Read full article on original website
Related
13 WHAM
Women in law enforcement across NYS gather for conference
Perinton, N.Y. — Women in law enforcement from across the state shared their experiences this week, celebrating what it means to be women who put their lives on the line to protect the community. At the 11th annual New York Women in Law Enforcement training conference in Perinton, topics...
13 WHAM
Town of Perinton hosts Halloween Costume Parade
Perinton, N.Y. — Trick-or-treating started early for children in Perinton. On Friday, families took their costumes for a test-run for the towns Halloween Costume Parade and Contest. “We are excited to bring our annual family-friendly Halloween parade into our community once again. This is a great opportunity for residents...
13 WHAM
Harbor House hosts annual fundraiser event
Pittsford, N.Y. — The Harbor House hosted their annual fundraising event at Monroe Golf Club in Pittsford on Saturday. Our own Don Alhart and Scott Hetsko joined Harbor House to share stories from behind the news desk. Harbor House also honoring Don Alhart for his years of service to...
13 WHAM
Zeldin visits Rochester as Hochul's lead in governor's race narrows
Hundreds of voters packed into the Chili Community Center on Friday night to hear from Rep. Lee Zeldin, republican candidate for governor, with just 11 days left until Election Day. He was joined by several other republican candidates and local politicians. Zeldin is facing incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul. Zeldin said...
13 WHAM
MCSO: Investigating fatal car crash on West Ridge Road in Parma
Parma, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal car crash on West Ridge Road in Parma on Sunday. Police say it was a single car crash in which the driver had died. No one else was inside the vehicle. The cause of the accident is...
13 WHAM
State lawmakers pushing for buildings to go all-electric
Rochester, N.Y. — Nearly two dozen state lawmakers are joining climate advocates to push Gov. Kathy Hochul to support legislation they say could save you money on your energy bill. The All-Electric Building Act is a proposal that would require all newly built single-family homes and low-rise buildings to...
Comments / 0