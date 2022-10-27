Cobb health director warns of respiratory 'triple threat' this flu season

Dr. Janet Memark MDJ

Flu season has started early in Georgia this year, and health officials are worried that the combination of flu, COVID-19, and RSV, a common respiratory virus, could overwhelm already-busy hospitals this winter.

Dr. Janet Memark, director of Cobb & Douglas Public Health, said that at this time last year, there was essentially no flu activity.

"This year we've already had 129 hospitalizations in the Atlanta metro area for flu," Memark said. "From what I'm hearing in the northeast, RSV by itself is overwhelming pediatric hospitals."

RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, is a respiratory disease that normally causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can be dangerous for infants and seniors. The first time someone contracts RSV is often the most dangerous, Memark said.

Memark encouraged people to stay updated on flu and COVID-19 vaccines to protect themselves and keep hospital beds open for the most vulnerable. There is no vaccine for RSV.

"Even if it's not perfect, your chances of decreasing your chance of severe disease, hospitalization, and death is huge when you get the flu shot," Memark said.

She also said some people have been confused about the new COVID-19 bivalent boosters, which target old variants of the virus as well as the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron variants and their newer descendants.

Memark said if you haven't gotten a COVID booster since early September, you should check to be sure you had the most recent booster.

Flu and COVID-19 vaccines should be covered by health insurance, Memark said, and the Georgia Department of Health offers a sliding payment scale based on need for those without insurance.

Memark said there were between eight and 10 reported flu outbreaks in metro Atlanta schools.

This Wednesday, Principal Jillian Johnson of Marietta's A.L. Burruss Elementary wrote in an email to parents that the school had a significant number of absences and would be spraying disinfectant in classrooms to prevent flu spread.

Johnson urged parents to keep sick kids home.

"The spread of cold and flu is significant in our community right now, and we want to come together to keep our staff and students well," Johnson wrote.

Memark said that the increased spread of respiratory viruses might be a result of lower vaccine rates, decreased immunity from the pandemic years, and a reduction in masking and social distancing.

To find a flu or COVID-19 vaccine near you, visit www.vaccines.gov .

According to the CDC, COVID-19 transmission in Cobb County remains low.

The CDC determines a community’s COVID-19 transmission level by the number of new cases, the number of hospital admissions and the number of available hospital beds.

Three people died from COVID in Cobb since last Wednesday’s report.

Here’s a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Wednesday, Oct. 26, and how they compare to last Wednesday. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

As of Thursday, Oct. 27, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 94 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 56% of them unvaccinated. The system had 11 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, 64% of them unvaccinated, and 6 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, 67% of them unvaccinated.

A Cobb and Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027 .

For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report .

National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov .