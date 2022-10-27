Read full article on original website
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction
A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 3,914,263,607,418 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investor is suddenly moving trillions of SHIB in one massive crypto transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader is moving a staggering 3,914,263,607,418 tokens worth about $43 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Data from the blockchain...
crowdfundinsider.com
More Details on StartEngine Acquisition of SeedInvest: Purchased for $24 Million
Following a typical regulatory review, StartEngine will soon own substantially all of SeedInvest’s assets, including its database of registered investors. SeedInvest is currently owned by Circle, which purchased the company in 2019 when Circle was pursuing a different strategy. Circle is the issuer of a leading dollar-based stablecoin, USDC – a digital asset the company believes will be the future of payments and transfers.
crowdfundinsider.com
Web3 Wallet Martian Secures $3M Pre-Seed Funding Led by Race Capital
Martian, a web3 wallet, announced it has closed on a $3 million pre-seed funding round “led by Race Capital, with participation from FTX Ventures, Superscrypt, Jump Capital and Aptos.”. Martian intends to use the proceeds “to accelerate its hiring process and develop new wallet features to onboard the next...
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
NEWSBTC
8 Top Cryptocurrency Under $1 to Invest in 2022
While Bitcoin trades for thousands of dollars, some of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in right now change hands at just a few cents per token. Therefore, the purpose of this article is to discuss the best cryptocurrency under $1 to buy today. The 8 Best Crypto Under $1 to...
itechpost.com
10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin
The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
cryptoglobe.com
Is Coinbase Going Bankrupt?
Rumours of Coinbase going bankrupt persist, even after the company had dismissed such claims and is actively expanding its business offshore. In July 2022, Coinbase suspended its Affiliate Program. A month before it shut down Coinbase Pro —its advanced trading arm of Coinbase— it announced a similar feature called Advanced Trade. These two announcements, plus the merger of its USD with USDC order books, sparked a swirl of rumours about Coinbase becoming insolvent.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $1,520,000,000 in Bitcoin Exits Crypto Exchanges in 24 Hours: IntoTheBlock
New data from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock shows tens of thousands of Bitcoin (BTC) tokens worth more than $1 billion left crypto exchanges in a single day. According to IntoTheBlock, the more than 70,000 Bitcoin tokens valued at $1.52 billion that left exchanges in the past 24 hours is the largest outflow in six months.
When You Die, What Happens to Your Bitcoin?
Without your private key, your heirs are locked out of your digital wallet. Being prepared, though, ensures they can gain access to your assets when the time comes.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Insights Firm Says Shiba Inu Could Abruptly Follow Dogecoin Rally As SHIB Gains Steam Against Bitcoin
A leading crypto analytics firm says dog-themed coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) could be playing a game of follow the leader with fellow meme token Dogecoin (DOGE). Santiment says that Shiba Inu is starting to gather some momentum after displaying strength in its Bitcoin pair (SHIB/BTC). “Whatever side of the fence...
crowdfundinsider.com
Payments Firm Mercuryo Boosts Crypto Services via Fireblocks
Mercuryo, a payments Fintech, is boosting its crypto services by integrating with Fireblocks. Fireblocks is a leading digital asset infrastructure firm that powers the transfer, storing, and issuing of digital assets. Serving over 1500 financial institutions, Fireblocks enables exchanges, lending desks, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to scale digital asset operations.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Adds Support for Little-Known Altcoin Project – And Delists Four Crypto Assets
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a little-known small-cap altcoin project, while also announcing the delisting of several other coins. Coinbase announced via Twitter that it will be adding support for Wrapped Axelar (WAXL) on the Ethereum (ETH) network when sufficient liquidity conditions are met. Axelar...
Credit Suisse unveils details of $4 billion capital raising plan
ZURICH, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) on Monday unveiled details of its plan to raise 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.01 billion) from investors to support the embattled bank's bid to tackle the biggest crisis in its 166-year history.
bitcoinist.com
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in Q1 2023 Alongside the Ethereum Price – Altcoin Season Incoming
Alongside the Ethereum price increase in October 2022, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) has the potential to become the next big crypto altcoin to explode as we enter into 2023. Offering investors the opportunity to join the initial token offering via a 9-stage presale, D2T is an ERC-20 token that boasts deflationary tokenomics and multiple use cases.
alternativeswatch.com
Former BlackRock HF CIO joins crypto shop
Matthew McBrady has joined digital assets specialist Strix Leviathan to oversee the firm’s growth and to advise on the trading and investment strategies . . . Unlock this article instantly, along with the rest of our premium content and daily, weekly and monthly newsletters. We offer pay-as-you-go monthly subscriptions and discounted annual subscriptions with additional benefits: access to Alternatives Watch Research articles and our Annual Investor Compendium.
crowdfundinsider.com
Kin, a Direct to Consumer Home Insurance Provider, Raises $145 Million in Debt Capital
Kin, an Insurtech that provides direct-to-consumer home insurance, has raised $145 million in debt capital, according to a statement from the firm. The funding was led by Runway Growth Capital and the Avenue Venture Opportunities Fund. Kin says the money will help it support the expansion of the Kin Interinsurance Network, a reciprocal exchange.
bitcoinist.com
How Twitter Will Embrace DOGE And Crypto Under Elon Musk
Social media platform Twitter has been dabbing into crypto for the past years, and the recent Elon Musk takeover might open the door to growing these efforts with Dogecoin (DOGE) at the center. The entrepreneur will implement changes to the platform. This possibility has created a lot of expectations from crypto investors.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Moves $22,200,000 in ETH After Lying Dormant for Over Six Years: Santiment
An Ethereum (ETH) whale is coming alive after lying dormant for over half a decade, according to blockchain analytics platform Santiment. Santiment says the Ethereum’s whale address moved 15,000 ETH worth $22.2 million at the time of the transaction to an empty wallet after being inactive since October 4th of 2016.
