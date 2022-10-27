ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Twitter users may soon have to pay monthly fee to keep their verified tags, report says

Just days after “Chief Twit” Elon Musk took over Twitter, the social media giant is reportedly introducing a new plan to charge users a monthly fee of about $20 to retain their verification tags.The social media company is working out plans to change its $5 a month subscription service Twitter Blue into a more expensive one that also verifies users, The Verge reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.Under the new plan, Twitter could charge up to $20 for Twitter Blue with its verification feature.“The whole verification process is being revamped right now,” Twitter’s new boss Mr Musk tweeted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy