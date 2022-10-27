Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack TruckJames TulianoCary, NC
Detour Affecting the Cary Regional Library to Begin October 31stJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Raleigh police welcome newest officers to department during graduation
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Friday evening was a day of celebration on the campus of Meredith College. The auditorium filled with family, friends, Raleigh police officers and the 125th graduating class of the department. “This is a huge day. I can remember when I graduated from the academy. This...
35 firefighters respond to North Raleigh house fire; family displaced
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least 35 firefighters responded to a house fire in a North Raleigh neighborhood Sunday night. The blaze at the one-story home was reported around 10:35 p.m. on Carterville Court at the intersection of Center Cross Court, according to Raleigh Fire Battalion Chief Robert Hodge.
Huntington’s Disease walk in Durham hopes to find cure
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Huntington’s Disease Society of America reports 41,000 Americans are suffering from the disease. There is no cure but people were in Durham today for a walk aimed at changing that. The HDSA hosted this year’s “North Carolina Team Hope Walk” at Lowe’s Grove...
1 shot in Cary car crash outside Parkside Town Commons shopping center, police say
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police said a driver was shot during a car crash that happened Saturday night outside a popular shopping center. The incident was reported around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of O’Kelly Chapel Road at Parkside Main Street at Parkside Town Commons shopping center, which includes a Chick-fil-A, a Target and Harris Teeter.
Celebration of life held Saturday for Raleigh mass shooting victim Mary Marshall
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Friends and family of Mary Marshall, one of the five victims of Raleigh’s mass shooting, gathered Saturday morning to remember her. What was supposed to be her wedding day was replaced with a celebration of life event. Marshall’s sister, Meaghan McCrickard, said Marshall was...
450+ turn out for Duke Health event to help caregivers in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – There are thousands of families in the U.S. who are struggling to keep it together while looking after a loved one with a chronic and serious illness. It’s for that reason Duke Health wants to do more to provide resources to help. Friday, for...
SCAM ALERT: Scammer taking money for fake fall event in Goldsboro, city officials warn
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro Parks & Recreation is warning the community about a scam about a fake fall event through Facebook. City officials said they have been made aware of an unauthorized event called “Fall Festival at Herman Park” advertised for Nov. 5 and 6. They...
1 taken to hospital after Durham shooting in broad daylight, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said Saturday evening that a man was shot earlier in the day in a neighborhood east of North Carolina Central University. On Saturday shortly after 12:14 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wounds call on Wabash Street near East Lawson Street. After arriving,...
In-person early voting draws thousands in NC; outreach targets certain communities
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people in North Carolina have already made their voices heard at the polls and cast their ballots during early voting. “I’m going to come out of there with tears in my eyes because I always get so thrilled by having this right and this privilege to choose who I feel will help us get into better shape than we’re in,” said Anne Smith, a Wake County voter.
Hillside High alumni, community working to chronicle school’s history through timeline project
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The conversation to commemorate Hillside High School’s 100-year existence started a couple of years ago. “I think when people come and understand the history of the school, they’ll have a better appreciation for what it is in the community,” said Dr. William Logan.
2 people may have ‘vital info’ about Cumberland County killing, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies say they’re looking for two people who may have vital information about a deadly shooting in Fayetteville Friday night. Saturday afternoon, deputies said they’re looking to speak with 34-year-old Maurice Richardson of Fayetteville and 32-year-old Brittany Moore of Hope Mills.
Haunted car wash benefits Raleigh theater program
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Splash Car Wash in Raleigh’s haunted car wash is back, bringing the frights and fun right to your four wheels. “We went through a lot of special effects, like high-quality professional stuff, we invested in a lot of professional costumes,” said Tyler Thaler, a site manager.
2 dead in Durham crash, ‘speed appears to be a factor’, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Speed appears to be a factor in a deadly crash that killed two people in Durham late Friday night, police say. Officers said it happened at about 11:49 p.m. on Fayetteville St. near Timothy Ave. They said the driver of a 2017 Audi was heading...
Prisoner charged with murder in death of fellow Raleigh inmate
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh prisoner was arrested on Friday and charged with killing another inmate in September. A CBS 17 crew member was in a Wake County courtroom when 22-year-old Quashon Williams was arraigned on first-degree murder charges in the death of Ronald Rhodes. Rhodes was killed...
Driver flips car while distracted by cellphone in North Raleigh neighborhood, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man flipped the car he was driving in a North Raleigh neighborhood Saturday night while he was distracted by a cellphone, Raleigh police said. The incident was reported just before 7:10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Thorpshire Drive, which is in a neighborhood off Harps Mill Road near Litchford Road, according to Raleigh police.
PHOTOS: Mobile home destroyed by fire in Warren County, fire officials say
MACON, N.C. (WNCN) — A mobile home in Warren County was destroyed by a fire Friday morning, according to the Macon Rural Fire Department. At about 7:10 a.m., firefighters said they were called to the 500 block of Macon-Embro Road in the Town of Macon. When they got to...
2 women dead in Edgecombe County crash with 18-wheeler, NCSHP says
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women are dead after a car crash on Friday involving an 18-wheeler in Edgecombe County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. On Friday at around 1 p.m., a passenger car oversteered and collided with an 18-wheeler on NC 33 East between Britt Farm Road and NC 42 East.
Oh deer! Rocky Mount police find a visitor in high school
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount High School had an unexpected visitor Friday morning. The Rocky Mount Police Department assisted North Carolina Wildlife in reference to a deer that was located in an office. N.C. Wildlife officers successfully removed the deer from inside the school. The deer broke...
5 hurt, including 4 children, in serious Johnston County crash, fire officials say
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire officials say they’re investigating a serious car crash Sunday morning involving five people. At about 9:31 a.m., North Side Fire & Rescue officials said they were called to the 14600 block of Buffalo Road regarding a motor vehicle crash. After arriving, officials said...
6 people displaced after Morrisville apartment fire, officials say
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Six people are displaced after a fire damaged an apartment complex in Morrisville on Saturday morning. On Saturday at 10:12 a.m., the Morrisville Fire Department was dispatched to the Bexley at Preston Apartments on 2300 Sterling Green Drive near Crabtree Creek and Chapel Hill Road in Morrisville.
