for thousands of dollars, some of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in right now change hands at just a few cents per token. Therefore, the purpose of this article is to discuss the best cryptocurrency under $1 to buy today. The 8 Best Crypto Under $1 to...
itechpost.com

10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin

The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
cryptoglobe.com

Is Coinbase Going Bankrupt?

Rumours of Coinbase going bankrupt persist, even after the company had dismissed such claims and is actively expanding its business offshore. In July 2022, Coinbase suspended its Affiliate Program. A month before it shut down Coinbase Pro —its advanced trading arm of Coinbase— it announced a similar feature called Advanced Trade. These two announcements, plus the merger of its USD with USDC order books, sparked a swirl of rumours about Coinbase becoming insolvent.
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $1,520,000,000 in Bitcoin Exits Crypto Exchanges in 24 Hours: IntoTheBlock

New data from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock shows tens of thousands of Bitcoin (BTC) tokens worth more than $1 billion left crypto exchanges in a single day. According to IntoTheBlock, the more than 70,000 Bitcoin tokens valued at $1.52 billion that left exchanges in the past 24 hours is the largest outflow in six months.
crowdfundinsider.com

Payments Firm Mercuryo Boosts Crypto Services via Fireblocks

Mercuryo, a payments Fintech, is boosting its crypto services by integrating with Fireblocks. Fireblocks is a leading digital asset infrastructure firm that powers the transfer, storing, and issuing of digital assets. Serving over 1500 financial institutions, Fireblocks enables exchanges, lending desks, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to scale digital asset operations.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Adds Support for Little-Known Altcoin Project – And Delists Four Crypto Assets

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a little-known small-cap altcoin project, while also announcing the delisting of several other coins. Coinbase announced via Twitter that it will be adding support for Wrapped Axelar (WAXL) on the Ethereum (ETH) network when sufficient liquidity conditions are met. Axelar...
alternativeswatch.com

Former BlackRock HF CIO joins crypto shop

Matthew McBrady has joined digital assets specialist Strix Leviathan to oversee the firm’s growth and to advise on the trading and investment strategies . . . Unlock this article instantly, along with the rest of our premium content and daily, weekly and monthly newsletters. We offer pay-as-you-go monthly subscriptions and discounted annual subscriptions with additional benefits: access to Alternatives Watch Research articles and our Annual Investor Compendium.
crowdfundinsider.com

Kin, a Direct to Consumer Home Insurance Provider, Raises $145 Million in Debt Capital

Kin, an Insurtech that provides direct-to-consumer home insurance, has raised $145 million in debt capital, according to a statement from the firm. The funding was led by Runway Growth Capital and the Avenue Venture Opportunities Fund. Kin says the money will help it support the expansion of the Kin Interinsurance Network, a reciprocal exchange.
bitcoinist.com

How Twitter Will Embrace DOGE And Crypto Under Elon Musk

Social media platform Twitter has been dabbing into crypto for the past years, and the recent Elon Musk takeover might open the door to growing these efforts with Dogecoin (DOGE) at the center. The entrepreneur will implement changes to the platform. This possibility has created a lot of expectations from crypto investors.

