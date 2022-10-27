The all-new 2023 Chevy Colorado will mark the beginning of the pickup truck’s third generation, bringing with it a host of upgrades to the exterior, interior, powertrain, and technology. One of the most surprising developments related to the new truck was GM’s decision to iterate the existing eight-speed transmission found in the second generation trucks instead of using its logical successor, the ten-speed automatic transmission found in other GM products.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO