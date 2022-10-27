Just days after “Chief Twit” Elon Musk took over Twitter, the social media giant is reportedly introducing a new plan to charge users a monthly fee of about $20 to retain their verification tags.The social media company is working out plans to change its $5 a month subscription service Twitter Blue into a more expensive one that also verifies users, The Verge reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.Under the new plan, Twitter could charge up to $20 for Twitter Blue with its verification feature.“The whole verification process is being revamped right now,” Twitter’s new boss Mr Musk tweeted...

48 MINUTES AGO