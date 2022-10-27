ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

darientimes.com

Norwalk schools administrator says Latino award a 'tribute' to his parents

NORWALK — James Martinez thinks he has “the best job in the world” as education administrator for counseling and social services for the city's public schools. The Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents recently recognized his work with the Latino Administrator of the Year award, but for Martinez, the recognition had more meaning than just a career achievement.
NORWALK, CT
NBC News

Elected official from Connecticut admits he entered Capitol during Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON — An elected official in Connecticut has admitted for the first time publicly that he entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. Gino DiGiovanni, a GOP alderman in Derby, was interviewed by an NBC Connecticut reporter after online sleuths investigating the attack on the Capitol told NBC News they had identified him as one of the approximately 3,000 individuals who entered the building that day.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yale Daily News

New “Cookies with Cops” program comes to New Haven elementary schools

Police officers are now visiting classrooms in New Haven-area elementary schools in an attempt to boost their department’s community image. The “Cookies with Cops” program was launched in early September as part of the New Haven Police Department’s broader community policing efforts. Chief Karl Jacobson said he hopes the program will help children trust officers more and encourage NHPD recruitment in the long term.
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Marx ‘Unfit to Serve,’ Writes New London City Councilor

As many of you know, I am a proud Democrat in the city of New London. I am in my fourth term as a City Councilor and have served as City Council President and always support the Democratic ticket and its candidates. However, this election, I am making an exception.
NEW LONDON, CT
cbia.com

Labor Shortage Crisis Needs an ‘All of the Above Solution’

Solving the manufacturing industry’s labor shortage is a critical issue for Connecticut’s economy. “We must continue working together to address the labor shortage,” Carolyn Lee, president of The Manufacturing Institute, said at the Oct. 27 Made in Connecticut Manufacturing Summit in Wallingford. Lee said there are 12.9...
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

Milford prides itself on its shore, but how much of it is public?

MILFORD — Milford has 17.5 miles of coastline made up of public beaches, private homes, docks, and more, but just how much of it is accessible to the general public?. According to Jeremy Grant, director of open spaces, the answer is just about all of it. "There are about...
MILFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton church prepares to help resettle refugee family

SHELTON — A refugee family may soon be coming to town through the Valley Refugee Resettlement project, which was established in May by Huntington Congregational Church - United Church of Christ. The group recently submitted an application to Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services of New Haven to receive a...
SHELTON, CT
Yale Daily News

New Haven’s Town Green District fosters reemerging downtown

Two weeks ago, a few thousand New Haveners flooded onto Chapel Street for New Haven’s biannual Night Market in one of the city’s busiest events since the start of the pandemic. The Night Market is just one of the many initiatives that the Town Green District holds to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

And Away We Go! Rebeca Rappels M&T Bank, Acting Chief Elevates Profile

Acting Police Chief Rebeca Garcia is trying to reach new heights, in more ways than one. As Mayor Joe Ganim ponders selection of the next permanent top cop, the normally media shy Garcia has elevated her profile, the latest rappelling M&T Bank’s regional headquarters, the tallest building in the Downtown business district.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Connecticut residents reflect on Sandy 10 years later

Conn. (WTNH) – On October 29, 2012, the state watched as Hurricane Sandy approached southern New Jersey. While the center of the storm was almost 200 miles away, the impact was unforgettable here in Connecticut. From East Haven to Milford, and in Fairfield, the shoreline and infrastructure have forever changed. It was at this time […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

At Long Last, Coliseum Redo Set To Start

Hundreds of new apartments, a retail ​“laneway,” a parking garage, and a medical lab and office building are one big step closer to coming to a Ninth Square surface parking lot — now that the city has officially conveyed the former Coliseum site to a Norwalk-based developer.
NEW HAVEN, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- October 27, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been getting out quite a bit, and it has been a ton of fun in the local salt. Bait has been stacked up everywhere, especially around the tidal rivers, and when those rivers start to dump out on the outgoing, some epic blitzes usually follow. Some of the bigger blitzes that he has ever seen have happened recently, and they are usually loaded with striped bass of all sizes and some big bluefish. The strong late-season false albacore push throughout the sound has intensified this week, and this is now shaping up to be one of the better false albacore seasons we’ve had in recent years. When he’s not chasing false albacore pods, Matt has been scoring some nice tautog to 8 pounds in anywhere from 10 to 25 feet of water. The tautog fishing has been consistent across the area, but if you can work some lesser-known pieces of structure, you have a better shot at keepers.
CONNECTICUT STATE

