ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott Valley, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theprescotttimes.com

Prescott Valley Police K9s earn awards at Desert Dog trials

Prescott Valley Police K9s earn awards at Desert Dog trials. Prescott Valley Police K9 teams Officer Cameron Kinsey with Chewy, and Officer Justin Ellison with Kato brought home awards this week after competing in the Desert Dog Police K9 Trials on October 22 and 23 at WestWorld in Scottsdale. The...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Town Center Open During Construction

Construction is well underway in the Prescott Valley Town Center for the new LEGADO project by Fain Signature Group. Plus, framework has gone up for the new Five Guys and Jersey Mikes locations!. Despite all the construction, the businesses in Prescott Valley Town Center are OPEN and ready to serve...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott East Highway Construction Update

The CAST 11 Podcast Network is made possible by the 2022 Ultimate Holiday Guide. Promote your next event or holiday offering in the Ultimate Holiday Guide by calling Elicia at: 928-642-3552.
momjunky.com

The Best Coffee in Sedona

Sedona is by far my favorite and most magical place in Arizona. It is one of the most visited places in the world averaging 3 million visitors a year. From vortices to spiritual healing to drum circles, there are so many fun things to do in red rock country, including visiting amazing coffee shops. Here is a list of the best coffee shops in Sedona.
SEDONA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Lisa’s Spectacular Colors of Fall: Watters Podcast

In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talk about Lisa’s spectacular colors of Fall. Great Fall color has just arrived at the garden center including Burning Bush, Oregon grape Holly, Nandina, Amur Maple, and Hellebore (Lenten Rose). Be sure to stop by Watters to check out all the great Fall color!
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Congratulations Student of the Week, Oct. 28, 2022

The Chino Valley Unified School District would like to recognize first grader George Cuevas of Territorial Early Childhood Center as our Student of the Week for the week ending October 28, 2022. The information below provided by the TECC staff:. George Cuevas is a gentle, focused first grade student in...
Arizona Mirror

Facing an affordable housing crisis, Flagstaff hopes voters green-light $20 million in new bonds

Faced with rising housing costs and shrinking supply, Flagstaff officials are hoping voters will do something no other city in Arizona has done: use its bonding authority to increase the supply of affordable housing.  The ballot measure, Proposition 442, asks Flagstaff voters to approve the sale of $20 million in general obligation bonds, backed by […] The post Facing an affordable housing crisis, Flagstaff hopes voters green-light $20 million in new bonds appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
prescottenews.com

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Provides Year to Date Drug Seizure Statistics

The illegal narcotics epidemic shows no sign of slowing down, but neither are the efforts of the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, including the operations of the Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) and the YCSO K9 Interdiction Division. The two units have removed hundreds of pounds of narcotics off the streets of not only Yavapai County, but also from other parts of the State and Country where many of the drugs were headed.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
High School Football PRO

Flagstaff, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bradshaw Mountain High School football team will have a game with Coconino High School on October 28, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

3 lucky lottery players win over $50K each for Arizona Lottery games

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were three lucky lottery winners Wednesday — two bought the Powerball and one bought a Fast Play. All three bought tickets in Arizona. The two Powerball winners won $50,000 each for the Oct. 26 drawing. One ticket was sold at Depot 89 in Paulden, and the other ticket was sold at Cross Eyed Cricket in Peoria. The tickets matched four out of the five white numbers plus the red Powerball.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Woman killed in rollover crash near Wittmann

WITTMANN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead following a rollover crash Thursday morning northwest of the Valley. Just before 8 a.m., Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies were called to an accident at 211th Avenue and Patton Road near Wittman. Aerial video from the scene shows the crash involved a pickup truck and another vehicle that had rolled off the roadway. Deputies say a woman driving one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man driving the other wasn’t seriously hurt.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12news.com

Arizona woman found guilty of faking kidnapping, killing boyfriend

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A Yavapai County jury has convicted a Prescott woman of faking a kidnapping in 2018 after she fatally shot her boyfriend in the head. Sharalyn Stura, 61, was found guilty this week of first-degree murder, evidence...
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Attention Voters! November General Election

November General Election – Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Information. Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle M. Burchill would like to remind voters about important information regarding the upcoming 2022 General Election being held Tuesday, November 8, 2022. All registered voters are eligible to vote in the 2022 General Election. Ballots were...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Volleyball Defeats Pima on Sophomore Night

In its final game of the season, the Yavapai College volleyball team celebrated the careers of its sophomores on Friday night inside of Walraven Gymnasium by defeating the Pima Community College Aztecs in four sets. In between the second and third sets of Friday night’s match, middle blocker Keyaira Gravitt,...
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Men’s Soccer Lands Three on All-Conference Teams

PRESCOTT, Ariz. – As it prepares for the region championship match on Friday, the Yavapai College men’s soccer team had three of its student-athletes earn spots on the ACCAC All-Conference teams, the conference office announced. Sophomore forward Iann Topete leads the group with First-Team All-Conference honors while sophomore defender Jakob Larson and sophomore midfielder Charlie Nunez took home Second-Team All-Conference honors.
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

YC Men’s Soccer Falls in Region Championship Match

The Yavapai College men’s soccer team headed south on Friday afternoon and took on the No. 9-ranked Arizona Western College Matadors in the NJCAA Division I Region I Championship Match. Unfortunately for the Roughriders, the Matadors prevailed with a 2-1 final score, ending YC’s season. The Roughriders finished their...
PRESCOTT, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy