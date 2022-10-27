Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Hints Twitter Could Aim At TikTok's Social Media Dominance Under His Leadership
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk has hinted at plans to bring back Twitter Inc.'s TWTR long-defunct short video app Vine and make it better than the ByteDance-owned TikTok. What Happened: On Monday, Musk conducted a poll on Twitter, asking users if he should bring back Vine. At the time of writing, 1,606,555 people had voted, with 70.5% saying yes.
Twitter users may soon have to pay monthly fee to keep their verified tags, report says
Just days after “Chief Twit” Elon Musk took over Twitter, the social media giant is reportedly introducing a new plan to charge users a monthly fee of about $20 to retain their verification tags.The social media company is working out plans to change its $5 a month subscription service Twitter Blue into a more expensive one that also verifies users, The Verge reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.Under the new plan, Twitter could charge up to $20 for Twitter Blue with its verification feature.“The whole verification process is being revamped right now,” Twitter’s new boss Mr Musk tweeted...
Mehdi Hasan Sums Up Musk's Twitter: 'Right-Wing Crazies Make Whiny Complaints'
The company's new owner is already failing at his "even-handed" vow, the MSNBC host says.
Key earnings reports, market recap, economic reports reviewed and more: Monday's 5 things to know
Traders will be watching this week as Fox Corp. and News Corp. will release third-quarter earnings on Tuesday along with health company earnings including CVS Health and Pfizer.
Divorced People Are Confessing Why They Regret Getting A Divorce, And It's Heartbreaking
"I cheated on him and felt I had to go through with a divorce to 'punish' myself. I have never regretted a single thing more in my life. Even though he has forgiven me, I will never forgive myself."
