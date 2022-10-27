Read full article on original website
darientimes.com
Norwalk schools administrator says Latino award a 'tribute' to his parents
NORWALK — James Martinez thinks he has “the best job in the world” as education administrator for counseling and social services for the city's public schools. The Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents recently recognized his work with the Latino Administrator of the Year award, but for Martinez, the recognition had more meaning than just a career achievement.
Early voting is on the ballot in CT, a key issue for Black and Latino residents
Connecticut is one of four states without early voting. But some Black and Latino voters say it would help them cast a ballot.
ctexaminer.com
Middletown Teacher’s Video Prompts Complaints, Questions by Public School Administration
MIDDLETOWN — A video posted on Facebook on Monday by the district’s supervisor of mathematics for grades 6-12, Yvonne Daniels, has caught the attention of the district administration, and prompted complaints from parents, teachers and staff. The video of Daniels described a conversation with other teachers, who she...
ctexaminer.com
Connecticut Students Show Steep Losses in Math and Reading, According Harvard Study
Students in grades 3 to 8 lost on average about 7 months of learning in mathematics, and 4 ½ months of reading instruction in Connecticut between 2019 and 2022, according to newly released data by the Center for Education Policy Research at Harvard. Those losses were most notable in districts with high numbers of low-income students.
Connecticut sees shortage of specialized teachers, placing burden on current teachers
A statewide staffing shortage is crippling school systems throughout Connecticut, leaving dozens of teacher positions open across the state.
Elected official from Connecticut admits he entered Capitol during Jan. 6 attack
WASHINGTON — An elected official in Connecticut has admitted for the first time publicly that he entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. Gino DiGiovanni, a GOP alderman in Derby, was interviewed by an NBC Connecticut reporter after online sleuths investigating the attack on the Capitol told NBC News they had identified him as one of the approximately 3,000 individuals who entered the building that day.
Yale Daily News
New “Cookies with Cops” program comes to New Haven elementary schools
Police officers are now visiting classrooms in New Haven-area elementary schools in an attempt to boost their department’s community image. The “Cookies with Cops” program was launched in early September as part of the New Haven Police Department’s broader community policing efforts. Chief Karl Jacobson said he hopes the program will help children trust officers more and encourage NHPD recruitment in the long term.
ctexaminer.com
Marx ‘Unfit to Serve,’ Writes New London City Councilor
As many of you know, I am a proud Democrat in the city of New London. I am in my fourth term as a City Councilor and have served as City Council President and always support the Democratic ticket and its candidates. However, this election, I am making an exception.
Consultant gives cybersecurity tips after Connecticut real estate attorney loses $300K to a hacker
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford cybersecurity consultant is warning people to on alert after a real estate attorney recently lost more than $300,000 to a hacker. Eric Buhrendorf, the CEO of Evernet Consulting, said being proactive is key. “The problem is he didn’t have a trusted IT that was actively and proactively managing his […]
cbia.com
Labor Shortage Crisis Needs an ‘All of the Above Solution’
Solving the manufacturing industry’s labor shortage is a critical issue for Connecticut’s economy. “We must continue working together to address the labor shortage,” Carolyn Lee, president of The Manufacturing Institute, said at the Oct. 27 Made in Connecticut Manufacturing Summit in Wallingford. Lee said there are 12.9...
milfordmirror.com
Milford prides itself on its shore, but how much of it is public?
MILFORD — Milford has 17.5 miles of coastline made up of public beaches, private homes, docks, and more, but just how much of it is accessible to the general public?. According to Jeremy Grant, director of open spaces, the answer is just about all of it. "There are about...
wiltonbulletin.com
Testani changes mind, decides not to be Bridgeport, Fairfield superintendent at same time
Bridgeport Superintendent Michael Testani is no longer going to start his new role as Fairfield's superintendent of schools before his time with Bridgeport is up. There was initially going to be some overlap between when Testani starts the role in Fairfield and when he leaves the position in Bridgeport. Fairfield...
sheltonherald.com
Shelton church prepares to help resettle refugee family
SHELTON — A refugee family may soon be coming to town through the Valley Refugee Resettlement project, which was established in May by Huntington Congregational Church - United Church of Christ. The group recently submitted an application to Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services of New Haven to receive a...
Yale Daily News
New Haven’s Town Green District fosters reemerging downtown
Two weeks ago, a few thousand New Haveners flooded onto Chapel Street for New Haven’s biannual Night Market in one of the city’s busiest events since the start of the pandemic. The Night Market is just one of the many initiatives that the Town Green District holds to...
ctexaminer.com
Middletown to Opt Out of Accessory Apartment Law, Draft Town Regulations
MIDDLETOWN – Members of the Planning and Zoning Commission said they intend to opt out of the state’s new rules for accessory apartments “for the right reasons,” promising a rewrite of the city’s own accessory dwelling regulations will come first. Towns and cities have until...
Analyst: Scant chance anyone but Sharpe committed ’84 rapes
There is less than a 1 in 7 billion probability that anyone but Michael M. Sharpe produced male DNA found in the Hartford-area homes of three women raped in 1984 and less than a 1 in 7.3 million chance in the fourth similar case, a retired DNA analyst testified Friday.
onlyinbridgeport.com
And Away We Go! Rebeca Rappels M&T Bank, Acting Chief Elevates Profile
Acting Police Chief Rebeca Garcia is trying to reach new heights, in more ways than one. As Mayor Joe Ganim ponders selection of the next permanent top cop, the normally media shy Garcia has elevated her profile, the latest rappelling M&T Bank’s regional headquarters, the tallest building in the Downtown business district.
Connecticut residents reflect on Sandy 10 years later
Conn. (WTNH) – On October 29, 2012, the state watched as Hurricane Sandy approached southern New Jersey. While the center of the storm was almost 200 miles away, the impact was unforgettable here in Connecticut. From East Haven to Milford, and in Fairfield, the shoreline and infrastructure have forever changed. It was at this time […]
At Long Last, Coliseum Redo Set To Start
Hundreds of new apartments, a retail “laneway,” a parking garage, and a medical lab and office building are one big step closer to coming to a Ninth Square surface parking lot — now that the city has officially conveyed the former Coliseum site to a Norwalk-based developer.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- October 27, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been getting out quite a bit, and it has been a ton of fun in the local salt. Bait has been stacked up everywhere, especially around the tidal rivers, and when those rivers start to dump out on the outgoing, some epic blitzes usually follow. Some of the bigger blitzes that he has ever seen have happened recently, and they are usually loaded with striped bass of all sizes and some big bluefish. The strong late-season false albacore push throughout the sound has intensified this week, and this is now shaping up to be one of the better false albacore seasons we’ve had in recent years. When he’s not chasing false albacore pods, Matt has been scoring some nice tautog to 8 pounds in anywhere from 10 to 25 feet of water. The tautog fishing has been consistent across the area, but if you can work some lesser-known pieces of structure, you have a better shot at keepers.
