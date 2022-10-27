Read full article on original website
Prescott Valley Police K9s earn awards at Desert Dog trials
Prescott Valley Police K9s earn awards at Desert Dog trials. Prescott Valley Police K9 teams Officer Cameron Kinsey with Chewy, and Officer Justin Ellison with Kato brought home awards this week after competing in the Desert Dog Police K9 Trials on October 22 and 23 at WestWorld in Scottsdale. The...
Prescott Valley Town Center Open During Construction
Construction is well underway in the Prescott Valley Town Center for the new LEGADO project by Fain Signature Group. Plus, framework has gone up for the new Five Guys and Jersey Mikes locations!. Despite all the construction, the businesses in Prescott Valley Town Center are OPEN and ready to serve...
Prescott East Highway Construction Update
momjunky.com
The Best Coffee in Sedona
Sedona is by far my favorite and most magical place in Arizona. It is one of the most visited places in the world averaging 3 million visitors a year. From vortices to spiritual healing to drum circles, there are so many fun things to do in red rock country, including visiting amazing coffee shops. Here is a list of the best coffee shops in Sedona.
Lisa’s Spectacular Colors of Fall: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talk about Lisa’s spectacular colors of Fall. Great Fall color has just arrived at the garden center including Burning Bush, Oregon grape Holly, Nandina, Amur Maple, and Hellebore (Lenten Rose). Be sure to stop by Watters to check out all the great Fall color!
1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Wittmann (Wittmann, AZ)
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office reported a multi-vehicle accident at 211th Avenue and Patton Road near Wittmann. The accident was reported just before 8 a.m. The collision occurred between a pickup truck and another vehicle. Following the crash, the car flipped off the roadway.
Tool’s Maynard James Keenan growing his Arizona wine empire with new tasting room
PHOENIX – Rocker Maynard James Keenan’s Arizona wine empire is growing like well-tended grapevines. The singer for Tool, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle is opening a new tasting room, Four Eight Wineworks, in Old Town Cottonwood. The wine bar is set to debut Nov. 16 at 816 N....
Congratulations Student of the Week, Oct. 28, 2022
The Chino Valley Unified School District would like to recognize first grader George Cuevas of Territorial Early Childhood Center as our Student of the Week for the week ending October 28, 2022. The information below provided by the TECC staff:. George Cuevas is a gentle, focused first grade student in...
Facing an affordable housing crisis, Flagstaff hopes voters green-light $20 million in new bonds
Faced with rising housing costs and shrinking supply, Flagstaff officials are hoping voters will do something no other city in Arizona has done: use its bonding authority to increase the supply of affordable housing. The ballot measure, Proposition 442, asks Flagstaff voters to approve the sale of $20 million in general obligation bonds, backed by […] The post Facing an affordable housing crisis, Flagstaff hopes voters green-light $20 million in new bonds appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Provides Year to Date Drug Seizure Statistics
The illegal narcotics epidemic shows no sign of slowing down, but neither are the efforts of the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, including the operations of the Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) and the YCSO K9 Interdiction Division. The two units have removed hundreds of pounds of narcotics off the streets of not only Yavapai County, but also from other parts of the State and Country where many of the drugs were headed.
Flagstaff, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
3 lucky lottery players win over $50K each for Arizona Lottery games
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were three lucky lottery winners Wednesday — two bought the Powerball and one bought a Fast Play. All three bought tickets in Arizona. The two Powerball winners won $50,000 each for the Oct. 26 drawing. One ticket was sold at Depot 89 in Paulden, and the other ticket was sold at Cross Eyed Cricket in Peoria. The tickets matched four out of the five white numbers plus the red Powerball.
Woman killed in rollover crash near Wittmann
WITTMANN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead following a rollover crash Thursday morning northwest of the Valley. Just before 8 a.m., Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies were called to an accident at 211th Avenue and Patton Road near Wittman. Aerial video from the scene shows the crash involved a pickup truck and another vehicle that had rolled off the roadway. Deputies say a woman driving one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man driving the other wasn’t seriously hurt.
Arizona woman found guilty of faking kidnapping, killing boyfriend
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A Yavapai County jury has convicted a Prescott woman of faking a kidnapping in 2018 after she fatally shot her boyfriend in the head. Sharalyn Stura, 61, was found guilty this week of first-degree murder, evidence...
Attention Voters! November General Election
November General Election – Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Information. Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle M. Burchill would like to remind voters about important information regarding the upcoming 2022 General Election being held Tuesday, November 8, 2022. All registered voters are eligible to vote in the 2022 General Election. Ballots were...
Volleyball Defeats Pima on Sophomore Night
In its final game of the season, the Yavapai College volleyball team celebrated the careers of its sophomores on Friday night inside of Walraven Gymnasium by defeating the Pima Community College Aztecs in four sets. In between the second and third sets of Friday night’s match, middle blocker Keyaira Gravitt,...
Men’s Soccer Lands Three on All-Conference Teams
PRESCOTT, Ariz. – As it prepares for the region championship match on Friday, the Yavapai College men’s soccer team had three of its student-athletes earn spots on the ACCAC All-Conference teams, the conference office announced. Sophomore forward Iann Topete leads the group with First-Team All-Conference honors while sophomore defender Jakob Larson and sophomore midfielder Charlie Nunez took home Second-Team All-Conference honors.
YC Men’s Soccer Falls in Region Championship Match
The Yavapai College men’s soccer team headed south on Friday afternoon and took on the No. 9-ranked Arizona Western College Matadors in the NJCAA Division I Region I Championship Match. Unfortunately for the Roughriders, the Matadors prevailed with a 2-1 final score, ending YC’s season. The Roughriders finished their...
