Women in law enforcement across NYS gather for conference

Perinton, N.Y. — Women in law enforcement from across the state shared their experiences this week, celebrating what it means to be women who put their lives on the line to protect the community. At the 11th annual New York Women in Law Enforcement training conference in Perinton, topics...
PERINTON, NY
Town of Perinton hosts Halloween Costume Parade

Perinton, N.Y. — Trick-or-treating started early for children in Perinton. On Friday, families took their costumes for a test-run for the towns Halloween Costume Parade and Contest. “We are excited to bring our annual family-friendly Halloween parade into our community once again. This is a great opportunity for residents...
PERINTON, NY
Harbor House hosts annual fundraiser event

Pittsford, N.Y. — The Harbor House hosted their annual fundraising event at Monroe Golf Club in Pittsford on Saturday. Our own Don Alhart and Scott Hetsko joined Harbor House to share stories from behind the news desk. Harbor House also honoring Don Alhart for his years of service to...
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
Zeldin visits Rochester as Hochul's lead in governor's race narrows

Hundreds of voters packed into the Chili Community Center on Friday night to hear from Rep. Lee Zeldin, republican candidate for governor, with just 11 days left until Election Day. He was joined by several other republican candidates and local politicians. Zeldin is facing incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul. Zeldin said...
ROCHESTER, NY
State lawmakers pushing for buildings to go all-electric

Rochester, N.Y. — Nearly two dozen state lawmakers are joining climate advocates to push Gov. Kathy Hochul to support legislation they say could save you money on your energy bill. The All-Electric Building Act is a proposal that would require all newly built single-family homes and low-rise buildings to...

